The bad-news reason is that the coronavirus shows no signs of going away, particularly in the United States. The 1918 influenza pandemic was devastating but also fast-acting. Most of the deaths attributed to it happened in a six-week span between mid-September and November of that year. Four months into the coronavirus pandemic and fatalities in the United States are on the rise again.

The longer this goes on, the more people start to wonder what changes will be permanent. The New York Times’s David Leonhardt sketched out some cogent possibilities in his Sunday column: “Thousands of stores and companies that were vulnerable before the virus arrived have disappeared. Dozens of colleges are shutting down, in the first wave of closures in the history of American higher education. People have also changed long-held patterns of behavior: Outdoor socializing is in, business trips are out.”

Leonhardt also cautions that many things will not change. Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute also pushed back, tweeting: “I continue to expect that people’s risk tolerance for getting sick will continue increasing. If so, this would find the post-virus world looking more similar to the Before Times than David seems to think.”

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts ordinarily bunks with the “not much will change” crowd. As the pandemic continues unabated in the United States, however, Strain’s claim that folks will simply tolerate getting sick to go about their lives does not ring true. What seems more likely is that there will be a growing divide based on a few cleavages. Younger people and those facing more desperate economic conditions will probably follow Strain’s logic and be more willing to take greater risks. Older and more affluent professionals, on the other hand, will be more willing to adjust to the new status quo.

The combined effects can range from the death of small businesses to the end of the buffet as we know it. The most long-lasting effects, however, will be those that lead to large, illiquid capital investments that cannot be easily reversed. And since it is the older and more affluent who can make those investments in the first place, they are the ones who can generate permanent change.

For example, over the weekend, I surrendered to the inevitable and bought an elliptical machine to work out at home. I made this choice because there is no chance in hell I’m going to go work out in a gym under the present circumstances. As it turns out, I am far from the only upper-middle class person to make this investment.

This is the kind of purchase that, even after the pandemic ends, will have an effect. In a post-coronavirus world, the convenience of using my own machine will outweigh whatever small social benefit I reaped from working out at a gym. It’s the very definition of a path-dependent choice: What I do now constricts my choices in the future.

There are similar decisions involving even larger amounts of capital that will be difficult to change over time. People fleeing the cities for the suburbs is most definitely a thing. International students studying anywhere but the United States will also be a thing. These shocks to residential real estate and higher education could have long-lasting effects.