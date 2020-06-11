Pompeo has been largely silent on the matter — leaving U.S. diplomats at home and overseas feeling abandoned as they face questions about the unrest from their counterparts around the world. Some are fearful that the nation’s top diplomat is putting his personal political interests and his relationship with President Donald Trump ahead of his department’s need for guidance and leadership …

“Pompeo has literally decided he is not touching it,” said one US diplomat. “This is going to reflect on our image around the world. What Pompeo should be saying is we are a very flawed society, but we are trying to get better, we are resilient, we can do this, and I support my diplomats during this emotional time. We have heard none of that.”

Most of Trump’s Cabinet officials haven’t spoken out about the protests, but Pompeo is in a unique position, overseeing a 75,000 strong workforce that is asked to represent values of equality and freedom that are undermined by racial inequality and police brutality, and the principles of free speech and assembly that the administration disregarded when it violently dispersed peaceful protestors at the White House last week.