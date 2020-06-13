“I don’t want to,” the manager said firmly, before she pulled her mask up and walked away. My mom was upset but over time she began to realize: People are being cautious, and she should be too.

AD

My mom’s difficulty at work reflects the larger challenges that society faces in an era where covid-19 has upended so much of life. As the world adapts to the still-present danger it poses and people everywhere wear masks on a regular basis, new challenges have surfaced for people with disabilities. Especially for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and rely heavily on lip-reading.

AD

Washington County, Ore., where my mom works and lives in, has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, with over 800 positive tests and 18 deaths. As a 54-year-old woman who has smoked cigarettes most of her life, my mom is unsure if her body would be able to handle the coronavirus.

So, she began to tell customers who’d approach for help that she is deaf but, “please don’t pull your mask down!” Still, sometimes they would. Even when she went grocery shopping, she told the cashier, “I’m deaf and I read lips but don’t pull down your mask.” At first it worked, and he responded with a thumbs up, but when she was grabbing her things, he pulled down his mask and said, “Thanks for shopping with us!”

AD

My mom knows it is a learning process. But nobody knows how long this will last. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has stated businesses must require employees to wear masks and that they should train their employees on the possibility of removing their masks for people who rely on reading lips. But that part isn’t required.

AD

Theoretically, this can be done from six feet away since my mom can still see. Yet it’s still difficult because people tend to move closer when they realize someone needs to read their lips. My mom also thinks that people try to yell, “Excuse me!” at her from afar when she’s working, and when she doesn’t respond, they move closer. At that point, she would have to tell them to back up and then remove their mask to communicate with her.

When I called and asked OHA how their new mask policy could accommodate my mom, the woman on the other end said that as far as she knows, the mention of exemptions for those with disabilities was referring to people who couldn’t put on masks like people who needed to use oxygen tanks and the like — not deaf people.

AD

But there are 48 million deaf and hard of hearing people in the United States, according to the National Association of the Deaf. Howard A. Rosenblum, the organization’s chief executive, said that abundant mask-wearing is not only difficult for people who are lip-readers but also for many other hard of hearing and deaf people who rely on facial expressions and mouth movements.

AD

Laura Adams, my mom’s friend, uses American Sign Language (ASL), reading lips and hearing aids to understand people. But not everyone knows ASL, and Adams frequently leaves her hearing aid at home because it can be “tiresome.”

Now, though, when she and her boyfriend go grocery shopping, she tells him “shut up and keep your mask on,” because he has diabetes and severe asthma which put him at a higher risk. So now they text each other when they’re in public, and he’s learning ASL.

AD

Ian Mook, a friend of mine from college who is also deaf, relies heavily on reading lips. If his friends are with him when he goes out, they help him, but he said these days, he just avoids going out because the situation has been difficult for him. He said he’s super thankful that as a mechanical engineer he can work at home and communicate with his colleagues through conference calls.

AD

Rosenblum said the NAD encourages people to wear clear masks that allow others to see your lips, but he recognizes that they can still be an obstacle for even expert lip readers. And anyway, that is far from common practice.

My mom’s shoulder wound up getting worse, and the doctor pulled her out of work again, much to both of our reliefs. I hate the idea of her being unable to communicate with anyone all day. But how long will businesses and the public require wearing masks? When I asked what she’ll do when she eventually returns to work, she said she doesn’t know. Will her employer buy everyone a clear mask? Is there a place for her where she won’t have to talk to anyone? Or maybe she will just have to wear a sign that says, “I read lips, please ask someone else and don’t pull your mask down!”