I will, of course, be bringing many books with me for my vacation. There are quite a few books that might be of some interest given current events. The most notable one is John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened,” but that will not go on the recommended list. Between Peter Baker’s New York Times story, Josh Dawsey’s Washington Post account, and Bolton’s excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, you already have the highlights. The only reason left to peruse the book is Bolton’s writing and I, for one, do not need to read, in the words of one acerbic reviewer, close to 500 pages of “clotted prose” that “has been written with so little discernible attention to style and narrative form that he apparently presumes an audience that is hanging on his every word.”

Instead of processing Bolton’s self-absorbed musings might I suggest the following books as an alternative:

Tanvi Madan, “Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped U.S.-India Relations During the Cold War.” In recent decades, the rise of China has led to warmer bilateral ties between the United States and India, seemingly putting to rest decades of Cold War tensions. Madan’s book, however, demonstrates that China has always been the specter affecting the relationship between Washington and New Delhi. As tensions between China and India heat up, Madan’s book provides a useful reminder that China has been a key driver that has either separated or conjoined India and the United States.

Amrita Narlikar, “Poverty Narratives and Power Paradoxes in International Trade Negotiations and Beyond.” In “The Ideas Industry” I talked about how particular ideas can function like asset bubbles — they initially rise in value for justifiable reasons and are then applied way beyond their appropriate area, until the idea becomes a caricature of its original formulation. Narlikar’s book is of a piece with this notion. She examines how poverty and powerlessness narratives are used strategically in international trade negotiations. These narratives have benefited genuinely marginalized communities, but have also been deployed as a cudgel by less impoverished and more opportunistic interests. As she cautions in her introduction, “while the use of poverty narratives may have emerged as a winning strategy, repeated misapplication risks blunting this weapon.” This is one of those books that will force casual observers of international trade politics to rethink their priors.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, “Shields of the Republic: The Triumph and Peril of America’s Alliances.” Donald Trump’s election in 2016 nurtured a narrative that America’s alliance system was a creaking, doddering structure that costs the United States far more than it delivers. Some critics want to radically revise this patchwork of arrangements. Rapp-Hooper takes a different perspective, viewing the U.S. alliance system as a neglected asset that needs tweaking. She argues that, contrary to the “restraint” school of thought, America’s alliances have augmented U.S. security.

Frank Snowden, “Epidemics and Society From the Black Plague to the Present.” I have read a lot of books in the past few months about plagues, pandemics, how they affect world politics, and vice versa. My favorite of all of these is “Epidemics and Society.” Three things make Snowden’s book stand out. First, he does an excellent job of discussing the etiology of the major diseases. Second, “Epidemics and Society” is not just about the diseases, but about the interplay between the medical, the political, and the cultural. My favorite chapters were how 19th century society viewed tuberculosis before and after the germ theory of disease emerged. The perception of TB itself also shifted, from a “chic” disease of the elite to a grubby, grungy, lower-class infection.