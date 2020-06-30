Former George W. Bush administration attorney John Yoo said that he had deeply conservative friends “who would normally be utterly turned off by a guy like Trump,” yet supported him “only because of [the] appointment to Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s vacancy” on the Supreme Court. Conservative fixation with judges doesn’t only include the Supreme Court, but the lower courts as well. Noting that the Supreme Court hears a tiny fraction of the cases decided by appellate judges, Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt challenged Trump’s conservative critics to “reconcile their vehement opposition to him with their love of the Constitution. The latter is most definitely benefiting from the president’s massive impact on the federal bench, one that extends far beyond Justice Neil M. Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.”

Conservatives may have felt the bargain paid off last week, when Trump clinched his 200th judicial confirmation faster than any president since Jimmy Carter. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) tried to spike the ball when he said the milestone marked “a sea change, a generational change on the federal bench,” and that “Republicans are stemming this liberal judicial tide that we’ve lived with in the past.”

But a closer look at the numbers over the past several decades shows Trump’s judicial record is less a sea change and more the routine ebb and flow from president to president. If Democrats take both the White House and the Senate this November, as current poll numbers suggest they might, then much of Trump’s judicial legacy probably will be soaked by the foreseeable wave of Democratically appointed judges. That may leave conservatives wondering for what, exactly, did they sell their ideological souls.

Of Trump’s 200 judges, 198 are on lower courts: 143 district-level judges, two international trade judges and 53 appellate-level judges. Another 44 lower-court nominees are in the pipeline, though there’s no guarantee all will get confirmed. But for the sake of comparisons, let’s assume Trump tally ends up at 242 lower-court judges.

Such a tally would not give Trump’s judges dominance in the federal judiciary, as there are 851 Article III lower-court seats in all. Topping out at 242 seats would give Trump less than 28 percent of the lower-court judiciary (presently he’s at 23 percent). That may be impressive for a single term, but if a single term is all Trump gets, he will nevertheless be outdone on judicial confirmations by his most immediate predecessors: Barack Obama got 327 lower-court judges, George W. Bush 326 and Bill Clinton 376.

Trump got to 200 judges faster than any president since Carter, but that fact should make you pause. The last one-term Democratic president and his 259 lower-court judges did not transform the judiciary for a generation. They were quickly met with 379 lower-court judges picked by Republican Ronald Reagan. As of today, if Trump only has one term — again, still an if — he is more likely to replicate Carter’s result, not Reagan’s.

Trump has had particular success in confirming appellate, or circuit, court judges, which are particularly prized because many cases don’t go beyond the appellate level to the Supreme Court. His right-hand man in the quest for the judiciary, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), boasted that the 200th confirmation meant “there will not be a single circuit-court vacancy anywhere in the nation for the first time in at least 40 years.” Senate Democrats surely bit their tongues, as it was McConnell’s relentless obstruction that prevented Obama from filling some of those vacancies. But Democrats shouldn’t bite too hard: Obama still secured two more appellate-level judges than Trump.

Trump was able to move faster in his first term than most of his predecessors because the rules changed. Democrats in Obama’s second term — fed up with Republican obstruction — eliminated the filibuster for lower-court judges. Senate Republicans under Trump followed suit for Supreme Court justices, and have repeatedly guffawed at how Democrats made Trump’s job so much easier.

But the loss of the judicial filibuster greases the procedural wheels for whichever party simultaneously holds the presidency and the Senate. The Democrats may well get their turn starting in January. Among the appellate court judges, 77 will be 65 years of age by the end of this year. Most of these older judges will be eligible to move to “senior” status, in which the judge takes on a reduced workload while creating a full-time vacancy. The routine churn of judicial vacancies will not end with the Trump presidency.

What about the Supreme Court? After all, Trump’s success at the galvanizing the conservative base for the 2016 election was in large part because a few weeks after he was presumed to have clinched the Republican nomination — and while he was still seen warily by many social conservatives — he audaciously released a list of conservative judges from which he promised to draw for Supreme Court vacancies. Meanwhile, McConnell was keeping open the seat vacated by Scalia’s death, refusing to consider Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. Trump was characteristically unsubtle about the strategy, declaring at a campaign rally: “If you really like Donald Trump, that’s great, but if you don’t, you have to vote for me anyway. You know why? Supreme Court judges.”

