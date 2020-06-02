My parents had crowded the beach at Coney Island as kids, and brought me there on the subway when I was little. Mom had gotten her first real job at Chase Bank in 1948 and never considered living anywhere else. And neither did I, really.

I commuted to college at New York University and became friends with the other working-class kids in my work-study program — one from each of the actual boroughs. They weren’t just passing through and they hadn’t come here to conquer the place. Like me, they considered it home.

In 1990, I officially moved into the city proper, to a SoHo apartment so small the shower was in the living room. It was before SoHo became a playground for wealthy shoppers, when artists and old Italian ladies still lived there. My band played at CBGBs. I went to graduate school at Columbia — commuting this time from Brooklyn — and realized I was one of the only people in my writing crowd from New York. They were from Ohio, South Carolina, the Bay area. Some people made fun of my accent. I gave them the finger.

Except for a lot of travel and a one-year stint at a radio station in Alaska, I’ve never left. I’ve tried. But my family was here, all my friends and most everyone I’ve ever known and loved. When I had my own children, I boldly navigated the labyrinthine public school system, successfully getting them into good middle schools and high schools. I nervously watched as they climbed down the stairs to the subway on their own for the first time and listened for sirens.

When the city started gentrifying, I thought it was a good thing. I wasn’t one of those ridiculous New Yorkers who mourned the porno theaters in Times Square or the sex trade on the West Side. I was glad they were gone. But at some point, the development went too far and the city became unrecognizable in many places.

Over the last 10 years, many of my friends and family members were forced out because they couldn’t afford it here anymore. Rampant real estate development turned actual neighborhoods into bedroom communities and tourist sites (hello, Hudson Yards). Rich people who watched a little too much “Friends” and thought it would be fun to live here pushed out the artists and musicians and fresh immigrants who called it home.

My niece moved to North Carolina a couple years ago because she couldn’t afford to raise her two kids here. My in-laws moved to Dallas because they couldn’t afford to retire in the city they’d known and loved for half a century.

My daughter, a young artist and photographer at LaGuardia High School, confided in me last year that she and her friends knew they couldn’t live in New York and do what they loved. They’d have to pick other careers to make more money, or move out.

My 20-year-old son, Dean, a writer, was already planning his exit strategy — possibly to live upstate full time so that he could write and pay rent at the same time. They both wanted to stay in their hometown and were stressed about not being able to.

And then the coronavirus hit.

Suddenly, all the day-trippers left New York like rats on a sinking ship. Tourists are not likely to return for a long while.

My real estate broker friends are afraid the market will crash. There was a headline the other day saying that all sorts of people were “getting out of Dodge” and selling their houses. And to them, I say, don’t let the door hit you too hard on the way out.

My grown kids, who had been hunkered down with us on lockdown, are thinking that maybe they won’t have to leave the city they love after all when they graduate from college. I can’t call it a silver lining because the horror that has unfolded here is too great.

When the protests started last week over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the empty streets filled with angry young people protesting the treatment of African Americans. The windows of corporate retailers and banks were smashed.

On Sunday night, my kids put on their face masks and marched peacefully through the streets of Brooklyn — their streets — with thousands of other young people who call New York their home. They marched with pride, solidarity and hope. A hope that maybe, just maybe, there’s a new city on the horizon, one where developers won’t call all the shots, where profits aren’t more important than people.