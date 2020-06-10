The last part stopped me cold. There are ways one could justify a trade war with China. Concerns about weaponized interdependence might justify the pain associated with managed decoupling. An overwhelming focus on national security might make the dead weight loss of a trade war worth it for the relative gains win. A particular kind of trade negotiator might argue that prosecuting a costly trade war would be worth it if it leads to a more profitable trading arrangement in the future (another kind of trade negotiator might disingenuously claim to prioritize the “dignity of work” over economic efficiency). And experts concerned with prioritizing resiliency over efficiency might justify the economic costs of home-shoring by arguing that it is worth the trade-off.

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts would debate the merits of these arguments but certainly understand both points of view. The argument that a trade war with China would actually make the American economy more efficient, however, seems — to use a technical piece of economic jargon — bananas. The entire point of trade is letting countries specialize in the areas in which they have a comparative advantage in productivity. Any shift toward autarky means a more diversified production portfolio — but also a less productive one.

Recent economic analysis bears this out. All the evidence suggests that Trump’s trade wars have cost the United States billions of dollars, leading to higher prices for consumers, expensive subsidies to farmers and a manufacturing recession. All of this was before the pandemic-induced recession; a more protected economy right now makes even less economic sense. As Bloomberg’s Shawn Donnan noted, “This is decidedly not the economic time for tariffs.”

Apparently, however, people beyond the Trump White House think that decoupling would increase productivity. In his Foreign Policy column last month urging a rethinking of global supply chains, Princeton political scientist Aaron Friedberg argues that “another reason for attempting to shift existing supply chains and, in particular, for trying to preserve and expand domestic manufacturing capacity is that doing so could help boost the overall productivity, international competitiveness, and long-term growth prospects of the U.S. economy.” Again, pretending that the law of comparative advantage does not exist seems a curious method to boost productivity.

Suppose we hadn’t offshored so much manufacturing to China. The standard complaint is “things would be much more expensive.” Is that right? If we had spent the last 30 years developing manufacturing expertise and investing in productivity, who knows? The argument goes that offshoring happened because the market locates production efficiently, but that’s only true narrowly, for an individual firm, at a moment in time. It takes no account of an economy’s trajectory or what would be best for a nation in the long run.... If Drezner wants to argue that the economy we have today is better for Americans than would be one in which trade were balanced, domestic industry robust, and productivity rising, he’s welcome to do so. There’s a case for it, especially if one only values consumption.

I’d like to thank Cass for providing me the opportunity to say that yes, facilitating American consumption is a good thing. But I’d like to point out that Cass’s vision of a world in which “trade were balanced, domestic industry robust, and productivity rising” is a world that not only does not exist, but very likely cannot exist.

For one thing, Cass, Friedberg, et al seem to believe that U.S. manufacturing is currently not very productive. That isn’t true. As I noted in this space four years ago, “The problem isn’t that the United States doesn’t have a vibrant manufacturing sector. The problem is that sector does not generate the job numbers that used to be associated with manufacturing.” The U.S. manufacturing sector needs fewer workers because it is more productive. These points were debated during the 2016 election, and the laws of economics have not changed since then.

If you believe that reworking the global supply chain right now would uncover untold efficiencies, you need to pick up a newspaper. Or, better yet, read this Bloomberg report, which states, “Interviews with nearly a dozen government officials and analysts in the Asia-Pacific region show that any broader effort to restructure supply chains is little more than wishful thinking so far.” Why? Because “it won’t be simple to dismantle an entrenched system when many companies are struggling to survive.”

The most generous interpretation of what Cass, Friedberg and others are arguing is that a well-crafted industrial policy would inculcate production facilities in the United States that possess powerful network externalities and increasing-returns dynamics. Under those circumstances, adroit policy could, in theory, increase productivity and enhance the welfare of all Americans.

Of course this requires that the federal government possess the knowledge, expertise and wherewithal to pick the winning sectors, nourish them accordingly and delicately extricate the United States from existing supply chains.

That is a high bar, and the risk of screwing up is considerable. Attempting to use a nationalist form of industrial policy on, say, artificial intelligence would be an unmitigated disaster. According to one just-released study, “The U.S. lead is built on attracting international talent, with more than two-thirds of the top-tier AI researchers working in the United States having received undergraduate degrees in other countries.” So maybe don’t try decoupling in that sector.

As Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman recently observed in Foreign Affairs, the prerequisites to properly disentangle global supply chains are high and the federal government is not yet up to the task:

Supply chains are nearly as complex as nuclear physics, but those who study them rarely engage with policymakers. The result is that policymakers now face a dilemma similar to the one surgeons faced at the dawn of the age of modern medicine: pressing demand to fix problems but limited knowledge of how to do so. Today’s policymakers can vaguely grasp that some healthy-seeming economic relationships have become dangerous and some even gangrenous. But they don’t know which relationships should be saved, which should be severed, and which should be rearranged—and they are working with little more than prayers and blood-speckled hacksaws.

This would be difficult in normal times; in the Age of Trump it is impossible. This administration overtly disdains government expertise across a wide variety of areas. Congress cannot competently draft economic security laws. The Trump White House is genuinely awful at economic statecraft. The idea that this government would be able to do adroit industrial policy requires the willing suspension of disbelief.

In instances in which home-shoring might make national-security sense, as with semiconductors, the media coverage does not suggest productivity gains. Rather, it is chock-full of statements like, “Chip makers also sense an opportunity to bring in funding for an industry increasingly seen as a national-security priority” and “U.S. chip makers have backed off building cutting-edge factories domestically in recent years because of their cost.”

The likely result of what Trump, Cass, Friedberg, Josh Hawley et al are proposing is not wise industrial policy but crude rent-seeking in the form of stealth protectionism, and Foxconn-style debacles.