Trump’s first pick, Gorsuch, eventually succeeded Scalia. Then, when Justice Anthony M. Kennedy stepped down, the president took what had been a swing seat and made it more conservative by filling it with Brett M. Kavanaugh. Weren’t those Supreme Court picks worth the ideological price conservatives paid by supporting Trump?

Well: This supposedly die-hard conservative Supreme Court has blocked Trump from canceling Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, thwarted Trump’s attempt to put a citizenship question in the U.S. Census, sided against the Trump administration’s attempt to constrain the application of the Clean Water Act, eased the ability of consumers to pursue antitrust claims against major corporations and expanded the workplace rights of transgender employees. And on Monday, the court refused to let states weaken Roe v. Wade with debilitating restrictions on abortion clinics. In some of these cases, one of Trump’s appointees joined the court’s liberals in the majority.

The recent opinion involving transgender rights, as it was written by Gorsuch, rattled social conservatives who were convinced Trump would install politically reliable Supreme Court justices. Conservative pundit Erick Erickson railed, “Christians who sided with Donald Trump to protect them from the culture war just saw Trump’s own Scalia replacement try some too clever by half legal twists that will upend their protections.” He further counseled his brethren: “A Christian that has his feet planted firmly in the camp of ‘vote Trump’ and ‘but Gorsuch’ is not a Christian who can fully trust the sovereignty of God. God is taking away the bet hedges. You cannot trust in these institutions at all anymore nor can you vote in enough people to stop a cultural shift in directions you might not want to go.”

Erickson is correct. Conservatives shouldn’t bank on the federal judiciary to do what they want all the time. The Supreme Court was designed by America’s founders to elude partisan and ideological capture. As Alexander Hamilton put it in the Federalist No. 78, “the natural feebleness of the judiciary, it is in continual jeopardy of being overpowered, awed, or influenced by its co-ordinate branches; and that as nothing can contribute so much to its firmness and independence as permanency in office, this quality may therefore be justly regarded as an indispensable ingredient in its constitution, and, in a great measure, as the citadel of the public justice and the public security.” In other words, thanks to the lifetime appointment, once you are there, it doesn’t matter who put you there — judges, at least in theory, are only obligated to their own best legal judgment.

Conservatives have struggled with accepting this constitutional reality after Kennedy, a Reagan appointee, wrote the majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges guaranteeing the right to same-sex marriage; after Justice David Souter, a George H.W. Bush appointee, became a reliably liberal justice in a wide range of cases; and after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., a George W. Bush appointee, upheld the legality of the Affordable Care Act during the Obama years and has become more of a swing vote during the Trump era. After Gorsuch’s opinion regarding sex discrimination, perhaps the lesson might finally sink in.

Of course, conservative judges will still rule conservatively most of the time. Liberals will forever scorn the Roberts court for invalidating campaign finance reforms, narrowing the scope of the Voting Rights Act and making it harder for unions to organize.

Nevertheless, recent rulings, in combination with the record of almost a half-century of lower-court judicial appointments, clearly dilutes the logic of sacrificing seemingly bedrock conservative principles in pursuit of a rigidly ideological judiciary. The paradoxical combination of lifetime judicial appointments and the perennially shifting political winds make it difficult for one political faction to place a permanent hammerlock on our courts. There are structural limits to how successful any attempt can be at manufacturing a judicial sea change.

Democrats still seethe at how McConnell “stole” the Scalia seat from Obama and handed it to Trump, though McConnell’s disrespect for Obama’s constitutional prerogatives did not amount to a violation of his own legislative priorities or values. McConnell simply played rough and won. But in the battle for the judiciary, the war is never ultimately won.

Consider that in 1987, Democrats successfully blocked Judge Robert Bork’s Supreme Court nomination, which helped put the less-doctrinaire Kennedy on the court — only to see conservative stalwart Clarence Thomas replace liberal icon Justice Thurgood Marshall a few years later. The anger over Thomas’s confirmation contributed to Democratic victories in 1992, paving the way for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to replace a dissenter to Roe, Justice Byron White.

If Democrats win big in 2020, they will again get their turn at shaping the judiciary, and Republicans will have to ask if they paid too steep a price.

