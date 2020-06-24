Since 1789, the federal government has provided a house for the president to host visiting dignitaries, conduct matters of state and greet citizens. Regardless of the occupant, the White House is owned by the government to remind presidents that they answer to the American people and are guests in the Executive Mansion. Although George Washington never lived in the White House, he understood that the president’s house needed to be available to his fellow citizens. All of his successors have followed this practice. Until now.

Washington understood that he served the American people. He held weekly receptions for all citizens (white men), and he opened the president’s house to the public twice a year for New Year’s and Fourth of July celebrations. Washington also took daily walks around the streets of New York City and Philadelphia, where the government was based during his presidency, to demonstrate his republican virtue. He preferred to ride horses for exercise but understood the symbolic value of muddying his boots in the streets like the common man — a message his fellow citizens understood and appreciated.

AD

AD

His successors followed his example, often opening the doors of the White House a few times per year for inaugurations, birthdays and Independence Day celebrations. The early presidents understood that the White House was much more than their temporary home — it served as a powerful symbol of the presidency and the new nation.

The history and familiarity of the president’s house makes it a touchstone of the American nation, which presidents have grasped since November 1800, when John Adams first hung the famous portrait of Washington in the White House. After the British burned the White House in 1814, Presidents James Madison and James Monroe worked to rebuild it exactly as before to provide continuity with their predecessors. They also accepted communal ownership of the White House, as local residents, congressmen and visitors used the grounds as a park and recreation space.

Even as concerns for the president’s security have increased, our commanders in chief have always found ways to interact with the American people in unfiltered settings.

AD

AD

Lafayette Square, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, has often served as an important background for presidential interactions with citizens. For example, Ulysses S. Grant took morning walks around Washington, without guards, often crossing first through the park, to ensure that he could interact with people he met on the street.

In 1902, when Theodore Roosevelt oversaw a complete White House renovation, he had trees, greenhouses and other impediments cleared so that visitors could see the White House more clearly from Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square. His family regularly exercised, played games and relaxed on the South Lawn, in full view of passersby and journalists. Roosevelt also managed the construction of the West Wing, including a designated space for reporters to visit the president and report back to the American people.

In the 1930s, new technology and a renewed press focus on the president created new forms of interaction between the people and the president. During the Great Depression and World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt understood that the American people needed to hear from the president and receive assurance that the government was working to improve the economy and ease their suffering. The result: 30 “fireside chats” on economic issues, recovery efforts and the war, during which Roosevelt came into Americans’ homes via the radio.

AD

AD

The chats resonated deeply with the American people, who responded to Roosevelt as if he had spoken directly to them. The president’s chats produced more than 400,000 letters in response, demonstrating how much the public craved hearing from the president. One letter, from C.H. Van Scoy, revealed the power of the addresses: “The ordinary people with whom I came in contact showed new faith and courage after listening to your words. To them, your talk promised one thing, you would not turn back, and they were satisfied with that. That in fact, was all they wished to know.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower was acutely aware that the president should appear to be available to the American people and attentive to their concerns. He scheduled weekly news conferences (in addition to the press secretary’s own conferences) and was fastidious about sticking to the schedule.

Even Richard M. Nixon, the original “law and order” president, wasn’t willing to completely conceal himself from the public. Behind the scenes, he worked with the Secret Service to push Congress to pass new legislation restricting access to Lafayette Square and increasing the penalties for protesters who broke the rules. But Nixon didn’t try to block protests from the park completely — he just wanted to limit the size of the gatherings and force the groups to register before their arrival. He also secretly visited with Vietnam War protesters at the Lincoln Memorial to discuss the war and their views on civic participation.

AD

AD

Significantly, all of these presidents exposed themselves to Americans who disagreed with them, not just with supporters.

And interacting with the public has not always been a pleasant experience for presidents. Editors critical of Washington’s administration delivered three copies of their newspapers to the president’s house every day to annoy him. Suffragists staged daily protests comparing Woodrow Wilson to the kaiser of Germany. Hundreds of thousands of anti-Vietnam War protesters chanted “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?”— chants that the first family heard inside the White House. At a news conference in 2008 in Iraq, an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at President George W. Bush.

Such interactions, while hostile at times, are part of the American tradition and the purpose of the First Amendment. In the past, when presidents have tried to hide from criticism, the public has only increased its activism. At a White House luncheon in 1968, singer and actress Eartha Kitt reportedly made first lady “Lady Bird” Johnson cry when she criticized the Vietnam War and defended the protesters: “They can’t get to you and they can’t get to the president, and so they rebel in the street,” she said.

AD

AD

Americans expect to be able to exercise their First Amendment rights in full sight of the president’s residence. In January 1917, members of the National Women’s Party marched outside the White House to demand women’s suffrage. They took advantage of the president’s unparalleled platform to persuade Americans to support the 19th Amendment. Their successful movement established a long tradition of demonstration in Lafayette Square.