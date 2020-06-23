In other words, this was a case of political correctness par excellence. Political correctness is sometimes good, of course, as when it leads us to avoid slurs out of respect for others. But conservatives and free-speech absolutists say the notion bars necessary truths and stifles essential conversations. It pressures politicians and citizens to walk on eggshells for fear of being called out, even (or especially!) when they have something important to say.

Which is why it’s so ironic to see the actual police and their supporters turn into the P.C. police. They want criticism of police or their funding to become taboo, and they’ve long sought to quash conversations about racist and violent policing.

This form of political correctness is not new. Recalling the backlash when the Compton-based hip-hop group N.W.A. released “F--- tha Police” in 1988, member O’Shea Jackson (stage name: Ice Cube) characterized the Los Angeles Police Department’s “war on gangs” as “a politically correct word to say a war on anybody you think is a gang member … a war on every black kid with a baseball hat on, with a T-shirt on, some jeans and some tennis shoes.”

The law enforcement community didn’t see it that way: After the song was released, the assistant FBI director wrote a letter to the record company complaining about the song. Detroit police even stormed the stage at a 1989 show and later arrested the group in their hotel lobby. Police unions came out against the song, while many radio stations refused to play it. An informal network of fax messages among police circulated N.W.A. lyrics and called on police nationwide to help cancel N.W.A. concerts in their cities. Meanwhile, the fundamentalist Christian interest group Focus on the Family urged readers in their newsletter to “Alert local police to the dangers they may face in the wake of this record release.”

Though the panic over the song ultimately amplified its reach and influence, it also demonstrated the sensitivity of many — including in government and law enforcement — to otherwise protected speech that violates politically correct norms around how and whether we criticize law enforcement. This was the era of “broken windows” policing, President Ronald Reagan’s “war on drugs,” the LAPD’s “war on gangs,” and President George H.W. Bush’s infamous “Willie Horton” ad. The political rhetoric of these campaigns taught Americans to live in perpetual fear of violent criminals, to associate violent criminality with urban locales and black people, and to think of police as saintly protectors of the American way of life.

The Blue Lives Matter movement emerged in the Obama era in an effort to codify special protections for police akin to those granted to racial minorities under hate crime statutes. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, in which Donald Trump and his supporters emphatically ran against political correctness and what they viewed as unwarranted special protections for minorities, Republican legislators such as Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Trey Gowdy (S.C.) proposed a “Blue Lives Matter” bill to make police a protected category under hate crime laws. Republicans borrowed from the P.C. playbook they criticized — down to ripping off the “Black Lives Matter” slogan — and substituted police as a class in need of special protections. When police officers are shot, it’s occasion for legislative action; when police kill unarmed black people, it’s still the police who must be defended at all costs.

The legacy of late-20th-century “tough on crime” rhetoric remains in other ways. Even as protests continue around the country, some Republicans are still saying criticizing the police is an attack on America. In National Review, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) writes of the “defund the police” campaign, “This radical agenda amounts to an assault on American life as we know it.” He continues, “Americans of all walks of life reject the left’s anti-American, anti-police narrative.”

In a recent news conference after the New York Police Department came under fire for using unnecessary violence against protesters, New York police union chief Mike O’Meara showed us exactly what it looks like when police internalize Hawley’s view that questioning the value of policing as we know it is un-American. O’Meara claimed that “everyone’s trying to shame us,” and pleaded for critical media to “stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect!” Here, he redeploys the very language long used against minority communities to justify, among other things, aggressive policing. To police union officials like O’Meara, condemning widespread police violence caught on camera is beyond the pale, less a form of civic responsibility than of disrespect — possibly even bigotry.

The political correctness that shields police from public scrutiny also protects police budgets. In a recent interview, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser — who had just ordered “Black Lives Matter” to be painted in massive, yellow letters downtown — told NPR she would “not at all” reconsider a funding increase for the D.C. police. Bowser, a black, Democratic mayor, leads a city that is 46 percent black, but even she is not willing to menace the powerful police union and its allies too much. It may be that Bowser has legitimate staffing or policy reasons to maintain the police budget increase, yet she was quick to shut down any further discussion of the issue.

Advocating for more aggressive reappraisal of the police budget — such as defunding or disbanding the police outright — is still a politically difficult position for any mayor to take, but a Washington Post-Schar School poll finds 87 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents, and even 53 percent of Republicans support the protests against the police killing of George Floyd. That Bowser wouldn’t embrace such a moment of widespread national questioning speaks to the powerful political pressure coming from police unions, which reinforces the politically correct line that even questioning the value our police departments deliver crosses a line civilians aren’t even supposed to approach.

For those still in thrall to pro-police political correctness, however, the same strategy remains: Portray criticism of the status quo of policing as unthinkable, or as beyond the pale of reasonable discourse, even if it means ignoring widespread public support for all kinds of police reforms. Trump says, “Our police have been letting us live in peace … I say 99.9 — let’s go with 99 percent of them — great, great people and they’ve done jobs that are record setting.” Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-Fla..), who has said “as a Pro-Trump, America First conservative I support free speech … and understand that robust healthy debate is vital to our democracy,” recently spoke out against not simply “the defunding of police” and “the dismantling of police,” but also “the demonizing of police.” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called media criticism of racially biased enforcement at protests “dangerous,” claiming without evidence that the recent targets of disproportionate police violence are “gang members.” Attorney General William P. Barr says those who protest and criticize police “may find themselves without the police protection they need,” implying that criticizing the police makes one justifiably exempt from their protection.

That’s the same William P. Barr who lambasted colleges for “sacrific[ing]” male students “to the mob” “in the name of political correctness” in a blurb for a book on “The Campus Rape Frenzy.”

If advocating for due process means criticizing left-wing political correctness on campus, Barr is on board; but if advocating for due process means criticizing the police, Barr is willing to toe the P.C. line and shield police from criticism.

And yet, this is exactly what conservatives deride when they call political correctness: censoring or shaming criticism to protect a special class of people from harsh ideas. A reevaluation of what “law and order” really means for our citizens — especially our black citizens — is long overdue, but too many of our politicians are scared to even ask the question.