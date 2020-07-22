Yet the protective service — which languished for years within the Department of Homeland Security, with depleted ranks and a dwindling budget — has suddenly become central to the Trump administration’s plan to assert federal power in America’s cities, against the wishes of local officials, in a ploy to demonstrate Trump’s “law and order” credentials and further his reelection.

Overall, DHS, run by Chad Wolf — a one-time Hill staffer turned lobbyist with no law degree, law enforcement, or military background, who is in his ninth month as “acting” secretary — has become over the last two years a textbook example of what happens when legal structures built for good governance are hijacked. Day after day, the department has become one of the clearest demonstrations in Trump’s Washington of the old Michael Kinsley maxim: “The scandal isn’t what’s illegal, the scandal is what’s legal.”

The bending of legal and governmental norms has now culminated in the transformation of what are supposed to be federal building guards into an intimidating catchall invading army. (Ironically, most of the federal officers now giving the FPS a bad name publicly aren’t even members of the tiny service — they’re agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol who have been granted sweeping temporary powers to help FPS patrol federal buildings and facilities.)

The legal fudging in this episode begins at the top. Most of the key decision-makers at DHS hold their jobs because the administration has thumbed its nose at the Senate’s constitutional advise-and-consent role and has left key vacancies open for so long that officials are no longer even allowed to call themselves “acting” leaders. Like Wolf, deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli is also a “temporary” appointment, as is the general counsel, Chad Mizelle. The statutes that allow officials to serve in acting roles were crafted over the years with the expectation that presidents would actually attempt to fill the jobs. But that’s not how Trump uses them — just one way in which his presidency has turned into a civics lesson for America in what’s possible if you ignore the spirit of the law and only focus on its letter.

Which is how Wolf and Cuccinelli, two men never confirmed to lead DHS, turned to a man never confirmed as general counsel to back a dubious legal interpretation that allowed them to order the nation’s largest and third-largest federal law enforcement agencies, Customs and Border Protection and ICE, into Portland using powers never intended to turn the Federal Protective Service — an agency overseen by Randolph “Tex” Alles, a man never confirmed to his post, either — into the nation’s equivalent of all-purpose federal riot police.

Now, after justifying the use of federal forces in Portland, the administration is threatening to expand the model to Chicago and elsewhere. To execute their plan to suppress unrest — and provide striking images for Fox News — they found 40 U.S. Code § 1315, a statute entitled “Law enforcement authority of Secretary of Homeland Security for protection of public property,” which is normally used to empower and enlist help for the men and women of the Federal Protective Service. In the course of protecting buildings, officers empowered under § 1315 are allowed to investigate and make arrests for “any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States.”

To put it mildly, FPS is hardly meant to be America’s domestic Delta Force. In fact, in a government where power is often defined by accumulating new responsibilities, personnel and ever-larger budgets, the organization — which traces its roots to the first six night watchmen hired in the 1790s to guard the federal buildings in the new capital city — is notable for its unwantedness. It was shuffled into DHS from the government’s real estate manager, the General Services Administration, in 2004, upon DHS’s founding, and handed to the newly formed ICE. There, it withered and its budget atrophied, even amid the surge of security spending after 9/11. After an embarrassing series of incidents in 2007 — including one in which a man died on a vacant federal complex in Kansas City, Mo., and went undiscovered by guards for three months — D. C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who led the congressional subcommittee overseeing federal buildings, said: “We’re seeing the near collapse of the Federal Protective Service.”

The Obama administration kicked the building guards out of ICE and installed them in DHS’s National Protection and Programs Directorate; then the Trump administration moved them again when that directorate was reorganized into the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency last year. FPS’s roughly 1,300 federal officers are dwarfed by more than 13,000 contractor security guards who make up the bulk of the day-to-day security at federal buildings across the country.

It remains so chronically mismanaged that the DHS inspector general has in recent years chided it for everything from overtime policies to the management of its fleet of vehicles, which somehow were so misguided that at one point it spent millions unnecessarily to lease 101 more vehicles than it even had employees. The head of its own union declared the agency “the bottom of the food chain” in DHS. It’s such a sleepy agency that as of this week, it hadn’t updated its Web page on its annual activities since 2013.

Yet it’s in this obscure corner of DHS that Wolf found the authority to dispatch agents and officers from ICE and Border Patrol to the streets of Portland to undertake enforcement actions far afield from their normal immigration and customs duties, all against the wishes of state and local leaders. “I don’t need invitations by the state, state mayors or state governors to do our job,” Wolf said this week. “We’re going to do that whether they like us there or not.” It’s a statement that technically is true — but goes against decades of norms and federalism traditions.

A contextual reading of the powers granted to the DHS secretary in 40 U.S. Code § 1315 make clear the statute’s intended purpose — to allow DHS to surge law enforcement personnel to disaster zones or genuine civil unrest. It’s similar, in ways, to the Justice Department’s process of deputizing additional officers as temporary U.S. marshals during major events. (Ironically, it’s the latter process that Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson used to deputize earlier generations of Border Patrol agents to protect civil rights marchers in the 1950s and 1960s, yet even during the height of the civil rights movement, when presidents dispatched marshals, they usually did so only after careful behind-the-scenes negotiations with segregationist governors.)

Such powers are intended to be reserved for genuine emergencies; today, the Trump administration has invoked them for run of the mill political benefit. While protests have been unfolding for weeks, Portland residents — who for the most part are going about their daily lives as normal — have been baffled at the TV images, from one neighborhood, suggesting that their city is under violent siege.

The irony of such an abuse of power is that the lawmakers who created DHS — with concerns about creeping enforcement powers in mind — mostly carefully constrained the powers of its officers. These creators notably rejected creating an all-purpose domestic security agency, equivalent to the interior ministries of countries abroad, saying that the potential for civil liberty abuses outweighed the potential value. Instead, DHS’s main law enforcement personnel, the Border Patrol agents and Customs officers, were meant to be the federal equivalent of street cops, highly limited and focused in their enforcement powers. They were expressly not the more powerful “special agents” granted the government’s detective powers, such as the FBI, Secret Service, DEA, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. (That line between cop and detective in DHS was so jealously guarded that DHS executives and ICE, which is made up of “special agents,” for years prohibited Customs and Border Protection from even investigating misconduct of its own officers and agents, instead insisting that such misconduct be turned over to them for follow-up.)

But it turns out, if you take the otherwise narrowly constrained men and women of CBP and ICE and declare that they’re helping guard statues and federal property, they suddenly become federal super cops, with broad powers to police even when off federal property. It’s a legal fig leaf, since no one really believes President Trump is all that concerned with the graffiti on Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. And yet that fig leaf might just be enough to give Trump the cover to bash protesters in the streets.

The entire episode in Portland underscores the basic lesson of the Trump presidency: Our system of government is built on checks and balances, yes, but more than that, it rests on a foundation of trust and respect — trust that the president will, as the Constitution requires, “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Congress can’t possibly write legislation and policies if the person executing and interpreting them isn’t fundamentally trustworthy and shares a commitment to American democracy.