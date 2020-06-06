To try to make up for graduating seniors’ disappointment, celebrities organized virtual commencement events, with big names like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks offering inspiring words for the Class of 2020. They commended our strength and resilience in this time, while offering bits of advice that varied on see the silver lining, make the best of things, and adapt. Ellen DeGeneres gave a painfully unfunny speech while wrapped in a bathrobe, with sage advice like, “People in glass houses should never throw stones, but they should always wear pants.”

My own school’s commencement ceremony came across like a promotional video, in what was perhaps a last attempt to make themselves seem worthy of future donations: sweeping visuals of the campus and a heart-wrenching rendition of our school fight song, accompanied on piano by John Legend. I skipped the virtual ceremony — it was prerecorded anyhow — and watched it later over a bowl of cereal, skipping over the filler material, leaving about 20 minutes of substance. The university president’s speech referenced the 1918 flu pandemic and the world wars. The underlying message was clear: We will get through this.

While made in good spirit, such gestures leave a bad taste in my mouth. The celebrities offering their praise and well wishes, and talking up our supposed successes, are established names sheltering-in-place in their mansions, while many of us are stuck in much less glamorous surroundings, feeling far less secure in our futures. I scrambled to find an apartment when my school kicked me out of the dorm and refunded me $365 for my campus housing; many of my friends were exiled to unsafe home environments, vastly different time zones and poor WiFi connections that struggled to handle online classes. Their possessions, meanwhile, are being shipped back to them at their expense.

I had begun senior spring fairly confident — no job yet, but I felt good about my applications. I had my eye on an internship at a major media outlet which I’d admired my whole life. I shaped my college years around this role, amassing experiences that would look good to a hiring manager and taking classes that would give me the skills I needed. I took advantage of connections for references and letters of recommendation. I lined up the pins, and all I had to do was knock them down. Then the program was canceled for the summer of 2020. Because everybody in this situation acted justly and with proper caution, my anger couldn’t be directed at anything in particular — I just felt it. It seemed unfair that because of abnormal circumstances, these once-in-a-lifetime chances to break into the industry would pass me by.

I always knew journalism would be hard to pursue, compared to other fields, but because of massive furloughs and layoffs, it feels even more hopeless now. Many of my peers are in the same boat, with companies rescinding job offers and shutting down internship programs. According to Federal Reserve Data from May, the joblessness rate of college graduates ages 20 to 24 surged to 15.6 percent (7.4 percent for graduates 25 and older), compared with 8.2 percent in May 2009, at the end of the Great Recession. “People graduating this spring are going to face the worst job market in the entire post-Depression history,” Gary Burtless, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told CNBC.

Commencement speeches are often filled with glowing appraisals of our hard work, bright prospects and dedication to our fields. They sketch our lives as a smooth arc, an idealized progression from hard-working past to glorious future. They talk about how the previous four years have been all leading up to this very moment of shining potential; how every class, club and internship contributed to our impressive resumes and even more impressive diplomas; how we now will gracefully ascend to the first step of our careers.

These were always cliches. But they ring especially hollow now that the doors that were supposed to be opened for us have slammed shut, and companies batten down the hatches. Jobs are not only disappearing temporarily — the pandemic has reshaped entire industries from entertainment to commercial real estate, putting some (including travel, hospitality and the meat industry) on the brink of disaster. And, with an hour-long, prerecorded ceremony, our schools’ support officially vanished.

Is now the time to explore more stable career options that I ignored when the economy seemed stronger? Did I waste my college years on an English degree when literary review and critique seem like the last thing anybody needs at the moment? (Though, to be honest with myself, it wasn’t exactly a coveted resource pre-pandemic.) My mind races with self-doubt, and it feels like neither commencement speeches nor my expensive liberal arts education will help me find answers.

People of all generations have left college unemployed, and it’s certainly nothing to be ashamed of. But how many seen their entire vision for the future shift before their eyes? How many have felt unsafe to venture out into the world? In the past, amid such tragedy, one could expect to turn to their friends and community — except that this pandemic, by nature, drives people apart.

While I speak on the phone with my family, and the talk turns to my job hunt, trepidation edges into their voices. My dad has taken to speaking very highly of the grocery stores still hiring in his area. Previously, he might have seen it as a waste if I’d gotten a college degree, only to go back to working in food service. I never minded restaurant work, but it certainly wasn’t what my parents sent me to school intending me to pursue. For his generation, hard work and stick-to-it-ive-ness led directly to success and fulfillment. That may not hold true for people my age, given that, according to a report from Data for Progress, 52 percent of Americans under 45 have lost a job, been put on leave, or had their hours reduced because of the pandemic (compared with 26 percent of people over 45). The effects of graduating into a recession, based on past data from the National Bureau of Economic Research, will cause a 9 percent drop in annual earnings for the next ten years, while our cost of tuition doubled from 2001 to 2019.

For many, a virtual graduation offers an oasis of celebration and joy in a difficult time. Many of my peers are the first in their family to graduate from college; others took great pains just to apply, let alone make it through four years. But for me, the strenuously cheerful pomp and circumstances leave out a crucial element: the students. Save for a select few a cappella groups offering prerecorded performances, our faces can’t be seen. Off-screen, out of sight, we look at the future anxiously, waiting to see what it will hold. Kind words from those with fewer worries don’t make us feel any better.

