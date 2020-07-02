Ten Army bases are named after Confederate officers, and all are in the South. Current and former military officials have publicly expressed support for renaming them. On June 10, in a rare display of bipartisan unity, the Senate Armed Services Committee advanced an amendment by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to have the bases renamed within three years. On Wednesday, by a bipartisan margin of 33-23, the House Armed Services Committee followed suit, adding an amendment to rename these bases within a year of passage to its version of the NDAA. In a June 29 speech on the Senate floor, Warren said: “They are not named for men who risked their lives defending the United States and its soldiers. They are named for men who took up arms against the United States of America and killed American soldiers in the defense of slavery.”

And yet President Trump has strongly voiced his opposition. Late Tuesday night, he tweeted a threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it passes with the amendment offered by Warren, to whom he referred using a racist and sexist slur. Trump, who has a history of defending the Confederacy, previously described the bases in a tweet as “part of a Great American Heritage.”

Warren and others rightly recognize the preservation of slavery and the promulgation of white supremacy as the cornerstone objectives of the Confederacy. However, we must not overlook the historical context in which these facilities were built and named — World War I and World War II. During that time, thousands of African American soldiers served in the United States military. Naming bases after Confederate officers reflected how white supremacy functioned as a unifying strategy and seeped into institutions across the country, including the military. Black troops had to confront daily reminders of what the Confederacy stood for and that despite their patriotism, the nation’s purported values and ideals did not apply to them.

The naming of Army bases is rooted in tradition. Dating to the American Revolution, the military generally left the decision to local personnel. The names chosen tended to honor prominent officers or soldiers with connections to the particular home state. Throughout World War I and World War II, no clear policy or objective standards existed for how bases were named. As a result, the politics of region and race allowed for white Southern congressmen and other elected officials to wield their influence and take advantage of the construction of army bases to honor Confederate heroes and further the “Lost Cause.” Even after the military set guidelines for base naming in 1946, the criteria remained vague.

Four of the 10 facilities named after Confederate generals (Camp Beauregard, Fort Bragg, Fort Lee and Fort Benning) were established during World War I. Two other World War I-era bases, Camp Wheeler and Camp Gordon, no longer exist. When the United States entered the war in April 1917, it had a small army of just over 120,000 soldiers. The war effort thus required a tremendous expansion of the military and the building of facilities, most in the South, to accommodate the training of troops.

The war also coincided with the height of sectional reconciliation and Jim Crow. The war was seen by some as an opportunity to heal the wounds of the Civil War. But reunion between North and South occurred at the expense of racial justice for black people. At the onset of the war, white Americans had come together in a shared commitment to white supremacy, while the rights of African Americans were steadily stripped away.

That white supremacy defined the military during World War I is not surprising, considering who served as commander in chief. President Woodrow Wilson, a native Southerner, firmly believed in Jim Crow and a vision of America that excluded black people — something he made clear time and again.

And yet, even though Wilson’s call to make the world “safe for democracy” did not apply to black citizens in the United States, 380,000 African Americans nevertheless answered the call to duty and served in the U.S. Army. However, the military used the vast majority as labor troops, overseas as well as domestically. In devising how to use black soldiers, the War Department explicitly referred to most of them simply as “laborers in uniform.”

Black troops trained and labored at Southern bases that were rigidly segregated by race. The War Department made a point to not upset the racial status quo. It was highly sensitive to the feelings of local whites who saw black soldiers as potential violent threats, especially after a battalion of black soldiers mutinied and killed 15 white people in Houston on Aug. 23, 1917.

Black soldiers at Southern bases were therefore seen as a “problem” to be controlled. As they trained at bases such as Camp Lee before going to France, black troops were constantly reminded of their separate and unequal status. The treatment of labor troops rejected for overseas duty was especially brutal. The Army actively sought out white noncommissioned officers with training in “handling” black workers. The War Department, as well as the NAACP, received dozens of letters from soldiers, like one from Virginia who detailed being “cursed, kicked and often beaten.”

The tradition of naming military facilities after Confederate generals and the mistreatment of black soldiers continued into World War II. Construction of the six bases currently bearing the names of former rebel leaders (Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Rucker and Fort Gordon) began in early 1941 and continued after the United States entered the war in December of that year. When it came to naming them, President Franklin D. Roosevelt allowed bases in the South to carry the names of Confederates. It made for good politics at a time when he still needed the support of the “Solid South” in the Democratic Party.

Many black troops had harrowing experiences with racism during this war as well. White members of the military police violently enforced the color-line and were agents of terror instead of protectors. Complaints from African American soldiers flooded the White House, the NAACP, the War Department and black newspapers. A black soldier from Chicago stationed at Fort Bragg wrote back home that white officers “treat us like dogs or slaves.” At Camp Hood, another soldier informed the Baltimore Afro American newspaper that he and other men were beaten every day until they could no longer stand and drilled throughout the night. “Are we free Negroes, or still slaves?” he asked.

The only recorded lynching on a military based occurred at Fort Benning, Ga. On Feb. 21, 1941, Felix Hall, a 19-year-old black soldier from Alabama serving with the 24th Infantry, went missing. Six weeks later, an engineer regiment found his decomposing body hanging from a tree near the Chattahoochee River. The Army and the FBI investigated the case but made no arrests. Hall’s death was dismissed as a suicide.

We have yet to fully confront this ugly history. The military touts itself as an egalitarian institution in which racism no longer exists. African Americans make up approximately 17 percent of all active-duty military personnel. And yet, white supremacy remains a serious problem, from the dearth of black officers to the increase in white nationalism in the ranks. Romanticizing the history of the Confederacy, as opposed to dismantling it, only perpetuates continued systemic harm.

This type of violence is both structural and historical. When President Trump describes the bases named after Confederates as part of a “Great American Heritage,” he is invoking a vision of America and American history that is exclusively white. His words speak to how the Lost Cause mythology of the Confederacy is ingrained in every aspect of American society and inextricably connected to the maintenance of white supremacy. He also disregards the sacrifice of black men and women who have fought and continue to fight for the ideals of the Union and the possibility of a multiracial democracy.