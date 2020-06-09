These are all to the good. And for those readers who believe President Trump has made many of the country’s calamities worse, the additional good news is that he is losing — and losing badly — in his reelection campaign.

Of course, this being 2020, shorting optimism and going long on pessimism seems like the smart play. There have been wide-ranging debates over the past week about whether 2020 is as bad as 1968 and what else could happen to make things worse.

As it turns out, I just developed a new course titled “The End of the World and What Comes After,” because gaming out worst-case scenarios is so hot right now. So perhaps I can apply what I learned developing that course to puzzle out the current moment. How could this year get even worse? Here are five ways things can go even further south:

1) A surge of political violence in the United States. The Black Lives Matter protests have been much more peaceful than similar moments in 1992 or 1968. The police have been considerably more violent. That said, at least the political cleavage created by the protests has been clear and well-defined.

What concerns me is one of two possibilities. The first is the reappearance of lone-wolf terrorism — a phenomenon that happened during the 2016 cycle and in many ways defined the primary stage of that presidential race. A related concern is what happens if white-nationalist movements start believing the polls (though that is less likely now). What if they realize not only that Trump might lose the election, but that Trump represents the last gasp of their entire worldview? The use of political violence to eliminate, intimidate or subdue opponents from participating in the political process would get ugly very fast, especially with a William Barr-led Justice Department obsessed with order far more than the rule of law.

2) Natural disasters. You think a pandemic is the only way nature can remind us of its savagery? Hah! Both private sector and public sector assessments forecast a more active Atlantic hurricane season than normal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is likely to be six to 10 hurricanes this season, of which half are projected to be major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5). Tropical Storm Cristobal has already hit the Gulf Coast.

3) Great power war. With all that is happening in the United States, you might be unaware that China and India are having a pretty serious border dispute. Trump claimed he had talked about the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but in a shocking twist, that turned out to be a lie.

The good news here is that both sides seem interested in de-escalation at the moment. Still, as the New York Times’ Steven Lee Myers reports, “Each side has blamed the other for disrupting the status quo along the frontier, which remains unmarked and fiercely disputed in places.” Escalation is always possible, particularly with a distracted, dysfunctional United States on the sidelines.

4) Cybercollapse. One of the overlooked successes this spring has been the ability of providers such as Akamai and Zoom to handle the massive redistribution and surge in online activity with only a few bumps and scrapes. Imagine, however, a piece of maligned code on the scale of NotPetya hitting U.S. networks. Such an attack would be particularly painful given the U.S. reliance on online engagement to weather the pandemic.

5) The toddler in chief burns it all down. Trump is trailing Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The combination of a pandemic, recession and mass protests have made it that much harder for Trump to regain his footing. Many are concerned that Trump and his cronies will try to delegitimize an unfavorable election outcome.

What folks are underestimating, however, is how he might behave if he loses in convincing fashion. It would not surprise me if Trump quickly adopted a “burn it down and salt the earth” approach to the presidential transition. This would include Trump exercising all his presidential prerogatives: pardoning administration officials en masse, appointing highly partisan inspectors general to act as booby traps for an incoming Biden administration, declassifying documents to embarrass the president-elect, ordering his Cabinet officials not to meet with their incoming counterparts, withdrawing from every treaty he can just because he can, and so forth.