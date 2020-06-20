I trained myself to not be a “f----t” to avoid more trauma: Whenever I made what he considered an effeminate gesture, my dad would snap his fingers, like a master training his dog. Every time I snap, it means you’re acting like a girl, he explained. His snaps made me jumpy, causing endless anxiety about how I carried myself. So, as time went on, as a matter of self-preservation, I figured out how to avoid being myself in his presence.

Like many other queer kids, I sometimes had to confront other bullies on the schoolyard. But the most persistent bully was in my West Philadelphia home: my father. We lived under the same roof, but at the same time, I didn’t know his story. I don’t know about the wounds he suffered as a child, or what ultimately led him to reject me. He never opened up about the pressures of growing up in a mostly segregated Philly, or the ways in which he was programmed. I can only assume he would have a hard time wrapping his mind around terms like “toxic masculinity” or “heteronormative.” Do I wish he had accepted me then? Yes. Do I fault him for being the person he was taught to be? Not anymore.

But, yes, the pressure to conform to the standard of manhood he expected of me has been at the intersection of my life and the core of my failing relationship with my father for many years. I believed that if I reached the unattainable goal of his definition of masculinity, then I wouldn’t be an embarrassment to him and, honestly, to myself. I found that I was my most powerful when I stepped into who I was and limited a relationship with my father. This helped me to silence the voice of the bully in my head.

Over two decades, we had a roller coaster relationship. At moments it appeared he respected me as an adult and even complimented my achievements as a journalist, but his kindness always felt short-lived. I was constantly angry that I didn’t get the apology or acknowledgment from him that I deserved, but I only wanted it to happen if it happened how I wanted. I couldn’t see that he wasn’t able to be the father I wanted, which was, in part, because of my own stubbornness. The older I got, the more my patience wore thin — I felt like my father merely tolerated me.

In 2015, our relationship exploded and imploded for the last time. He didn’t contact me for my birthday in April and, therefore, I refused contact to him for his birthday in June, which eventually sparked a heated argument. It felt like the final straw after years of disappointments. It was the last time we spoke for several years.

Around that time, I produced and directed the BET documentary, “Holler If You Hear Me: Black and Gay in the Church,” which was screened at the Obama White House in 2016. It was one of the proudest moments of my career, and I didn’t invite my father; a part of me wanted to, but I also knew that I couldn’t endure any negativity on that day. He didn’t acknowledge the project, and I knew he was disappointed by its message. Despite that, when he found out I was going to the White House and hadn’t asked him to be there, other family members told me he was angry and that I should “prepare” for his reaction. I was disgusted that he only wanted to show up in my life when I was being honored after years of not acknowledging other milestones or accepting me for who I am.

I gave up on our relationship. I respected him and valued some of the lessons he had imparted to me, but I convinced myself, in some ways for the right reasons, there was no redemption for him. As life moved on, my perspective began to evolve, especially being on the radio every day, often talking to listeners who reminded me so much of my dad. Usually they were of his generation and offered many of the same narrow-minded comments he did. But on the air, I gave them a chance, I listened and was able to give strangers more grace than my father. I found myself letting go of the anger and the past. I began to understand how he’d been conditioned and tried not to fault him for the person he was taught to be. I wanted to reconnect, but the distance felt insurmountable.

In the early spring, as covid-19 began to devastate the New York area, I was taking all of the recommended precautions: I wore masks, I social distanced and constantly washed my hands. But in late March, I tested positive for the coronavirus; I’m still not sure how I contracted it. Thankfully, I had relatively mild symptoms and didn’t need hospitalization, though I was still terrified for two weeks. I had a ferocious headache, a constant need to clear my throat and felt feverish even though I never registered a fever when my temperature was taken. Every day I was scared that I would wake up the next morning and not be able to breathe.

In the first week of April, on a particularly low day, my father called me. I was stunned but hesitantly answered. “It’s your father,” he calmly said. “I just wanted to check on you because I heard about everything going on in New York City.” I robotically explained what was happening in the tri-state area and told him I had the virus. “You are going to be all right,” he said. “You are young, healthy.”

Then he paused.

“And I know we’ve had our downs. I know we’ve had some rough times, but you are still my son. If you ever want to come home, you can. You can always come home.” I could hear tears in his voice, which I had only heard before at my grandfather’s funeral. I broke, I began sobbing. I am not much of a crier, but I hadn’t heard the word “home” in years. Although I tried to convince myself that I didn’t need my father, I did; I missed him. And even though he hurt me, he was once a child, too, and had his own trials coming up. I had come to accept that he’d done the best he could with what he knew.

There had been occasional good times, and I did learn from him: He taught me to have a strong work ethic, to stand by your word, and he equipped me with the skills needed to navigate the micro- and macroaggressions of racism that every black man needs to know. A 61-year-old father and a 43-year-old son can find much more common ground than they could 10 or even five years ago. Thoughts raced through my mind as he continued: “This is always your home. As much your home as it is mine.” My heart was thankful, and we took time to catch up. I told him I was looking forward to visiting when I recovered and when the pandemic ended. Once I got off the phone, my entire mood changed. I never thought that my father would have given me strength.

About a week later, I tested negative for the virus. I know I’m one of the lucky ones. We’ve lost so many in this crisis and no one is disposable. The failure of our leaders in responding to it is unforgivable. I had not imagined that the coronavirus would have helped repair the broken relationship between me and my father, but it did. And it’s encouraging that I’m not alone: As Michael Blackmon wrote for BuzzFeed in April, for many, “the pandemic has sparked a perspective shift.” That’s true for my dad and for me. As protests have rocked the country over the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Dominique Fells and Riah Milton — just to name two of the black transgender women killed this year — being able to reach out to my father has been a source of comfort that I needed. He vividly remembers the uprisings of the late ’60s and early ’70s and, he assured me in our most recent conversation, “This time is different, son.”

I’m not saying we have a perfect relationship. Not every wound has been mended. But it has been a long time since we’ve known peace with each other, and I didn’t realize how much I needed him. It shouldn’t have taken a crisis, but this moment has caused many of us to question our mortality and wonder, Will the coronavirus be my end? When that happens, sometimes, you can accept the good, leave room for the mistakes and understand your loved ones may never meet your expectations, but they can at least be better. I look forward to more healing.

