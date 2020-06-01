She died about a month later of covid-19, alone in her nursing home. By the end, she was unresponsive, wearing an oxygen mask. The morphine made it painless. There was no one there to hold her hand.

On Mother’s Day, my mother said goodbye on behalf of all of us — cousins, uncles, great-uncles. From New York and Vermont, from Washington and Montana, from California and China, we watched her read a Mary Oliver poem in front of the funeral home, her voice straining over the wind.

My grandmother left behind a legacy. She died during a great pandemic, and when it has subsided, we will scatter her ashes in the state that she loved, by the Golden Gate Bridge. Her obituary appeared in the New York Times and The Washington Post. Within days of her death, Chinese news outlets were already mourning her loss, getting facts and timelines wrong. I read them and learned how the rest of the world saw her:

“Chinese writer Yu Lihua dies of epidemic disease.”

“ … touch[ed] the hearts of countless people throughout Taiwan.”

“A bold person in life but very delicate in writing.”

I cannot speak much about Yu Lihua, acclaimed novelist, mother of three, great beauty. I will have to learn about that woman through what’s left — her diaries, her books I haven’t read, the overlapping stories and fables of her life.

I can only speak about the Bobo I knew, who washed me in the sink when I was a baby, who held me in her lap and let me play with her jade necklace, a light green stone that whitened with age. My brother and I remember her antics from when we were young: rolling up bread into small balls at restaurants, slipping us hard caramels, sneaking us Diet Cokes just to get a rise out of my mom.

She played favorites among her grandchildren, I think mostly for her own amusement. But I know she loved me, because in quiet moments sitting at dinner, she’d take my hand and squeeze it tight. Strong grip for an old lady. She would stay like this, saying nothing, until abruptly letting go and moving elsewhere, to catch the rest of the football game on TV, to ask the waiter where our food was. She understood us at our core, the way only a writer can.

Her love was a typical Chinese love: straight to the point. When I was 13, she’d hug me and snap my bra strap. When I was 18, she pressed me to keep up my writing. When I was 25, even as dementia set in, she remembered who I was, and smacked me lightly for working too hard.

It is hard to comfort a Chinese woman. They (we) are proud and don’t like to be pitied. I think she hated for us to see her toward the end, less independent, less sure of her own footing. One night, I stayed with her when her caretaker was busy. I helped her get ready for bed, and when we walked toward her room, she stopped and put her hand on my arm. She looked up at me and, with muffled speech, said: “Sophie, do you think I am pathetic? Do you think Bobo is useless now?” Her dentures were out and her mouth was caved in. Her eyes were like a child’s, searching for answers. She wasn’t our supreme matriarch then — just a person, lonely and tired. I smiled big and said “No!” abruptly enough to make her laugh. Then again, but softer, “No.” We hugged and she walked slowly to her bed, shut the door.

She would not want to be remembered that way. So all I can do is hold onto these memories before they fade, and pass along everything I know to my daughter, if I have one. I will talk to her about my Bobo’s pride, her talent, her charm and her faults. My grandmother and I are rough in the same way. We sometimes hurt people. We have temper tantrums. She was bold; I envy that. I am made up of all her good and her bad parts, and I’m sure any daughter of mine will be, too.

Every few days, my mother sends me pictures from my grandmother’s life — cradling her great-granddaughter, beaming and holding a prize she won for her writing, standing proudly next to her children at someone’s graduation. My cousin compiles pieces of her past on Google Drive to share with us — interviews with family members, news clippings, unpublished manuscripts. My aunt works to find English translations of her books. We share stories about the boys who wanted to date her, about the day her brother died when they were young. About her grief, her rage, her daily routine of writing and smoking at her blue desk.

Our faces freeze and unfreeze on Zoom. Someone’s Internet cuts out, someone forgets to put themselves on mute. We sit through the irregular pauses and background noises and think of what we’ve been missing — a hand on a hand, the presence of someone next to us, breathing and listening. Scenes like these are playing out in many homes right now, I’m sure — people searching through faded photos, listening to saved voice mails, reading old birthday cards. Pausing from doing the dishes to text their mom or make a quick checkup call. We grieve separately and together, and wait for the day we can come together in person to say goodbye.

