To his credit, however, Esper then categorically stated from the podium that he opposed the president invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act, despite the president’s obvious willingness to do so. That move cost him with Trump, as he was nearly fired. It also made it that much harder for Trump to try to use the military in that capacity as long as he is president.
History will also need to do a little work to figure out why Esper did what he did. He might have felt that Trump was about to cross a line he could not cross. The fact that he was prepared to resign suggests that might be the case. But it might also be because Esper felt the need to placate the uniformed services in the Pentagon, from the general officers down to National Guard reservists. They seemed even less thrilled than Esper about Lafayette Square. Esper took care to stress the military’s nonpolitical role.
What is striking about the defense secretary’s behavior is how it is the exact opposite of how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approached Foggy Bottom.
Pompeo’s disregard for the folks who work in his building has been apparent for quite some time. As former diplomat William J. Burns noted in the Atlantic, Pompeo’s partisanship is contributing to “the demolition of diplomacy’s apolitical role”:
I served 10 secretaries of state. They all had finely tuned political antennae, or they wouldn’t have gotten the job in the first place. All of them, however, were scrupulous about keeping domestic politics out of foreign policy. Pompeo, by contrast, has been the most partisan secretary of state in living memory — systematically sidelining career professionals in favor of political allies, waging a war against an imagined “deep state,” relishing political skirmishes, attacking “opposition” media, stripping away safeguards (like firing the State Department’s independent watchdog last month), and barely concealing his use of the department as a platform for future political ambition.
Things were already difficult at Foggy Bottom before the plagues of 2020, but George Floyd’s death and the demonstrations they have inspired have posed some challenges for U.S. diplomats. The New York Times’s Lara Jakes and Edward Wong reported last week that “American diplomats who are the global face of the United States are struggling with how to demand human rights, democracy and rule-of-law abroad amid concerns overseas and criticism at home over the Trump administration’s strong-arm response to the protests across the country.”
Jakes and Wong also reported that “top State Department officials and sitting ambassadors have yet to publicly address institutional discrimination in their corps, as some military commanders have done.” This is disconcerting, given that the State Department has long-standing issues in this area. Extremely disturbing anecdotal information about minority members of the State Department are not hard to find.
Minorities have not thrived at Foggy Bottom under Pompeo’s tenure. According to CNN, the percentage of African American foreign service officers decreased under the current secretary of state. According to the American Academy of Diplomacy, “Out of 189 U.S. Ambassadors serving abroad today, there are three African American and four Hispanic career diplomats.” That is a pathetic statistic.
Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun sent a departmentwide email addressing some of these concerns, as did the director of the Foreign Service. Pompeo, however, has remained relatively quiet on these questions beyond minimal comments made on “Fox News Sunday” and a departmentwide email sent Wednesday in which he dismissed comparisons between the unrest in the United States and “what happens in totalitarian regimes around the world.”
His email came after days of silence, which had already demoralized diplomats. According to CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler:
Pompeo has been largely silent on the matter — leaving U.S. diplomats at home and overseas feeling abandoned as they face questions about the unrest from their counterparts around the world. Some are fearful that the nation’s top diplomat is putting his personal political interests and his relationship with President Donald Trump ahead of his department’s need for guidance and leadership …“Pompeo has literally decided he is not touching it,” said one US diplomat. “This is going to reflect on our image around the world. What Pompeo should be saying is we are a very flawed society, but we are trying to get better, we are resilient, we can do this, and I support my diplomats during this emotional time. We have heard none of that.”Most of Trump’s Cabinet officials haven’t spoken out about the protests, but Pompeo is in a unique position, overseeing a 75,000 strong workforce that is asked to represent values of equality and freedom that are undermined by racial inequality and police brutality, and the principles of free speech and assembly that the administration disregarded when it violently dispersed peaceful protestors at the White House last week.
One of Pompeo’s big moves as secretary of state was to publish a professional ethos. It states, in part, “As a member of this team, I serve with unfailing professionalism in both my demeanor and my actions, even in the face of adversity. I act with uncompromising personal and professional integrity. I take ownership of and responsibility for my actions and decisions.”
It’s not hard to find instances in which Pompeo violates this ethos. But it seems particularly notable that, when it comes to fixing the problems in his own department, Mike Pompeo refuses to take ownership — or even regard of anything but himself.