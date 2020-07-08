It will not surprise readers that the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts was in the former camp. I watched it live and was unimpressed. Trump read the anodyne portions without much enthusiasm but talked with gusto about how a “left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board felt differently, saying “it was only divisive if you haven’t been paying attention to the divisions now being stoked on the political left across American institutions.”

Now that I think about it, the Journal may be onto something — but not in the way it thinks.

In his speech, Trump warned: “In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished.”

He further asserted, “To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage.”

Most of this is hyperbole. The Mississippi state legislature voting to remove the stars and bars from its state flag is not an example of tearing anything down, it’s democracy in action. The same is true when the Boston Art Commission holds a debate and votes to remove a Lincoln statue.

A lot of what Trump is calling “cancel culture” is the effort to establish new norms, the debate over the proper contours of those norms and the ways in which social media is completely unhelpful to this enterprise.

In the spirit of civil debate, however, let’s stipulate that to the extent that it’s a thing, cancel culture is a problem. There are concrete examples to point to of woke mobs overreacting to anodyne statements, with bad real-world consequences. On Tuesday, Harper’s published an open letter signed by luminaries ranging from Noam Chomsky to John McWhorter that warned: “The democratic inclusion we want can be achieved only if we speak out against the intolerant climate that has set in on all sides. The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted.”

I wrote a book on the modern marketplace of ideas and share some of the concerns voiced in the letter.

The question is how much of a thing it really is, and here we get at the crux of two problems. The first is that, as the Harper’s letter noted, the Trumpist right has developed its own cancel culture, one that is much more brittle. Rolling Stone’s Tim Miller interviewed multiple GOP consultants about why they still supported Trump. One explained, “Woke culture has created no other lane for you but to support him on the one or two things that you like and then you have to countenance all the rest …” That is an absurd position to adopt.

The second and bigger problem for Trump is that in the rank-ordering of threats to the Republic, woke mobs are at best a distant fifth behind: 1) a raging pandemic; 2) a possible economic depression; 3) capricious and arbitrary police forces; and 4) an immature president who is incapable of leadership — heck, incapable of saying the word “totalitarianism,” much less understand the concept. The first three issues are way more important and way more salient to voters than whether a professor is worried about getting yelled at by students.

Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times got at this in his column on Tuesday:

It is one thing to run a backlash campaign, as Trump did four years ago, in a growing economy in which most people aren’t acutely worried about their lives and futures. In that environment, where material needs are mostly met, voters can afford to either look past racial animus or embrace it as a kind of luxury political good. When conditions are on the decline, however, they want actual solutions, and the politics of resentment are, by themselves, a much harder sell.

One can extend Bouie’s argument further. Trump’s 2016 campaign had the political advantage of focusing on external threats like economic competition for American workers, illegal immigration and narcotics trafficking. Those three are usually at the top of the queue in any poll asking Americans to rank foreign threats. Trump won the GOP primary in part because he exploited the gap between GOP voters and elites on these issues.

In 2020, Trump is no longer stressing foreign threats on the campaign trail even though his administration does. Sure, he occasionally bashes China, but he also talks about his trade deal. He is trying to claim that the biggest threat to America comes from fellow Americans. And even his advisers know that does not sit well with voters.

Presidents have agenda-setting power, and Trump talking about cancel culture makes the rest of us talk about it. But even if he wins this issue, he loses. Focusing on it exposes his inability to prioritize the real threats to the country.

