The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has an occasional feature of how the Trump White House is beclowning the federal government. It’s time for an update of the omnishambles.

AD

The most appropriate place to start is in the White House’s continuing placement of D-listers into the federal government. On Wednesday, the White House announced that Trump intended to nominate Everyone’s Favorite PhD, Sebastian Gorka, to serve on the National Security Education Board. Gorka’s qualifications for this seat are dubious at best, but the most insane part of this is that it is a four-year term.

AD

Gorka’s persuasive abilities are nonexistent, so his actual effect on, well, anything of substance will be minimal. Still, one must pity the other members of that board for having to deal with this buffoon until 2023.

Gorka is a joke. Trump’s new head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), Michael Pack, has taken less amusing actions, however. Pack, a Stephen K. Bannon partner, oversees Voice of America and other USAGM media outlets that broadcast overseas.

AD

AD

According to NPR, “Dozens of foreign nationals working as journalists in the U.S. for Voice of America, the federal government’s international broadcaster, will not have their visas extended once they expire.” Pack seems super-eager not to renew these visas either. As The Post noted in an editorial last week, this move could “put the current VOA foreign employees in danger, if they are forced to return to countries whose regimes disapprove of VOA reports. … Mr. Pack’s actions could put the personal security of dozens of journalists at risk, along with the reputation and integrity of the VOA itself.” Pack is, alas, not nearly as funny as Gorka.

Perhaps Pack is simply trying to follow the lead of Ivanka Trump, the White House staffer who rolled out a new White House employment initiative telling unemployed workers to “find something new.” As my Post colleague Hamza Shaban reported, asking the president’s daughter to be the point person on this “was swiftly derided on social media as ‘clueless’ and ‘tone-deaf’ given the pandemic, recession and Trump’s own familial employment history.”

AD

Ivanka Trump successfully moved on from that fiasco to an entirely new fiasco:

Ivanka is a joke; Peter Navarro is a more malevolent joke. Inspired by a futile Trump-inspired White House effort to bring Anthony S. Fauci down a peg or two, the White House trade adviser ill-advisedly wrote a USA Today op-ed that claimed the National Institutes of Health doctor “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” Readers will be shocked to hear that the man who cannot negotiate his way out of any trade conflict was a bit fact-challenged in his argument.

AD

If this is what Navarro thinks is right, then I will take Fauci being wrong every day of the week and twice on Sundays. Indeed, the op-ed was so absurdly over-the-top that it actually forced the White House to walk it back:

Trump’s staffing decisions are bad, but his policy decisions are nothing short of baffling. On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement rescinded a rule it had issued just a week earlier that would have prohibited foreign students from staying in the country if their courses had been online only. This was a stupid and capricious rule to issue in the first place and was immediately met with lawsuits. Even the Trump administration seemed to realize that it had screwed up. It will still do damage, however.

AD

The administration’s inept handling of covid-19 continues unabated. There are international tensions to be sure, but as the number of infections continues to mushroom, the administration’s response has been to … rejigger the control over data. According to the New York Times’s Sheryl Gay Stolberg:

AD

The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday. The move has alarmed health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public. … Officials say the change will streamline data gathering and assist the White House coronavirus task force in allocating scarce supplies like personal protective gear and remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective against the virus. But the Health and Human Services database that will receive new information is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers and health officials who rely on C.D.C. data to make projections and crucial decisions. … Public health experts have long expressed concerns that the Trump administration is politicizing science and undermining its health experts, in particular the C.D.C.; four of the agency’s former directors, spanning both Republican and Democratic administrations, said as much in an opinion piece published Tuesday in The Washington Post. The data collection shift reinforced those fears.

If you read the whole thing, you will see that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is far from perfect in its data collection. The Trump administration has generated zero trust in its ability to do anything in a nonpartisan fashion, however. It seems difficult to interpret this as anything but a political move to remove transparency from politically salient information.

AD

Exhibit A of where the executive branch is under this president was on display Tuesday, when Trump gave a White House news conference that, as the New York Times’s Peter Baker noted, called some to question the president’s mental faculties:

What followed instead was an hour of presidential stream of consciousness as Mr. Trump drifted seemingly at random from one topic to another, often in the same run-on sentence. Even for a president who rarely sticks to the script and wanders from thought to thought, it was one of the most rambling performances of his presidency. He weighed in on China and the coronavirus and the Paris climate change accord and crumbling highways. And then China again and military spending and then China again and then the coronavirus again. And the economy and energy taxes and trade with Europe and illegal immigration and his friendship with Mexico’s president. And the coronavirus again and then immigration again and crime in Chicago and the death penalty and back to climate change and education and historical statues. And more. “We could go on for days,” he said at one point, and it sounded plausible.

There is a lot going on in the rest of the world, and I am sick and tired of writing about the Trump administration’s serial incompetence.

In theory, this comes to an end in January. My concern is that what started as the erosion of the American state in 2017 is accelerating into its irreversible destruction.