The second thing is that most of the staff who possess a spine left this administration ages ago. In the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville rally, Axios’s Mike Allen explained why anguished aides stayed with Trump: “The most common response centers on the urgent importance of having smart, sane people around Trump to fight his worst impulses. If they weren’t there, they say, we would have a trade war with China, massive deportations, and a government shutdown to force construction of a Southern wall.” The first generation of Trump advisers weren’t wrong. Après eux, le déluge. The only support staff left are the sycophants, the Faustians and the rejects. In Congress, the remaining Republican officials not named “Mitt Romney” know that they’re married to Trump’s political fortunes now and forever.
To the Atlantic’s Thomas Wright, Trump’s devolution over time and his worsening political fortunes mean that the dregs of Trump’s support staff face a quandary:
There is no way back from the Götterdämmerung in the remainder of the Trump era. The question facing responsible senior administration officials (there are several at the principal and deputy level), Republicans in Congress, and allied governments is not how to persuade Trump to do the right thing, but how to limit the damage so the government can be repaired after he is gone.
It is noteworthy, therefore, that in the wake of Monday night’s clearing of Lafayette Square, there has been an uneasiness and even a few anonymous notes of dissent from within the Trump administration. My Post colleagues reported that neither the White House nor any law enforcement agency wanted to claim credit for the actions taken Monday night. It’s almost as if they know it was a bad idea.
One senior White House official told Axios’s Jonathan Swan their reaction to seeing Trump walk to St. John’s Church flanked by riot police and staffers, “I’ve never been more ashamed. I’m really honestly disgusted. I’m sick to my stomach. And they’re all celebrating it. They’re very very proud of themselves.”
Similarly, senior Pentagon officials told reporters that Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. Mark A, Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were unaware of what was done to clear out Lafayette Square and did not intend to be part of Trump’s photo op. Esper said the same thing to NBC News: He literally said, “I didn’t know where I was going.”
A few scattered GOP lawmakers offered some light criticism of the president’s actions. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told one reporter, “If your question is, ‘Should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo op,’ the answer is no.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she does not believe “the tone coming from the president right now is helping. It’s not helping me as a leader.” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was pained, as is her wont.
Scott, Murkowski and Collins at least said what they did on the record. Many other GOP senators claimed to NBC’s Kasie Hunt that they hadn’t seen the footage.
Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) says there was “zero” discussion of Trump’s handling of protests at Senate GOP lunch today.— Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) June 2, 2020
The truth, as my Post colleague George F. Will noted on Monday, is that the Republican Party has enabled Trump at every step of his presidency: “Voters must dispatch his congressional enablers, especially the senators who still gambol around his ankles with a canine hunger for petting. In life’s unforgiving arithmetic, we are the sum of our choices. Congressional Republicans have made theirs for more than 1,200 days.” Anonymous murmurs of anguish right now do not count as actual dissent.
My former Post colleague Anne Applebaum recently wrote in the Atlantic on Trump’s collaborators and why they go along with a president who evinces values so at odds with the American creed. It’s not entirely a conscious process: “The built-in vision of themselves as American patriots, or as competent administrators, or as loyal party members … created a cognitive distortion that blinded many Republicans and Trump administration officials to the precise nature of the president’s alternative value system.”
But although that might be a reason, it’s not the reason. In the end, Applebaum says it’s about fear.
They are scared not of prison, the official said, but of being attacked by Trump on Twitter. They are scared he will make up a nickname for them. They are scared that they will be mocked, or embarrassed, like Mitt Romney has been. They are scared of losing their social circles, of being disinvited to parties. They are scared that their friends and supporters, and especially their donors, will desert them. John Bolton has his own super PAC and a lot of plans for how he wants to use it; no wonder he resisted testifying against Trump. Former Speaker Paul Ryan is among the dozens of House Republicans who have left Congress since the beginning of this administration, in one of the most striking personnel turnovers in congressional history. They left because they hated what Trump was doing to their party — and the country. Yet even after they left, they did not speak out.They are scared, and yet they don’t seem to know that this fear has precedents, or that it could have consequences. They don’t know that similar waves of fear have helped transform other democracies into dictatorships. They don’t seem to realize that the American Senate really could become the Russian Duma, or the Hungarian Parliament, a group of exalted men and women who sit in an elegant building, with no influence and no power. Indeed, we are already much closer to that reality than many could ever have imagined.
I retain a bit more optimism than Applebaum that Trump’s days are numbered. When his days in power are past, there had better be a full accounting of what those who served this White House did to support Trump’s malfeasance and disregard for the rule of law. Their short-term benefit of proximity to power should come with the long-term cost to their reputation.
These supplicants could have spoken out. Most of them did not, or talked about the need to “dominate the battlespace” in America’s cities, or at best said something without attribution. The days of staying silent are coming to an end. They have earned the moniker “collaborator.” They should be treated as such when this nightmare ends.