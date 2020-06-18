But the long history of images of racial violence in the United States suggests that we need to question this too-easy consensus and the idea that more cameras — not just bystanders with phones but police body cameras and other forms of surveillance — will fix the problem of law enforcement violence. Pictures, by themselves, do not mean much. Viewers rely on context and the interpretations of others to understand what they see.

Photographs of lynchings provide one powerful example. For viewers today who understand lynchings as crimes, it is hard to grasp the fact that historically, this visual evidence produced radically different interpretations. What one group of viewers saw as concrete evidence of the crime of lynching, another group of viewers saw as proof that sometimes criminals got what they deserved.

Evidence suggests that people who produced, purchased and collected lynching photographs in the past seem to have understood these images as proof of white supremacy. Before the late 1930s, participants in lynchings, including law enforcement officials, allowed photographers to take pictures and sell them, and participants and spectators bought them as souvenirs. A Ku Klux Klan group in Joplin, Mo., framed a 1933 photograph of a lynching along with a sample of the victim’s hair. In the 20th century, lynching photographs were often made into postcards. On the back of one that survives from the 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington, someone scrawled, “This the barbecue we had last night my picture is to the left with a cross over it your son, Joe.”

The practice was common enough that a 1908 federal law made it illegal to send these postcards in the mail. Yet law enforcements officials do not seem to have considered these images as offering evidence of crimes.

Anti-lynching activists had to change the way many whites understood lynching to create a context in which a majority of Americans could see these images as proof of violence, not justice. Many of these photographs survive today because the NAACP collected them as part of its lynching investigations and used them in the investigative reports at the heart of the organization’s anti-lynching crusade. Yet even in these publications, activists added extensive captions to make sure viewers came to the correct conclusions.

“The Lynching of Claude Neal,” a 1934 pamphlet based on undercover reporting by white activist Howard Kester, not only described this Florida murder in horrific detail. It also included a shot of Neal’s corpse, taken by a photographer whose sympathies lay with the lynchers. The caption for this picture read: “Note mutilation of Neal’s chest and thighs. Note also how fingers have been cut from hands as souvenirs. After this picture was taken, toes were cut from the feet as souvenirs. An ‘enterprising’ local photographer made postcards of this picture which were sold in large quantities at fifty cents each.” The NAACP circulated over 15,000 copies of this report as part of its effort to get Congress to pass an anti-lynching bill.

Once anti-lynching activists created a framework for seeing these images as evidence of white barbarity, law enforcement and other local officials began trying to stop photographers from taking pictures. In Canton, Miss., in 1938, police officers under orders from the mayor ordered a Jackson Clarion-Ledger photographer to leave the area after he tried to take a photograph of the body of lynching victim Claude Banks.

Photographs of police brutality made at the height of the civil rights movement provide another powerful example of how images were open to interpretation. Viewers did not agree about what these photographs depicted, and activists, newsmen and publishers sometimes used these images to support wildly different interpretations. During protests organized by Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Birmingham, Ala., in May 1963, law enforcement and other officials attacked protesters with police dogs and washed them down city sidewalks with high-pressure fire hoses. Yet when Life published Charles Moore’s photographs of police and their dogs attacking demonstrators, editors did not assume that all viewers would have the same reaction to these images. To try to manage viewers’ interpretations, they added a lengthy caption. It read in part, “With vicious guard dogs the police attacked the marchers — and thus rewarded them with an outrage that would win support all over the world … Ordering his men to let white spectators come near, he [City Police Commissioner Bull Connor] said, ‘I want ‘em to see the dogs work. Look at those [expletive] run.’”

That same month, NAACP activists staged a sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Jackson, Miss., and they made sure to contact the media. An Associated Press photographer shot a picture of a white man, identified as former police officer Benny Oliver, attacking African American demonstrator Memphis Norman. The next day, the photograph ran on the front page of two newspapers. The New York Times used the image to condemn the opponents of civil rights activists. The Jackson Daily News, by contrast, used the same image to condemn the activists.

While videos of police violence have become much more common with the spread of smartphones, these images too have a history. A bystander with a video camera shot footage of four police officers brutally beating Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991. After the video circulated on television news programs, protesters poured into the streets of the city. Some people thought this, finally, was proof of what activists and organizations such as the NAACP, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and the Black Panthers had been saying for years: Police brutality against African Americans was systemic and widespread. Yet, despite the evidence in the video, King’s attackers were acquitted. At the trial, lawyers representing the officers argued that jurors needed to know what happened off camera to understand the pictures.

As the use of smartphones and police body cameras has proliferated, images of this kind of violence have become perversely common on social media. Michael Brown’s body lies uncovered for hours in 2014 on a street in Ferguson, Mo. Eric Garner dies in 2016 in a Staten Island parking lot. Philando Castile dies in his car with his girlfriend and her child in 2016 in St. Anthony, Minn. George Floyd dies underneath Derek Chauvin’s knee in 2020 on a Minneapolis street.

