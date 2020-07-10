The United States has long hosted foreign students. But where the U.S. once encouraged international exchange to serve its own political and economic interests, the stance of the Trump administration reflects a shift in the country’s political agenda.

Before the 1920s, early foreign students came as exchange students on commissions from their home countries’ governments. They toured the U.S. and its higher education institutions. These countries and the U.S. alike hoped that young people would bring ideas about modernization and progress — and in the case of the U.S., American superiority — back home with them after their studies. Famous foreign students included those on the Chinese Education Mission and from Japan’s diplomatic Iwakura Mission.

Such exchanges took place in a time when migration was relatively unrestricted.

By the early 20th century, U.S. industrial might fueled a robust system of higher education that attracted ever more foreign students. However, the increasing number of foreign students was met with rising xenophobia about the overall number of immigrants entering the country in these years. After the U.S. passed laws that restricted immigration, including the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act and the 1921 Emergency Quota Act, the category of the foreign student was singled out as a kind of exception to restrictive policies.

When students coming to the U.S. were subjected to detention along with immigrants at Ellis Island, the Institute of International Education (IIE), a nonprofit organization, lobbied and pushed for the creation of a “nonimmigrant” visa category, known as the F-1 visa. By creating a separate nonimmigrant visa for students who would otherwise not be admitted as immigrants, the U.S. signaled that foreigners could come and live in the U.S. — but not as permanent settlers.

This distinction was important, conveying that despite the so-called “undesirable traits” that students might bring — namely coming from countries in Asia and Southern and Eastern Europe that were seen as racially inferior — they were allowed to enter the nation on the condition of not staying. To stay, they would have to “prove” their worthiness for immigration.

The Second World War brought geopolitical changes and a subsequent reposition of the United States in the global arena. This shifted how the U.S. thought about foreign students. As American troops found themselves unable to communicate with its allies or other nations, foreign students were seen as people bringing linguistic skills for the purpose of national security.

Even as heightened concerns about national security and subversion emerged during the first decades of the Cold War, the U.S. continued to admit foreign students. But the Cold War shifted how the U.S. thought about this population, and it eagerly sought students whose economic potential and specific skills were needed by the U.S. government.

Moreover, during the Cold War, admitting students from abroad became a diplomatic signal of U.S. generosity and welcome, strengthening ties between the U.S. and allies and nonaligned countries around the world. “Foreign students” were recruited and admitted for their potential contributions to the U.S., while being the poster children for exporting democracy to the rest of the world.

While foreign students still came on temporary nonimmigrant visas, changes to American immigration law passed in 1952 and 1965 ushered in a pathway to citizenship for those who possessed needed or desirable skills.

After the end of the Cold War, the U.S. admitted international students in ever greater numbers. The value of a U.S. education went up after it became the sole super power. More importantly, the rhetoric about admitting foreign students shifted to producing future chief executive officers, catering to the free market ideology that the U.S. wanted to spread around the world. The foreign students figured into the expansion of a knowledge economy where “talents” became a key kind of capital.

The discovery that one of the perpetrators of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing was present in the U.S. on an expired student visa led to subjecting foreign students to increasing security screening and biometric data collection. A screening and tracking system was piloted in 1996 and is now known as the Student Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). After 9/11 students from Muslim countries were subjected to even greater security screenings. While still seen as providing a net benefit to the U.S., admitting foreign students began to be seen as a potential threat to national security.

The shift to an information economy meant attracting highly skilled workers, often with advanced degrees. This has meant admitting increased numbers of foreign workers with needed skills. International students have been understood as potential highly skilled workers, and the U.S. has recruited talented people to study here. As college tuitions have gotten more expensive, the continued growth in international students, who largely pay full tuition, subsidized the expenses of American colleges. They also contributes to the growth of U.S. economy.

But, this has given rise to a narrative that foreign students may outcompete U.S. citizens in competitive college admission processes, or outbid U.S. college grads for jobs. That fuels competing senses of foreign students, as both as a source of economic growth and dangerous labor competition.

