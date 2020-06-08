At a moment when pundits and academics may lament how President Trump’s America is retreating from the world stage, the persistence of the black freedom struggle and ongoing protests on six continents make plain that the longing for self-determination, human rights and egalitarianism ⁠ — values the United States touts but often fails to live up to ⁠ — continues at home and abroad. But leadership is emanating from the streets rather than the White House.

This is not the first time racism has called attention to the fallible soul of American democracy. At the height of the Cold War, domestic racial crises exerted a negative influence on international opinion and jeopardized U.S. diplomatic objectives in the developing world. As Washington sought to “contain” communism and win the “hearts and minds” of emerging or nonaligned nations, American racism became, in the words of historian Mary L. Dudziak, the nation’s “Achilles’ heel.”

The late 1950s and early 1960s coincided with the early years of the modern civil rights movement and decolonization in Africa and Asia. Out of the global crises wrought by white supremacy and imperialism emerged a strengthened sense of solidarity among people of color.

Building on earlier incarnations of Pan-Africanism — among them, Marcus Garvey’s back-to-Africa movement, the Negritude project spearheaded by Aimé Césaire and Léopold Senghor, and the Pan-African Congresses W.E.B. Du Bois chaired — the links between the aspirations of Africans and Afro-diasporic communities ran especially deep.

Advocates of Pan-African unity, such as Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah and Ethiopia’s Haile Selassie, preached about transnational racial solidarities at the U.N. General Assembly and the newly established Organization of African Unity. In the process, they captured and held in an enduring grip the imagination of black Americans, as well as their African counterparts. Consequently, African Americans voiced their support for the end of European colonialism and white-minority rule, while African opinion makers were openly critical of segregation laws, lynchings and race riots in the United States.

Although the U.S. government articulated support for African liberation, its own poor track record on race prompted the continent’s new elites to question Washington’s sincerity. From the Little Rock school integration crisis in 1957 to James Meredith’s tumultuous enrollment at the University of Mississippi in 1962 to the violence the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birmingham campaign confronted in 1963, white backlash to racial progress harmed American democracy in the eyes of the developing world.

The sentiment that Washington should “put [its] own house in order before condemning others” pervaded African editorials, which uniformly maintained that “any segregation against the Negro is simultaneously segregation against Africans.” During the Birmingham riots, Ugandan Prime Minister Milton Obote wrote an open letter to President John F. Kennedy insisting that “nothing is more paradoxical than that these events should take place in the United States at a time when that country is anxious to project its image before the world screen as the archetype of democracy and the champion of freedom.”

King integrated this criticism from Africa into his speeches, too, when he told his audience in a 1967 speech at Stanford University that “there are literally two Americas.” In one America, “millions of people experience every day the opportunity of having life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in all of their dimensions,” while the “other America has a daily ugliness about it that constantly transforms the ebulliency of hope into the fatigue of despair.”

By the late 1960s, anti-discrimination measures — including the Civil Rights Act (1964), the Voting Rights Act (1965) and the Fair Housing Act (1968) — had made great strides to end de jure segregation. Although the legal acts exonerated Washington from being directly responsible for persistent racial inequality and ameliorated international outrage to an extent, King and his successors understood “genuine equality” — economic and social equality — to be much more difficult to attain than their codification.

African American activists in turn framed the burgeoning Black Power movement squarely within the broader global struggle for black emancipation. The new independence of African nations gave rise to novel forms of engagement between the continent’s new elites and black American organizers, catalyzing black nationalism as a political and cultural movement.

Notably, the Black Panther Party emphasized the colonial status of black America and sought diplomatic relations with Algeria, Cuba, the People’s Republic of China and other sympathetic nations. Ghana’s independence, too, led a remarkable number of African American writers, musicians and artists to flock to Accra to assist with national development and, as historian Kevin Gaines has argued, take part in “a transnational culture of opposition to Western culture.” Likewise, the “Black is Beautiful” movement that swept black enclaves such as Harlem and the Bronx grew out of African American men and women’s newfound desire to reclaim African heritage. It would come full circle when anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko credited the slogan for animating his Black Consciousness campaign in South Africa.

Yet the advances Black Power activists made in the legal and cultural realms belied their failure to translate their gains into lasting political power — a development owing in part to the FBI’s COINTELPRO program, which deemed organizations such as the Black Panthers and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee “subversive” and relied on harassment, surveillance and targeted killings to quell dissent.

What’s more, as postcolonial leaders in Africa adopted increasingly autocratic policies in the name of development and cozied up to the United States and former colonial powers to secure Western aid and investment, some African American activists became disillusioned with the utility of transnational alliances. The gradual fracturing of such linkages highlights the gulf between the nation-building aspirations of sovereign states and the emancipatory impulses of nonstate actors, of movement politics — untainted by compromise and corruption — and the demands of institutional politics.

In the decades that followed, it became clear that the continued existence of a black underclass would persist, albeit less visibly. As the United States declared victory over the Soviet Union and proclaimed U.S.-style liberal democracy to be “the end of history,” the economic and social conditions of black communities underwent further deterioration in the face of mounting unemployment, deindustrialization, mass incarceration and a “culture of segregation.”

The events of the past few weeks have once again thrown into sharp relief the dissonance both Obote and King spoke of in the 1960s, yet they have also ignited transnational, cross-racial alliances that are gazing beyond both race-based police violence and its American context. Activists in Kenya are planning demonstrations against the nation’s own police force, which has escalated its tactics in enforcing curfews in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In Paris, Sydney and Toronto, protesters marched both in solidarity with their American counterparts and to rally against anti-black and indigenous racism in their own countries. When more than 100 writers across Africa and the diaspora wrote an open letter condemning the killing of Floyd and the many other African Americans who died at the hands of police officers before him, they also urged the African Union to “do better.”