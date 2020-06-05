It’s a dressing-down in the most unambiguous terms, from a decorated commander and seasoned Washington hand, a development that earned applause from many quarters: retired Gen. John Kelly — Trump’s former homeland security secretary and former White House chief of staff — said “I agree.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said “I thought General Mattis’s words were true and honest and necessary and overdue.” In the past few days, plenty of attention has been paid to the “honest” part, but less to the implications of “overdue.” After all, if there was evidence for Mattis to reach his assessment now, then there was probably enough evidence for him to reach a similar conclusion on the day Trump took office.

Trump was the same then. And Mattis chose to serve as his first defense secretary anyway.

AD

AD

At the Family Leadership Summit in 2015, when Republican pollster Frank Luntz asked Trump whether he had ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump said, “I don’t think so,” and added, “If I do something wrong, I think I just try and make it right, I don’t bring God into that picture.” It was the same conversation in which Trump said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was “not a war hero,” adding: “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Those statements were on the record before Trump became president.

The day Trump and Mattis took their oaths of office was the day of Trump’s “American carnage” inaugural address, which included the line: “From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.” Mattis resigned in 2018, in part because of Trump’s decision to pull back in Syria. That was admirable; Mattis declined to carry out a policy that he didn’t believe in. But why didn’t Mattis consider everything that Trump’s “America first” agenda implied when he first signed on?

AD

AD

Trump’s approval rating hasn’t changed that much: In the RealClearPolitics polling average, he was at 44.3 percent approval a week after he took office. As of today, he’s at 42.9 in the RCP average. Despite a controversy-filled presidency, including his December impeachment, he maintains a reservoir of support among many Americans. In many ways, he’s delivered the presidency that he promised: race-baiting rhetoric, tax cuts, immigration hawkishness, an assault on Obamacare, skewering of D.C. elites, fawning admiration for the world’s strongmen and a curious mix of jingoism and retrenchment in foreign policy. It’s the platform that he ran on, and it’s the one that Mattis signed up for.