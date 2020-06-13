Barack Obama, uniquely suited as the first black president to address racial injustice, said the protests demanding justice for Floyd “represent a genuine and legitimate frustration” and that “prejudice and inequality still shape so much of American life.”

George W. Bush wrote that he and former first lady Laura Bush were “anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out, because this is not the time for us to lecture.”

AD

AD

Jimmy Carter said he and former first lady Rosalynn Carter believe “we are better than this.”

Last month, in a commencement address to 2020 graduates of historically black colleges, Obama said that the current administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing” — an implicit rebuke to President Trump’s leadership. (Privately, Obama called the administration’s pandemic response a “disaster.”)

But not one of the former presidents, who together carry a combined moral authority that has helped heal the country in times of crisis, explicitly held Trump to account. Not when he referred to protesters as “THUGS” and tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — a message that even Twitter labeled as “glorifying violence” — or when he potentially endangered public health by mocking former vice president Joe Biden for wearing a protective face mask in public, a practice recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump has placed his living predecessors in a position where they have plenty of incentive to get off the sidelines and jump headfirst into the fray, but they still cling to a relatively new unwritten rule of the Presidents Club, remaining mostly mum about their successors.

AD

AD

In the past, at moments as pivotal as the one we’re in now, former presidents have been more full-throated in the expression of their views: In a scathing 2003 op-ed, Carter wrote, “American stature will surely decline further if we launch a war in clear defiance of the United Nations.” It was a remarkable decision to actively campaign against the policy of the George W. Bush administration.

But George W. Bush and Obama have sought to model their post-presidencies after George H.W. Bush, not Jimmy Carter. When he left Washington at the end of four years as president, George H.W. Bush was quoted as saying that he wanted to go back to Texas and “stay the hell out of Dodge.” During Trump’s transition, Obama expressed his intention to give Trump room to take the reins as president, saying, “I think it’s important for us to let him make his decisions. And I think the American people will judge over the course of the next couple of years whether they like what they see.” The idea, in both cases, is that when a president’s time is up, he cedes the bully pulpit to his successors. Every president Bush père has tried, in varying degrees, to hold to that principle and it’s become an expectation of those leaving the office. But it hasn’t always been that way.

It’s a norm that evolved because we have one president at a time, and presidents want to send the message that elections have consequences. They often give their successors a wide berth, knowing firsthand that if they weigh in on their policies it could be viewed as questioning presidential authority. Do unto others, you might say.

AD

AD

Still a sitting president, Trump has attacked his perceived enemies, including every living former president: He accused Obama of “tapping my phones,” called Bush fils’ decision to invade Iraq “the worst single mistake ever made in the history of our country” and described Carter as “a nice man” but “a terrible president.” Despite having been accused of various instances of sexual harassment or sexual assault, Trump said Clinton had a “terrible record of women abuse.”

Carter stands out as the only living former president to consistently speak out against his successors. (Though Trump has criticized Carter, in an interview with Trump that I conducted last year, he said he felt that Carter had also been mistreated by the elite fraternity of former presidents because he refused to play by their rules.)

Carter has followed in Theodore Roosevelt’s post-presidential footsteps. Roosevelt spoke openly and honestly about his successors and mercilessly criticized his handpicked successor, who had been his secretary of war, William Howard Taft. He grew so disenchanted with Taft that Roosevelt ran against him as a third-party candidate in 1912. Taft, in turn, called Roosevelt a “demagogue and flatterer.” Roosevelt called Taft, who weighed over 300 pounds, a “fathead” and a “puzzlewit,” lamenting that Taft had become too conservative and had abandoned his progressive policies.

AD

AD

In 1918, Woodrow Wilson pushed legislation making it a crime to “‘utter, print, write, or publish any disloyal, profane ... or abusive language’ about the United States government or to disagree with its actions overseas.” That year, in a Kansas City Star op-ed, Roosevelt wrote: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

In 1979, Gerald Ford criticized his successor’s (with whom he later became good friends) efforts to control inflation, saying of the Carter administration: “They've screwed it up.”

Clinton criticized the second President Bush for failing in his diplomatic and military mission in Iraq. “The point is, that there is no military victory here,” he said in an interview on Good Morning America. At the time, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton was running for the Democratic presidential nomination for the first time, and he was campaigning on her behalf. But it was still a notable example of a former president taking the sitting president to task. “There is no evidence that, whether we have a good day in a particular community or region in Iraq, that we have either the political reconciliation process within the country working or any diplomatic process that’s got a chance to help with the neighbors,” he said.

AD

AD

Following George H.W. Bush’s model, George W. Bush and Obama have been much more measured in their criticism of Trump. They also know that when they speak out it mostly serves to embolden, not admonish Trump. But in 2017, less than a year into Trump’s presidency they both made speeches about their successor and the threat they believed the 45th president posed to American democracy, without mentioning his name. Bush denounced the “casual cruelty” of the administration during a speech in New York: “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America.”

“If you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you’re not going to be able to govern,” Obama said at an event in Richmond, Va., nor “unite them later if that’s how you start,” he added. But neither of them named Trump. Bush learned how to be “Sphinx-like” with this president, according to an aide. Privately, he is struggling to follow his father’s code of conduct, telling a friend that if this country could get through the Civil War it could get through Trump’s presidency. Publicly he’s tried to put Trump in historical context. At an event last spring he turned his focus away from Trump. “The presidency is more important than the one who occupies the office,” he said. “I understand a lot of people are concerned right now, but let me take you back to 1968” — invoking the painful year that saw the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.

Before presidents have broken their silence to lobby for pet initiatives and help successors — PEPFAR, tsunami relief. Now, Democratic principles are at stake. The four living ex-presidents are not as bound by precedent as it might seem. Opting to be subdued in their criticism of the sitting president may be because they’re trying to maintain a level of restraint — to signal to Americans that they are engaged, and concerned, but still unwilling to undermine the current Oval Office occupant.

AD

AD