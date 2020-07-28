In a word, yes. One great power is doing demonstrably worse than it was in April, and it is the United States. Unique among the great powers, the U.S. has experienced a resurgence of infections, hospitalizations and deaths during the summer months. While the initial spring response was poor, there were plenty of countries that bungled the initial response. It is the double dip of catastrophic errors where the United States is showcasing its exceptionalism, and not in a good way.

The imprint this is leaving on the rest of the world is, how you say, not great. My Post colleague Dan Balz quotes Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, a vice president of the German Marshall Fund and director of its Berlin office, in his story: “People are stunned about the effect of incapable leadership, or of polarizing leadership, of not being able to unify and get the forces aligned so you can address the problem. … What you’re seeing is a collapse of soft power of America.” Balz is hardly the only observer to make this point. The foreign reaction to federal mismanagement has mostly been shock and pity.

If the United States has barely survived, has China thrived? Not really. While the Chinese government has been much more successful than the U.S. government in containing the virus, there are some brute facts that no amount of propaganda can bury: The virus originated in China, the government there was less than transparent in communicating with the rest of the world about covid-19, and Beijing has reacted badly when other countries raise these issues. The most damning indictment of China’s bellicosity is that even the ham-handed Trump administration has made some headway in building a coalition to constrain Chinese aggression.

It is striking that even traditional boosters of China’s power have argued recently that Beijing has whiffed on its chance to seize its moment during the pandemic. Economist Arvind Subramanian has been arguing for close to a decade that Chinese economic power has been underrated. In a recent column, however, Subramanian is more downbeat about China’s position in the world:

China’s recent actions have undermined its global aims. The geographic range and intensity of the Chinese regime’s belligerence are now familiar, with the ever-growing list of targets including Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, the South China Sea, the Philippines, Australia, Europe, the US, and Canada. And instead of being transparent regarding the origins of COVID-19, China has persuaded the WHO to connive with its own obfuscation.... Perhaps China’s leaders once again see the world through a victim’s lens. As they perceive it, the powerful West had kept a weak China in check since the early 1800s. Now that the roles are reversed, the regime believes it is time to correct historical injustices. With Xi [Jinping]’s aggressive insecurity having replaced Deng [Xiaoping]’s calm confidence, China now places a premium on settling its borders and returning to the glory days of the Middle Kingdom. … By choosing unprovoked aggression over enlightened generosity, China has squandered that historic opportunity and possibly also revealed its true character. Soft power, China appears to believe, is for wimpy democracies. Scorpions sting. The world must take steps to respond.

To be clear, this is painting with a very broad brush. Even as it has alienated friends and neighbors, China has expanded its sphere of influence during the pandemic. The United States has displayed genuine leadership in the financial realm. Neither U.S. nor Chinese hard power has declined. Nonetheless, if soft power reduces frictions in world politics, then both the United States and China will find foreign policy to be a harder slog.

If both the United States and China are foundering in their own way, who does that leave? After a few months of fumbling and stumbling, it would seem that the European Union has begun to find its sea legs. According to Goldman Sachs, “Europe remains on track to outperform other regions — especially the U.S. — during the recovery from the coronacrisis.” The E.U. has finally cemented a landmark deal of short- and long-term funding of close to $2 trillion in response to covid-19.

The E.U. deal impressed my Post colleague Robert Samuelson. It also impressed economist Stephen Roach, a self-professed “hardcore Euroskeptic.” He acknowledged in a recent column that “unlike the United States, which appears to be squandering the opportunities presented by the epic COVID-19 crisis, Europe has risen to the occasion,” and, as a result, “the [Economic and Monetary Union] stool finally has all three legs: a common currency, one central bank, and a credible commitment to a unified fiscal policy.”

Roach further argued that the deal had implications for global economic leadership:

While the devil could lurk in the details, the bottom line is clear: the Next Generation EU plan will draw critical support from large-scale issuance of pan-European sovereign bonds. That finally puts Europe on the map as the backer of a new risk-free asset in a world that up until now has only known only one: US Treasuries. … The same is true from the standpoint of global leadership, especially with America pushing ahead on deglobalization, decoupling, and trade protectionism. Moreover, I was particularly impressed by Europe’s latest efforts to address climate change — not only framing Next Generation EU to be compliant with the Paris climate agreement, but also earmarking close to one-third of its broader budget package for green infrastructure and related spending initiatives. US President Donald Trump has unfortunately gone in precisely the opposite direction, continuing to dismantle most of the environmental regulations put in place by President Barack Obama’s administration, to say nothing of having withdrawn from the Paris accord in early 2017.

Roach exaggerates a wee bit. Europe might experience its own second wave of the coronavirus. The dollar is not going anywhere anytime soon. The fact remains that as singular national governments, the United States and China can act with more alacrity than the European Union. Brussels will always be the tortoise in any response to a global crisis. Furthermore, this latest step toward integration follows a decade in which the E.U. bungled euro-zone and migration crises, triggering Brexit and the rise of populist nationalism among some of its member countries. The deal is a significant step forward — but one taken after many steps in reverse.