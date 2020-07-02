At the last minute, however, I worried that President Trump would either cow his staff into silence or exercise a few months of discipline, slowing the number of entries and making the claim look foolish. So I kept it at 1,100. As it turned out, I need not have worried. By the time of the book’s release date in early April, the thread was at 1,300.

The end of June means another quarter entered the books, and it was a busy one for the thread. Indeed, when it comes to immature behavior, Trump is unable to flatten the curve:

I track #ToddlerinChief entries by quarter. With the end of June, we have a new record and a pretty clear trendline. pic.twitter.com/YOTyq1S5lG — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 1, 2020

It took 30 months for Trump to get to the 1,000th entry in this thread. It took only seven months to get to the 1,500th. If the president continues at his current pace, the #ToddlerinChief thread might hit 2,000 before Election Day. Even a slight taper would not prevent Trump from hitting 2,000 before Inauguration Day in January.

What explains the surge? After all, Trump, who is obsessed with the idea of loyalty, has constantly purged his staff in an effort to eliminate leaks.

Rocket science is not required for the answer. Reports of Trump’s immature behavior are a function of two inputs: negative news that causes Trump to have a meltdown, and his staff’s willingness to talk to reporters about it, There was no shortage of negative news for Trump last quarter. The acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic, combined with a toddler-like reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests, combined with Trump’s decline in the polls did a lot of the work.

The other element that led to a surge in the past few weeks, however, suggests additions to the thread will not taper for the rest of Trump’s term. Simply put, as Trump seems less potent, his current and former staffers are less intimidated about dishing dirt.

A huge amount of recent grist for the #ToddlerinChief mill has come from John Bolton’s book, John Bolton’s nonstop publicity for that book, and the president’s fury about John Bolton’s book. Another source of multiple entries was a CNN story by Carl Bernstein on Trump’s phone behavior with foreign leaders. One source “described the calls cumulatively as ‘abominations’ so grievous to U.S. national security interests that if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.” Bernstein’s story was based on more than 12 separate sources.

Trump’s former staffers are demonstrating a greater willingness to spill to reporters about the president’s many childlike foibles. And there are going to be an increasing number of former staffers. Given the staff exodus, Trump will be lucky if he has a single economist working at the White House for the rest of this year.

If Trump’s poll numbers continue to sag, staffers will face fewer disincentives to spill to reporters. When you know you’re in the endgame, even the minimal amounts of loyalty displayed by this White House staff will dissipate. Whatever anecdotes about Trump’s immaturity that have not seen the light of day will probably be covered over the next six months.

Furthermore, other GOP allies of Trump are likely to at least rhetorically distance themselves from the #ToddlerinChief. They are already doing so on substantive measures. Soon, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will likely have many colleagues who express “disappointment” and “concern” about the president’s remarks.

The vicious circle Trump will face is that stories about his immaturity will hurt him in news coverage and in the polls, which will in turn generate more toddler-like outbursts, which will in turn generate more stories. It’s a self-reinforcing doom loop.

Can Trump pull it together and not get to 2,000 entries? I doubt it. There have been too many stories in recent weeks about Trump rejecting the advice of staffers or family and simply going with his instincts. And his political instincts are outdated.

