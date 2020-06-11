Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Saqib Qureshi, obtuse about the institutional nature of police violence, argues that busting the police unions will enable managers to get rid of “low-performing officers.” In a New Republic piece, “No More Cop Unions,” labor reporter and activist Kim Kelly accurately notes that police unions protect violent police and asks why they even have unions given that their interests are “diametrically opposed” to those “the labor movement was launched to protect.” Both the Boston Globe and Benjamin Sachs, a Harvard Law School professor writing in USA Today, have likewise decided that collective bargaining for police is the problem, though they both focus more narrowly on bargaining over disciplinary procedures.

Appealing as such an approach might be, it will ultimately serve to curtail many of the true reforms that are necessary. Simultaneously, it will inadvertently threaten the livelihoods of the human services, mental health, housing and education workers who should be doing much of the work we now foist off onto law enforcement — but can’t as policing takes up a growing chunk of government budgets.

It’s true that police unions are a huge problem. Their primary purpose has been to defend abusive police, lobby for growing police budgets (despite a decades-long drop in violent crime), fund the campaigns of law-and-order politicians and attack politicians who might waver in their commitment to police budgets as “soft on crime.” The events of the past few weeks have put this on full display. In New York City, the Sergeants Benevolent Association revealed personal information about the mayor’s daughter after she was arrested at a protest. They were seemingly rewarded when the mayor began downplaying numerous cases of police violence by the New York Police Department during the protests. In Buffalo, 57 members of the city’s Emergency Response Team resigned from their unit when two of its officers were suspended after shoving a 75-year-old peaceful protester. When Joseph Bologna, a Philadelphia police staff inspector, was charged with assault, the police union made T-shirts that read “Bologna Strong.”

Research has decisively shown that union contracts for police officers is correlated with increased violence by police. Separate studies by researchers at the University of Chicago, the University of Alabama Law School and Campaign Zero leave little doubt about the association.

Nonetheless, since Michael Dukakis lost a winnable election in 1988 after being characterized as “soft on crime,” Democrats have been tripping over themselves to demonstrate that they are trustworthy on “law and order.” Republicans, meanwhile, have made law and order a centerpiece of their party’s identity since Richard M. Nixon. While the GOP is vociferously anti-union, candidates such as President Trump are nevertheless happy to accept the endorsements of police unions. For this reason, the effort by Republican governors to eliminate public-sector bargaining has tended to stop at the door of police and firefighter union halls and lodges. In the most notorious example, Wisconsin’s Act 10, which was signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker (R) in 2011, slashed public employee benefits and mostly destroyed collective bargaining rights, while police and firefighter unions retained most of the benefits of the old law. Wisconsinites got a crippled education system without improving police accountability.

Police unions have successfully managed to make themselves important for politicians of both parties, but they are not invulnerable. Indeed, the pairing of police unions with teachers unions has already spread from right-wing Twitter into think tank position papers and blog posts, not least of all because they may provide a handy scapegoat for elected officials who’ve failed to decisively intervene in the past. Crucially, going after unions may hold bipartisan appeal for politicians, even if those on the left and right are otherwise unlikely to join hands. The wave of protests has prompted many Democrats to lay the blame at police unions, and police unions have made that easy with their behavior. Republicans, meanwhile, are likely to see the attack on police unions as an opening to get rid of public-sector bargaining in general.

Eliminating collective bargaining rights of police may well materially affect the way communities of color are policed for the better. But it also enables politicians to avoid their own responsibility for the policing crisis and the general use of criminal justice policy as a tool for harvesting votes rather than protecting communities. Reforming collective bargaining rather than eliminating it is also an option. A common proposal is to eliminate bargaining over disciplinary procedures. In many places the disciplinary provisions in police contracts have created a distinct set of legal standards for police that are far more generous than those provided to citizens in other professions, and this facilitates the circumstances for police violence to go unpunished. But attacking disciplinary provisions in general is also likely to be used to fire workers without cause when it is convenient for managers or budget cutters.

It may be possible to eliminate police unions with legislation, but doing so would probably mean eliminating the collective bargaining rights of public-sector workers as a whole. The people who do the public’s work — teachers, nurses, bus drivers, sanitation workers and many others — need collective bargaining rights. They need to defend themselves from arbitrary managers, ensure their workplaces are safe, that patients and students have the staff support they need and to provide for their families. If the police are to be defunded, which is what activists and organizers want, the workers taking their place will need collective bargaining to do their jobs effectively.

