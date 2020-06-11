Extending the policy is essential, but it is just as important to recognize the structural shortcomings that got us here in the first place. We are debating a Band-Aid. No question, it’s a vital Band-Aid. But this moment, amid a pandemic that’s revealing deep racial, economic and health injustices, requires that we don’t stop here.

AD

AD

When the pandemic-induced recession hit and unprecedented layoffs began to occur, Congress expanded the unemployment insurance (UI) system both to pay higher benefits and to extend eligibility to workers formerly not covered by the program (e.g., gig workers, the self-employed and independent contractors). The regular UI program generally replaces about half of workers’ pay, up to a cap that differs by state. The new law added a $600 weekly bonus on top of the regular benefit.

Why $600? The Democrats who, to their great credit, got this into the Cares Act wanted to lift the UI replacement rate from 50 to 100 percent. But because state UI systems are creaky and antiquated, they couldn’t do this on an individual worker basis. They could, however, append a fixed amount to each weekly benefit, and the extra $600 hits a full replacement rate, on average.

Because it’s an average, that means workers with below-average pay will get more on UI than from their former paycheck. Consider a laid-off waitress who earns $400 per week. At 50 percent replacement, she would get $200, but with the $600 plus-up, she gets $800, twice her former earnings.

AD

AD

Critics claim that’s a disincentive to work, and in normal times, they would be right. But at the time, we didn’t want people to have to go to work — and, not incidentally, we still shouldn’t want them to have to choose between unsafe jobs and no income. It’s also worth noting that unemployment benefits have a very high economic “multiplier”: Because they invariably get spent, they boost the overall economy at a time when it desperately needs that boost.

But as the economy gradually reopens, some senators are arguing that the higher unemployment pay must be adjusted. One idea is to give workers coming off the UI rolls a $450 weekly bonus “for several weeks.” Another is to lower the PUC from $600 to, for example, $400. Another is to keep the $600 in place for now but tie it to state-level economic conditions, reducing it gradually as jobs come back and phasing it out when the health emergency is over.

Providing a bonus helps returning workers avoid a cliff-dive in their incomes, but it implicitly penalizes those who never got on unemployment rolls in the first place. Imagine a cashier or some other essential worker who stuck to their $350 a week job, working next to a former UI recipient who’s earning more than twice that amount thanks to the “return to work” bonus. To be fair, a bonus would need to be simultaneously paired with some sort of hazard pay for lower-paid essential workers who never lost their jobs and thus don’t qualify for the bonus.

AD

AD

A lower unemployment add-on might make sense on paper, but it may well be a political nonstarter for Democrats, who will reasonably point out that the unemployment rate, accurately measured, is about 16 percent. That’s down from almost 20 percent in April, but it’s still much higher than the worst of the last recession’s 10 percent peak. With coronavirus testing and tracing far from fully in place, the original rationale for the extra unemployment pay is as salient as ever.

A fair compromise, one that’s responsive to the current economic reality, might be sticking with the $600 extra pay for now and adjusting it in real time as state-level economies recover. Finally, to state what I hope is obvious, returning to the status quo of regular benefits is not a viable option anytime soon.

But if we stop there, we’re missing a rare opportunity to make necessary structural changes to avoid being back here again soon and, more important, to promote lasting economic fairness.

AD

AD

Federalize, update and standardize the UI system: Every time we hit a recession, we have the same fights about unemployment payments, and jobless workers pay the price for our fractious politics. That’s because it’s essentially a state-based system, and in good times, too many states disinvest in unemployment — such that when we hit a recession, the system is in no shape to meet the challenge. The federal government is the only level of government with the resources to update and standardize the system.

Dump the assumption that people don’t want to work: A foundational flaw in not just the current unemployment system but in the way we think about safety nets in general is the idea that we have to keep benefits low enough to force people to take whatever lousy (or, in today’s job market, unsafe) job they can find to get them off the rolls. Instead, we should build an unemployment system that provides a living income to people between jobs, while ensuring the existence of robust work supports — child care, job training, wage subsidies and strong labor demand — that enable them to get a decent job on the other side of their jobless spell. To be clear, I’m not denying the research that associates work disincentives with unemployment. I’m arguing that if we start from the presumption that people want to work — to be productive, to provide for their families — and we create a labor market where that’s possible for everyone, people will willingly leave the benefits rolls for those jobs.

Change UI into an employment insurance program: If you compare Germany’s unemployment rate to our own, you’ll see that its rate has hardly budged, while ours has soared to heights not seen since the Great Depression. The reason is that their system is set up to keep people connected to their jobs, even in recessions. German employers cut workers’ hours as much as is required by the decline in demand, but the government makes up much of the lost pay. We actually have such a work-sharing system in the United States, but it’s terribly underutilized, accounting for less than 1 percent of all claims right now. Former vice president Joe Biden (whose campaign I informally advise, and whom I served as chief economic adviser in the Obama White House) has a strong plan to expand this option.

AD

AD