Last Monday, Minneapolis police detained George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man on suspicion of forgery. Less than 15 minutes later, Floyd laid in the street dead, the result of Officer Devin Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck while he lay handcuffed and prone for almost nine minutes. If it weren’t for Darnella Frazier, a teenage onlooker whose phone video went viral, Chauvin and the three other officers would still be policing the streets of south Minneapolis.

The juxtaposition of these two cases is important for understanding the mood and tenor in the Twin Cities in the past week. A black man became the first police officer convicted of police misconduct in the city’s history. Noor’s conviction was a game-changer — and, less than two years later, it’s a dealbreaker. As demonstrators call for the arrest of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death, some can be heard shouting, “Free Mohamed Noor.” The irony has been lost on local and state officials: After years of white police violence against black bodies without requisite justice, why is the only police officer behind bars black?

Some will say the cases are different, or that Chauvin, who has been arrested, may receive the same fate as Noor. But consider the Philando Castile case. On July 6, 2016, 32-year-old Castile, along with his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter, was pulled over in a suburb just north of St. Paul. Castile announced, properly, that there was a licensed firearm in the car, after which, Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile seven times, with five bullets hitting him in the chest. Yanez had asked Castile for his license, but later claimed Castile was reaching for the gun instead of the requested identification. Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm, and like every other police officer in Minneapolis’s history but one, he was found not guilty. In the strange world that exists between hope and fate, this was the one we were waiting for. That is why the community was thunderstruck when the verdict got away.

The aftermath of these incidents brought the usual well-wishes and condolences to the families with occasional commentary about changing the nature of police training. But what is lost on police officials and elected leaders is that a racially predictable way of seeking criminal justice results in the unequal distribution of social justice. Justice is not guaranteed because we live in a democracy; neither is justice neutral. Justice is only as good as the men and women rendering it. If justice is blind, as the cliche goes, then injustice has 20/20 vision, for it continues to track black bodies and deliver differential outcomes for blacks and whites: convictions for black folk and exonerations for whites and others.

White justice is a form of white entitlement. When white people are the victims of deadly violence, the expected outcome is the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator, despite the complexity of a legal case. When black people are the victims of deadly violence by police, the expected outcome is a hope in things seldom seen and experienced in the legal system — especially the arrest, prosecution, conviction and sentencing of police officers. Black people rarely procure the latter two, even if they are lucky enough to receive the former two. Though Yanez was an officer of color, the benefit of his acquittal still accrued to white America because he represented state-sanctioned power, which has a white face. Noor’s sentence is a victory for white America, too, because he had to pay for the sin of mistakenly killing a white person.

The longer it takes to prosecute and convict the four officers directly involved in killing Floyd, the longer white America evades judgment. I fear the power structure is already working to bend Floyd’s case away from justice.