Let’s start where I was wrong. There are two areas where economic statecraft has generated greater returns than what appeared to be true in 2019. The first is that President Trump’s tariff threats unambiguously altered Mexican behavior toward Central American migrants. As Politico’s Sabrina Rodriguez reports:

Trump succeeded in using the threat of tariffs to ensure Mexico would deploy its National Guard, which was created to fight crime and restore public safety, along Mexico’s southern border to stop Central American migrants from traveling north to seek asylum in the United States. [Mexican President Andrés Manuel] López Obrador also agreed to allow asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while they wait for their court hearings in the U.S.

Indeed, the most under-reported foreign policy success of this administration has been the appeasement strategy of López Obrador, a longtime leftist politician who had railed against Trump’s invective just a few years ago.

Rodriguez suggests that Mexico’s pliancy is due to shared populism between Trump and AMLO. That is possible, except that as the Politico story notes his non-populist predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto pursued the exact same appeasement strategy.

The likelier explanation is that Mexico’s asymmetric dependency on the U.S. market gives the U.S. considerable bargaining leverage, and AMLO is preempting the use of that leverage. This has made Trump very happy, and justifiably so given what his Mexican counterpart has delivered.

Another area where U.S. pressure has yielded improved results has been the effort to prevent Huawei and ZTE from playing a role in the construction of 5G networks in allied countries. Last year Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on a road show to pressure U.S. allies to block Huawei. Allies remain unconvinced, and even the United Kingdom had made a decision in January to allow Huawei to play a role.

That said, transatlantic concern about China has been on the rise. And in recent weeks U.S. partners have changed their tune. Singapore announced last month that it would limit Huawei to non-core elements of its 5G networks.

The bigger move came Tuesday, however, when the United Kingdom reversed course and banned telecom companies from procuring new Huawei equipment. U.S. sanctions played a key role. CNN’s Hadas Gold reported that “Digital and Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said new US sanctions imposed on the company in May had ‘significantly changed’ the landscape.” The Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Fidler and Max Colchester characterize it as “a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S.” and they ain’t wrong.

So, in 2020 U.S. economic pressure has yielded more positive results from allies and partners. This was an area where the Trump administration had badly underperformed compared to theoretical expectations, so it deserves credit for a genuine increase in target concessions.

On the other hand, when one looks at the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaigns, a different picture emerges. From North Korea to Iran to China, the outcome has worsened in the past year.

The idea of progress in North Korea had always been a mirage, but Pyongyang has been more explicit about that in recent weeks. Slate’s Fred Kaplan noted Monday that “even that the deal Kim offered at last year’s summit with President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam — to shut down one nuclear reactor in exchange for the lifting of all U.S. sanctions since 2016 — is now off the table.” It might be that North Korea’s leadership is hoping that a desperate Trump will accede to any deal in the middle of a campaign. The point, however, is that despite a parlous economic situation, North Korea is not conceding anything.

As for Iran, even high-ranking Trump administration officials are unwittingly admitting failure. In a Monday op-ed, national security adviser and permanent D-lister Robert O’Brien wrote, “in May 2018, Trump pulled our nation out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, another one-sided agreement that failed to block Iranian nuclear ambitions. Iran is now closer than ever to enriching enough uranium for a nuclear device and has spent the past six years expanding its ballistic-missile program.” As the head of the International Crisis Group tweeted, “this is a damning indictment of the Trump administration’s Iran policy — not of the JCPOA.”

The U.S. maximum-pressure campaign has also pushed Iran closer to China. The New York Times’ Farnaz Fassihi and Steven Lee Myers reported on a new partnership agreement between the two countries:

Iran and China have quietly drafted a sweeping economic and security partnership that would clear the way for billions of dollars of Chinese investments in energy and other sectors, undercutting the Trump administration’s efforts to isolate the Iranian government because of its nuclear and military ambitions. The partnership, detailed in an 18-page proposed agreement... would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and dozens of other projects. In exchange, China would receive a regular — and, according to an Iranian official and an oil trader, heavily discounted — supply of Iranian oil over the next 25 years. The document also describes deepening military cooperation, potentially giving China a foothold in a region that has been a strategic preoccupation of the United States for decades. It calls for joint training and exercises, joint research and weapons development and intelligence sharing — all to fight “the lopsided battle with terrorism, drug and human trafficking and cross-border crimes.”.... It represents a major blow to the Trump administration’s aggressive policy toward Iran since abandoning the nuclear deal reached in 2015 by President Barack Obama and the leaders of six other nations after two years of grueling negotiations.

China has excelled over the last decade in driving hard bargains with countries facing U.S. sanctions. This is of a piece with those deals, which helps to explain domestic nationalist blowback in Tehran to the agreement. Furthermore, the details remain fuzzy, much like the initial Russia-China energy deals after the annexation for Crimea. Still, that alliance has proven more durable than many in Washington expected, so attention should be paid to this.

So over the past year the Trump administration has cadged greater concessions from allies but faces a worsening strategic situation with adversaries. That track record resembles more past administrations a bit more than in 2019, although the overall record is still quite underwhelming.

There is one way, however, in which the Trump administration’s efforts at economic statecraft have been an unmitigated disaster. Contrary to what they expected, their multiple trade wars have not yielded better trade deals. Instead, as Politico’s Ryan McCrimmon observes, the Trump administration has converted globally competitive sectors into rent-seekers:

Government payments to farmers have surged to historic levels under President Donald Trump as the Agriculture Department floods the industry with cash to stem the financial losses from Trump’s tariff fights and the coronavirus pandemic. But as agriculture grows more reliant on unprecedented taxpayer support, farm policy experts and watchdog groups warn the subsidies are growing too big and too fast, with no strings attached and little oversight from Congress — and that Washington could have a difficult time shutting off the spigot. Direct farm aid has climbed each year of Trump’s presidency, from $11.5 billion in 2017 to more than $32 billion this year — an all-time high, with potentially far more funding still to come in 2020, amounting to about two-thirds of the cost of the entire Department of Housing and Urban Development and more than the Agriculture Department’s $24 billion discretionary budget.

Social scientists have long been aware that economic sanctions and trade wars can inculcate sectors with a vested interest in protection. The Trump administration’s trade wars have been so wide-ranging, however, that it has succeeded in converting outward-facing business sectors into subsidy addicts. The result has been a few more concessions from allies, a worsening strategic situation, an industrial recession, and an agricultural sector addicted to corporate welfare.