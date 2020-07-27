This brings us to Sino-American relations, where the Trump administration seems bound and determined to reshape the nature of the bilateral relationship. It certainly was an eventful week. There was a diplomatic tit-for-tat, with the Trump administration forcing the closure of China’s consulate in Houston and China reciprocating in Chengdu. This comes on top of new criminal sanctions against high-ranking Chinese officials and travel bans on other members of the Chinese elite.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a stemwinder of a harangue on China, the key phrase being: “President Reagan said that he dealt with the Soviet Union on the basis of ‘trust but verify.’ When it comes to the [Chinese Communist Party], I say we must distrust and verify.”

Pompeo called for “a new alliance of democracies” to respond to China. Some observers see that happening, but the secretary’s rhetoric prompted the closest the foreign policy community can come to outright mockery of a sitting policy principal. Thomas Wright noted in the Atlantic that Pompeo’s speech was an exercise in “doublespeak whereby he offers win-win outcomes, but his words are at odds with his actions.” Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, blasted the speech as historically ignorant in The Washington Post, concluding: “Theodore Roosevelt advised the United States to speak softly and carry a big stick. This president and his chief diplomat are perilously close to getting it backward.”

Ironically, the trading relationship, the source of so much contention during the past three years, is the only area of the bilateral relationship that has not worsened in recent months.

Surveying the diplomatic carnage, multiple observers have proffered a similar explanation: President Trump’s foreign policy team, aware that the odds of a second term do not look good, are trying to exploit the time they have left in office.

In The Monkey Cage, Jessica Chen Weiss and Elizabeth N. Saunders speculated that “hawks within the administration are directing these moves, perhaps because they see a closing window of opportunity to accelerate the decoupling in U.S.-China relations before a prospective Biden ‘reset.’” The New York Times’s Edward Wong and Steven Lee Myers offer a similar explanation: “Some American officials, worried Mr. Trump will lose, are also trying to engineer irreversible changes, according to people familiar with the thinking.”

This gives rise to an important question: Can the Trump administration lock in foreign policy shifts? China is not the only concern here — others worry that the Trump team is trying something similar with Iran.

Presidents can lock in foreign policy shifts, but traditionally that has happened through ratified, negotiated deals. This is a problem for Trump: Beyond his renegotiation of NAFTA, most of his foreign policy actions have been destructive rather than creative.

A Biden administration should be able to reverse course on a lot of this. Kurt M. Campbell and Jake Sullivan, two advisers for Joe Biden, wrote one of the better Foreign Affairs essays I have read in recent years, arguing for a new approach to China that seems … let’s say “saner” than the current administration’s approach. This suggests that change is possible under a Biden administration.

Of course, the Trump administration thought it could foster warmer ties with Russia and that did not happen. Major shifts in public opinion and Congress stymied Trump on Russia.

The real constraint for an incoming Biden administration would not be the Trump administration’s actions, but the new Washington consensus on China. For Biden to execute a smarter pivot on China, he would have to make sure that a hawkish Congress would not hamper any policy shifts. Biden’s ability to manage Democrats in Congress (as well as the party platform) will be an important variable.

The real wild card is China. As I warned last year in Foreign Affairs, the Trump administration has eroded the United States’ ability to credibly commit to anything. Hawks in Beijing could use U.S. inconstancy to argue that there is little point in cooperating with a Biden administration if it is replaced by a Cotton administration in 2025.

So … what does China want? This is the known unknown and it could go either way. Weiss told the New York Times that with “global anti-China sentiment at its highest level in decades, Chinese officials have indicated an interest in exploring potential offramps to the current death spiral in U.S.-China relations.” But there have also been some serious outbreaks of “wolf warrior diplomacy” over the past six months. China escalated tensions with India and other neighbors all on its own.

Paradoxically, for a Biden administration to persuade China to adopt a less confrontational approach, it would need to repair the carnage wreaked by the Trump administration’s “America First” approach toward allies. The more that Beijing views Biden as the leader of a large coalition and less like a unilateralist, the more likely it will be prepared to parley.