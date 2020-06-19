African American activists have never begun or ended with the symbols of the Lost Cause. They decried Confederate flags and monuments while also fighting against racist laws and racial violence in their own times. They coupled their critique of the danger in symbolism with the consequences of this symbolism for the material conditions of African Americans. These ideas are at the root of today’s protests and activists’ demands to eradicate all forms of white supremacy.

On May 10, 1890, John Mitchell Jr., a former slave and the editor of the black newspaper the Richmond Planet, watched the arrival of the Robert E. Lee monument. “Nowhere in all the procession was there a United States flag,” he wrote. “The rebel yell, reinforced by a glorification of the lost cause was everywhere manifest.” He later warned after it was erected: “This glorification of States’ Rights Doctrine, the right of secession, and the honoring of men who represented that cause … will ultimately result in handing down to generations unborn a legacy of treason and blood.” Mitchell knew what these monuments and the Lost Cause meant for African Americans, and he knew what this legacy looked like in his own time. The Lost Cause was about more than nostalgia; it was about power.

As an anti-lynching crusader, Mitchell led local boycotts to challenge Jim Crow laws, and he dedicated space on the pages of his newspaper to the topic. In fact, much of Mitchell’s reputation as a “Fighting Editor” was due to his dogged pursuit of factual accounts of lynching to counter the white press bias. He even advocated for armed self-defense for African Americans to protect themselves from white violence. There was a clear connection in Mitchell’s warnings about whom white Southerners honored and the stories they told about Confederate history and his accounts of the violence carried out by them against African Americans.

Decades later, Mary Church Terrell, a founder and former president of the National Association of Colored Women (NACW), and Hallie Q. Brown then its president, opposed building a monument to “Mammy” on the Mall in Washington, D.C., in 1923. Mammy was one of the most enduring figures of Lost Cause mythology: the loyal female slave. The monument was first proposed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a North Carolina congressman to honor a figure that reminded them of the mythical antebellum days of happy slaves just as African Americans were working to dismantle those very same racial hierarchies. Terrell wrote of the monument, “Surely in their zeal to pay tribute to the faithful services rendered by the Black Mammy the descendants of slaveholding ancestors have forgotten the atrocities and cruelties incident to the institutions of slavery itself.” Brown and the NACW created a petition for black clubwomen to sign, and after Terrell’s widespread article, several other organizations and black newspapers registered their disgust with the potential monument.

To Terrell, who worked toward black women’s suffrage and uplift, Mammy was not just an offensive symbol — it was a representation of the ways white people still viewed black women and also how they treated them. The fight against a monument to the Lost Cause was linked directly to Terrell’s activism to uplift the lives of black women and girls. At the same time she decried the monument, she was advocating the passage of the Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill and highlighting black women who were also victims of lynching. Countering harmful symbols and pushing for legislative change went hand in hand.

Writing the following year in 1924, Terrell returned to the proposed Mammy memorial to link the condition of black women in the United States to the upcoming political election. She discussed lynching, peonage and how because of Jim Crow laws “colored women and girls have been the victims of horrors which no pen can portray, and no tongue can tell.” In the last section of her speech she wrote, “Colored women should remember when casting their ballot November 4, that the plan of erecting a Black Mammy Monument … originated in the brain of a Democrat.” If John W. Davis was elected, the monument would be erected and would “insult and humiliate every colored woman in the United States.”

To Terrell, the indignities suffered by black women would be compounded by a physical manifestation of the cruelty inflicted on enslaved black women.

Perhaps no one understood the links between symbolism, white supremacy and racial violence more than William Patterson. Patterson wrote one of the most scathing reviews of “Gone with the Wind,” calling it a “weapon of terror against Black America.” In the early 1950s, as head of the Civil Rights Congress (CRC), he also led a campaign to ban the sale of Confederate flags in stores across the nation, calling displays of the flag “An Insult to the American People.”

Patterson and the CRC also campaigned for African Americans unjustly sentenced to death in the South and presented the United Nations with the “We Charge Genocide” petition in 1951 that cited disenfranchisement, police brutality and lynching as evidence of the United States’ crimes against black Americans. The vestiges of the Confederacy were one of the visible symbols of the triumph of white supremacy and its hold on the entire nation.

In a letter to the editor of the New York Times, Patterson warned that the display of Confederate flags in the “North, East and West” was the sign of “mounting fascism” and a part of a political atmosphere “conducive to everything for which the Confederacy stood and stands.” Patterson wished to notify the world that racism was not just a Southern problem, and the spread of the Confederate flag was part of the proof. In the “We Charge Genocide” petition, Patterson and the CRC warned about the spread of racial violence throughout the nation, just as he had warned of the spread of the Confederate flag. According to the petition, racial violence had moved from the plantation South to northern and western cities along with African Americans: “Once the classic method of lynching was the rope. Now it is the policeman’s bullet.”

The causes of Mitchell, Terrell and Patterson resonate today. They, like today’s activists, wanted to hit at the systemic racism at the heart of this nation. Their demands were not just for more representation in the public sphere. Like their predecessors, today’s activists are seeking a fulfillment of emancipation: the guarantee of human rights in all places, from the commemorative landscape down to the criminal justice system and policing. The activists on the streets, like their forebears, mean to challenge historical memory and repair the damage of racial violence within the nation’s history. Cities and municipalities may want their work to end when the statues come down, but the history of African American anti-Lost Cause activism proves this is only the beginning.

