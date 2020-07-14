The man represented by the boot, and whose statue is “missing” — its absence is part of the design of the obelisk, built over several decades and dedicated in 1912 — has hardly been forgotten. Quite the contrary: He’s better known than the other war heroes fully represented at the national park: He’s Benedict Arnold, the traitor who was caught trying to hand Fort Arnold (later called U.S. Military Academy) to the British in 1781.

Arnold’s enduring place in historical memory should reassure Americans who fear that removing the names and monuments of historically significant people from public spaces will “erase” them from history.

And they can take comfort in knowing that the founders set a clear example for public memorialization of people who had betrayed their country, too — helpful context for the debate that erupted after President Trump announced he would veto the annual defense bill if it included an amendment to rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders. Three weeks after Arnold failed to sell Fort Arnold to the British — but succeeded in evading the noose George Washington wanted to see tightened around his neck — military officials abruptly began referring to “Fort Arnold” as “Fort Clinton,” after Maj. Gen. James Clinton. There’s no evidence of debate around the issue, at least none at the Washington presidential papers at the University of Virginia. It was an obvious call to make, and anyone who objected would have likely been suspected of treason themselves.

This clear principle can be applied to the men who led the Confederate states into rebellion against the United States: Traitors should be disqualified from public honor.

A second fundamental distinction is being elided all too often during this debate: The American Revolution and the Founding Fathers are not the same as the Civil War and the Confederates. Washington, John Adams Thomas Jefferson and their cohorts waged a war to found the union, one whose deep flaws were in tension with its highest ideals. In contrast, Confederates like Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson had a purely negative agenda: Had their cohorts succeeded in their goal to end the union in the 19th century, the United States of America would have been destroyed, for the purpose of establishing a new nation with slavery at its core.

A crucial test, when we consider which monuments ought to be taken down, is to ask a simple question: Will these people continue to exist elsewhere, historically speaking? The vast majority of Confederates will be forgotten because they made no major, lasting contributions to human society. Their accomplishment began and ended with fighting to own people whom they could exploit and abuse at their discretion. In contrast, the founders would remain ubiquitous — in history books, in debates over political theory, as long as discussions about the purpose and worth of the United States continue.

But President Trump appears willfully confused and frankly unpatriotic when it comes to these distinctions. He “will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations” named for Confederate leaders — including Forts Bragg, Pickett, and Benning. “Where does it stop?” Trump has asked — a version of the slippery slope argument — and he has tweeted that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument … with up to 10 years in prison.”

The vast majority of statue removals have been institutional or governmental, but as some protesters have expanded their targets to include the founders, the media focused on crowds tearing down statutes of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson in Portland, Ore. A descendant of Jefferson wrote that while the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., may be marketed “as a shrine to freedom, it is anything but” — and it’s time for it to go. And Sen Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) proposed a “national dialogue” on taking down statues of Jefferson and Washington.

That dialogue would have to include an honest look at the parallels and connections between Washington and Robert E. Lee — including family connections. Lee married the Washington’s great-granddaughter and inherited some of the enslaved people who had lived at, or been born to people who lived at, Mount Vernon. Both were Southerners and military men. But consider their contrasting conduct as generals: Washington waged a war to found a flawed democracy, and Lee waged a rebellion against that flawed democracy, to expand and extend slavery. And consider their relationship to slavery. Washington made the personal decision to pave the road to freedom, in his will, for the people he enslaved, while Lee had no choice in the matter. The Union Army defeated the Confederacy and the people he held in bondage were freed.

If his statues go down, Lee will still exist in books about the Civil War. But Washington’s presence would remain everywhere. He’d still be on the quarter and the dollar bill. Erase those, and he’s the namesake of the nation’s capital and a state. He dominates the stories our textbooks tell about the founding era not just because he triumphed militarily against the British, but because of his political accomplishments. He created the Cabinet and a decided to step down after two terms — a precedent followed by every other president until Franklin Roosevelt. The man who got his start as a surveyor helped to plan the capital city, and even selected the location of the White House and Congress. Washington welcomed North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee to the union. He signed important treaties and legislation we now see as laudable — helping, for example, to create the First Bank of the United States, — and immoral, like the first Fugitive Slave Act. Washington’s story is inextricably bound up with that of the early nation.

Trump’s defense of racially divisive statues in the throes of a global pandemic, a failed governmental response to the crisis and high unemployment works only because we don’t know our own history well (and according to the president, we’ll know it even less once monuments, with their 10 or so lines of background information, disappear). The administration has not been known for promoting education — historical or otherwise — but perhaps Trump’s proposal for a “National Garden of American Heroes,” featuring figures ranging from John Adams to Frederick Douglass to Amelia Earhart to Antonin Scalia isn’t as far off the mark as it appears. Right now, it’s just a grab bag of American history stuffed with an assortment of mostly white and some black people, but these funds could be used for something far more meaningful.

What if, rather than standing Trump’s random statues forlornly in a “garden,” we instead placed the monuments that have been removed in recent weeks and years, whether by protesters or by cities, in a newly established museum. There they would be displayed alongside labels and panel texts offering context crafted by experts, drawing on documentary evidence found in archives. An educational team would offer tours to schools and visitors, and training to teachers. Outreach might include an exhibition that traveled to other museums throughout the country — which in turn might prompt meaningful national discourse. In such a case we might be able to honestly say that, yes, indeed, we can actually learn something from monuments.

