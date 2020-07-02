In other words, Trump is ordering a Fourth of July that will highlight his power along with his oversimplified version of the American Revolution, in which people like him — white, rich and male — made things happen and lived happily ever after.

But the real revolution was a messy and bottom-up affair, a wide-ranging insurrection against all kinds of abuse and inequity. It unnerved people in power by inviting everyone to challenge them, whether at the level of imperial politics, domestic affairs or interpersonal relations.

It began in the mid-1760s, as hard economic times set in after Britain’s most recent war with France. To pay its creditors and reduce its debt, the British government imposed regressive new taxes and banned much-needed paper money throughout the American colonies. Sailors and tradesmen responded by rioting in Boston, which was full of unemployed men and war widows.

To their surprise, the beleaguered New Englanders found support from fellow colonials as far away as South Carolina, the only North American province with a black majority.

But after hearing white patriots demand “liberty” on the streets of Charleston, groups of enslaved men chanted that same slogan, sending local slaveholders into a long panic.

As the empire tightened the screws over the next decade, Colonial women began to renounce imported finery — London was the seat of British fashion as well as power — in favor of “homespun” clothing. The idea was to make the colonies more self-sufficient. “Women and Children, both within Doors and without, set their Spinning Wheels a whirling in Defiance of Great Britain,” noted one observer.

By standing up to the great men of England, these women often wrote that they felt “useful” and “notable” for the first time. They soon began to question old assumptions about female weakness and wickedness and to denounce cruel fathers and husbands as petty tyrants.

With rebellion in the air, the colonies became more democratic than ever before. In Massachusetts, people at town meetings looked past their traditionally parochial interests, telling their representatives to protect freedom of the press and stop the “unchristian and impolitick” practice of slavery throughout the province. They made clear that all authority came from “the body of the people” and that governments should advance the “general welfare” against arbitrary power and selfish individuals.

In New York, direct democracy by popularly elected committees replaced old patterns of gentry rule. Made up of a cross section of adult men, these committees didn’t just tear down royal authority; they assumed the ordinary work of governing, inspecting roads and taverns and enforcing fire and health regulations. For the first time, marveled a writer calling himself “A Poor Man,” ordinary people were “effectually represented” by accountable authorities.

In Philadelphia, workers and radicals rose up not only against British rule but also against Pennsylvania’s conservative assembly. They demanded voting rights and equitable tax and land policies. Among their leaders was the British emigre Thomas Paine, whose January 1776 pamphlet “Common Sense” urged Americans to look past their ethnic and religious differences and embrace the larger struggle: “The sun never shined on a cause of greater worth.” That May, a huge crowd in Philadelphia sent the old assembly packing — the stunning culmination of a full-blown revolution in one of the most diverse parts of the British world.

By then, a good number of the roughly 2.5 million colonists were already committed to independence. One historian has found 85 small-D declarations of independence written before Thomas Jefferson’s famous version. These little-known texts came from towns in New England, counties in Virginia and Maryland, grand juries in South Carolina and one mechanics association from New York City. They turned particular grievances into a bold vision for a new kind of country.

We all know that Jefferson based his Declaration of Independence on “self-evident” rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We often forget that he also made 27 charges against King George III, only one of which (the 17th) cited taxation without representation. He condemned the king for disallowing “wholesome and necessary” laws, for replacing civilian governance with military rule and for discouraging the growth and well-being of the American people.

Jefferson deserves full credit for his eloquence. But he didn’t so much invent American democracy as summarize the arguments that many thousands of people had already made for a more free and fair world — for a society in which they mattered and, ultimately for a republic (literally, “the public thing”) of which they could be proud.

Approved by Congress on July 4, 1776, the declaration didn’t make it into the papers that day. The first copy actually appeared in a German-language paper on July 5. Over the next week, though, the mighty words spread up and down the coast, setting off church bells, parades and — it should be noted amid current debates about monuments — the destruction of an equestrian statue of George III in New York. The crowd removed the statue’s head, apparently intending to display it like a trophy at a nearby fort, but some Loyalists managed to rescue the piece and send it back to England.

There was nothing choreographed about all these reactions. No one ordered or oversaw them. News of independence instead brought spontaneous displays of pride and hope, a joyous recognition of what a wide range of people had done together. The revolution was also chaotic and terrifying, a breathless moment of radical uncertainty and dramatic change.

Whether he knows about this history or not, it behooves President Trump not to spotlight it on this Fourth of July or any other. After all, people might get the idea that things really can change when new alliances form, that history does not always bend to the will of powerful men and that America’s story is much bigger and more interesting than his notions of heritage can contain.

