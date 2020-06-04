One question raised by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Lloyd — and the uprisings they sparked — is: “What would Bayard Rustin do?”

Nicknamed “Bye,” Rustin organized the 1963 March on Washington and advised the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the nonviolent techniques that led to generational breakthroughs. Raised outside Philadelphia, Rustin was influenced by Pennsylvania’s Quaker traditions, personified by his Quaker grandmother, who was the first family member to accept him as gay.

Rustin’s commitment to peace ran so deep that he served time in federal prison during World War II for draft resistance. The state offered Rustin a deferment as a Quaker, but he rejected the easy out in solidarity with men who had no religious exemption. With a handful of white colleagues, Rustin went to prison for his principles in 1944.

There, segregation was routine. Rustin petitioned the warden to allow all inmates use of common recreation rooms. A white prisoner, Elam Huddleston, took offense when Rustin became the first to attempt the experiment. Huddleston warned Rustin not to come back.

When Rustin did, Huddleston savagely struck him with a wooden mop handle. Rustin knelt and crossed his arms over his head. His white friends stepped forward to deflect the attack, but he urged them not to intervene.

Violence would beget violence, Rustin believed. Only nonviolence had a hope of breaking the cycle. Passive resistance subverted the aggressor’s claim to superiority by showcasing the resistor’s more civilized behavior. Huddleston shattered Rustin’s wrist and ultimately the mop handle. Then, ashamed of himself, Huddleston dropped the stick and never made trouble again. Desegregation of the rec room proceeded.

A decade later, Rustin traveled to Montgomery, Ala., to advise the 27-year-old King, who had just become spokesman for the bus boycott that kick-started transportation reform. Homophobia prevented Rustin from exercising leadership openly at the time, so he operated mostly behind the scenes. A Baptist minister, King had bought a pistol after racists threw a bomb into his home where his wife tended their 7-month-old daughter. Rustin told King to give up the gun if he wanted to capture the moral high ground. King not only did so, but told followers, “I want you to love our enemies.”

King heeded Rustin’s example again in 1962 when attacked by an American Nazi Party member who jumped onstage at a public convention to stop him from speaking. King dropped to his knees and calmly pleaded with the 200-pound Roy James, a hale 24-year-old who rained blows so heavy that King toppled backward. “Don’t touch him! Don’t touch him!” King called to his aides, and afterward refused to press charges.

The new medium of television beamed the startling dissimilarity between the nonviolent King and his crazed opponents, in peaceful protest after peaceful protest, into homes across America. It awakened the nation’s conscience.

King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for leadership that led to the implementation, at last, of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing equal protection to all. The Nazi Party awarded Roy James the “Order of Adolf Hitler Medal.” The contrast could not have been brighter for the post-World War II generation. King’s nonviolent movement did not achieve all it set out to do, especially for the poor, but it transformed the country.

In Native American legend, an old man tells his grandson that a good wolf and a bad wolf fight for mastery of his soul. When the boy asks which wolf will win, his grandfather replies, “The one you feed.”

History shows that the United States must nourish what Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature.” There is no alternative, if reform is the desired outcome. Rioting after King’s assassination in 1968 pushed through a final civil rights bill, but it was the last gasp of major reform.

Activism had acquired an air of menace, at least to white Americans. Even before King’s death, many younger activists had turned away from his creed of nonviolence and universal brotherhood. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee abandoned pacifism and expelled all white members. The Black Panther Party flaunted guns. Spasms of inner-city violence alarmed middle-class America. In 1968, the nation elected Richard Nixon on a “law and order” platform that attracted Southern states to the Republican Party, slowed reform and led to draconian new sentencing laws that were applied disproportionately to black communities.

Bayard Rustin preached his entire life that “we need, in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers.” By troublemakers, Rustin meant people of all ages, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations who vehemently opposed every violation of common decency, yet never gave in to the temptation of violence — a point made by Barack Obama and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) today, among others who understand the value of Rustin’s philosophy.

Police officers, too, can be part of the solution — if they act as peace officers. Rustin might commend men like Sheriff Chris Swanson in Michigan, who urged his colleagues to lay down their riot gear on May 30, and join the march to honor George Lloyd. Cops of all ethnic backgrounds in Kansas City, Camden, N.J., and Santa Cruz, Calif., showed the same courage when they stood, and sometimes knelt, in solidarity with peaceful protesters against police brutality.

Injustice and prejudice remain, and racists have become more open and virulent in the past four years. But we have also made giant strides since 1960, when most African Americans couldn’t vote. Black people serve at all levels of government even if, like women, their numbers do not match their percentage in the population. Reporters who better reflect the nation’s diversity work together to get today’s story out, in contrast to the all-white, all-male press corps (and police forces) of the 1960s. The country enters this crisis better prepared than before to make the changes still urgently needed. Progress across six decades must be treasured, not disparaged, to strengthen it further.

What would the indefatigable Bayard Rustin say to today’s civil rights activists, most of whom are struggling hard to keep protests peaceful? Don’t fall for the aggressor’s trick of luring you onto his level. Keep calm and carry on.

