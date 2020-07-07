But real accountability also requires action by the states and the federal government. Although the House has passed a police reform bill — while the Senate bickers over Republicans’ proposal — for most of American history, the federal government has allowed localities to police without sufficient oversight, with devastating consequences for communities of color. States, too, have largely stood by. But history also suggests that state and federal governments can — and must — do more, which is why it is important for reformers to keep the pressure on state and federal policymakers, in addition to local officials and police departments.

American policing has always been under local control. One reason is that law enforcement depended on local knowledge; it was neighbors and community leaders who had information about crime and probable culprits. But Americans also held fast to local governance as a matter of principle. Centralized police forces like those in Europe were anathema to democratic ideals. The hostility extended even to state governments. As late as 1905, only five states had some form of state police, and those had little to do with routine policing.

Cracks in localism began to appear in the late 19th century, when police departments realized they needed help from outside their jurisdictions. Technology had created an increasingly mobile society, and police could no longer rely only on local information for tracking down fugitives or keeping track of parolees and probationers, while crime itself transcended jurisdictional bounds. In 1926, the Chicago Daily Tribune observed that while crime used to be “a local affair” when thieves “operated locally and disposed of their loot locally,” today “crime is a national affair, run on interstate lines, made so by the railroads and the automobile, principally the latter.” It did not help that law enforcement members in one state often had no idea that a wanted person from another state had just arrived in town.

So local police chiefs asked the federal government for help. They appealed to Congress to establish “a National Bureau of Criminal Identification in connection with the Department of Justice.” In time, Congress did just that, but at first, it assisted local police by passing laws that made traditionally local crimes, such as prostitution and theft, that now crossed state lines into federal ones.

The investigation of these new federal crimes ultimately became the responsibility of the newly formed Bureau of Investigation (the early version of the FBI). But the new agency rarely intruded into the domain of local police. Instead, it collaborated with local police departments, who needed the feds’ assistance in finding missing people or stolen cars located in another state.

But the bureau didn’t provide this service free. It wanted to make a name for itself, especially under J. Edgar Hoover, who served as director from 1924 to 1972. During the Prohibition years, punctuated with machine-gun toting gangsters and kidnap-for-ransom schemes, the bureau also faced pressure from Americans to act.

A working relationship of mutual exchange soon developed between police departments and the FBI. Locals provided knowledge from their jurisdiction to the feds, allowing them to take credit for solving headline-grabbing crimes, while the feds provided information from across state boundaries to the locals.

This collaboration rendered the bureau largely unwilling to hold the police accountable for how they performed their jobs. Police departments’ monopoly over local knowledge served as a guarantee against unwanted federal meddling, particularly in cases that touched on racial issues sensitive to local politics.

When the NAACP implored President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration to use the Federal Kidnapping Act to prosecute the lynching of two black victims who had been carried over state lines, the attorney general refused. Similarly, in 1946, Hoover passed on investigating the lynching of four African Americans in Georgia, citing the bureau’s case overload. This was the norm — the bureau’s probes into civil rights violations and police abuse were episodic and rare.

Meanwhile, Congress chose to keep state governments largely out of the local-federal collaboration. Lawmakers could have funded the exchange of criminal information among the states. For example, direct grants to the states would have reduced local autonomy over policing and promoted state oversight, as they did in other areas of local governance. The Federal-Aid Road Act of 1916 bolstered state administrators’ control over local highway construction by funneling money through the states, which facilitated the standardization of roadways. Similarly, the Social Security Act of 1935 dispensed welfare benefits through grants to the states, which obligated them to ensure that local agencies conformed to national standards.

But no parallel effort materialized with law enforcement, which might have led to minimum standards for policing or a state oversight bureaucracy. As a result, local police practices developed over the 20th century without significant state or federal involvement, with destructive consequences for communities of color.

While Americans have traditionally celebrated local governments as crucibles of democracy, localism’s dark side has been bound with the unjust racial history of policing in the United States. Minority groups’ historical lack of political power ensured that the police would neglect their needs or, worse, abuse them with impunity.

Free from outside oversight, municipalities and counties implemented a wide range of policies, from stop-and-frisk efforts to the use of deadly force. Towns and cities needing to fill their meager municipal coffers used the police essentially as collection officers to extract fees and fines from their poorest, most disadvantaged residents. Lack of institutional accountability allowed local pathologies to persist.

Indeed, where state governments have acted, it has often been to limit accountability at the behest of police unions. Without the incentives of federal funding to take more responsibility over policing, state officials have been vulnerable to police lobbying and political calculations.

In the past few decades, the federal government has used grants and occasional litigation to change the priorities and, sometimes, the tactics of police departments. But because its primary focus has been on crime control and only secondarily (if at all) on constitutional and equitable policing, the federal role in promoting the latter has been limited.

The widespread protests over the past month could be a turning point in this history. New York and Iowa have been among the first states to enact oversight measures. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also signed an executive order requiring the state’s local police departments to “reinvent and modernize” police policies and procedures or risk losing state funding. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis just signed a legislative package that addresses the “wandering officer” problem — in which officers fired from one department get hired by another — and ends qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, under state law.

Even Republicans in Congress have proposed a bill. Whether any of these efforts can create meaningful change is an open question. But it is promising that some states and the federal government are taking steps to hold local police accountable.

To be sure, reform may be difficult without support, or at least acceptance, from local officials. But accountability must come from outside, not just from within, a community. Criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits against individual officers help, but programmatic control tied to state and federal funding can more swiftly and effectively produce change.