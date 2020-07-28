The thing is, such behavior on the part of law enforcement in this country isn’t new. The death of black people at the hands of the police also isn’t new. For well over a century, black people have been terrorized by those who wear blue. Breonna Taylor, Dreasjon Reed, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks are just the latest victims in a long line of black people that police violence has consumed.

This most recent string of police killings has led to calls to “defund the police.” The argument is simple: the current system isn’t keeping black people safe. Chicago community organizer Jessica Disu made this point four years ago when she told broadcaster Megyn Kelly, “We need to abolish the police, period. Demilitarize the police, disarm the police, and we need to come up with community solutions for transformative justice.”

This solution cuts to the heart of the issue and addresses the ugly truth about American policing: it was never meant to keep black people safe. It was designed to uphold white supremacy by surveilling, capturing, assaulting and killing black people.

Policing in America traces its roots back to the institution of the slave patrol. First formed in South Carolina in 1704, white men in every county had to give one night of service to their local patrol each month. Some colonies ordered their local militias to select patrollers from all the white men in the region within a certain age range. In other areas, only landowners served on the patrol.

Regardless of how patrollers were chosen, their job was the same: to ride the roadways at night, often accompanied by hunting dogs, to monitor enslaved people.

White people were terrified to see black folks out at night: they believed black people were either conspiring to rebel, committing property crimes or fleeing from bondage. Accordingly, any black person found out after dark was stopped by the patrol, frisked for weapons and made to show their freedom papers or a signed pass from their owner. If they tried to run, they were hunted down.

No papers? The person was taken to the local jail to wait for their master to come claim them (usually after being roughed up), or to await sale on the auction block if no white person would vouch for their freedom. Even if they were free, many people were kidnapped and sold into slavery anyway. This is what happened to Solomon Northup, author of “12 Years a Slave.”

This isn’t just a Southern story. Every one of the original 13 colonies had legalized slavery, and colonies such as Connecticut and New York passed numerous laws to criminalize and control their enslaved populations, including prohibiting the use of alcohol and firearms.

Urbanization in the 19th century made a volunteer, part-time patrol system difficult to maintain as communities grew larger in size. The first publicly funded, organized police force with full-time officers was created in Boston in 1838. Boston was a commercial center, and businesses had been hiring security to protect their property and safeguard the transport of goods. Merchants realized it was cheaper to transfer the cost of maintaining a police force to the city’s citizens, arguing it was for the “collective good.” Cities, North and South, then began establishing police forces, although it was haphazard, and departments were not uniform in size or scope.

After the Civil War, local governments in the South gave new police forces many of the jobs the old slave patrols had carried out. A system of laws, known as the Black Codes, empowered the police to surveil black communities, enforce curfews and arrest black people for owning or carrying firearms. Although a small number of African Americans tried to join police forces, most departments maintained white-only policies, or made life so dangerous for black cadets that they left policing.

These all-white police forces were essentially charged with enforcing regulations left over from slavery. The Black Codes began transferring the powers of surveillance from slaveholders to the state, and the police became an arm of the state, used to control a population that white authorities had always feared.

Trained to be anti-black agents of violence, the police also protected white property, both real and movable. This included the bodies of white women. North and South, the law was used to uphold the tenets of racism and patriarchy, and white women had always been seen as objects to be “protected” from the sexual predations of black men. Without the controlling element of slavery, the police would now be used to rein in the “black beast rapist.”

The behavior of Southern whites in the immediate postwar era revealed that the passage of the 13th Amendment hadn’t changed how they saw black people: as property, or a threat to their property and power. This is best exemplified by how many members of the legal system, from police officers to judges, joined the Ku Klux Klan when it was created after the Civil War. While people refer to the violence engaged in by the Klan and other white supremacist organizations as “extralegal,” lynch mobs were able to break black people out of custody and murder them in broad daylight because members of law enforcement enabled it. Indeed, they were often part of the mob.

While the physical presence of Union troops during Reconstruction slowed these behaviors, after 1877, Southern sheriffs and their officers went back to functioning in ways that were analogous to the earlier slave patrols, only now they also enforced segregation and the disenfranchisement of freedpeople.

The relationship between black communities and the police worsened as black neighborhoods continued to be overpoliced throughout the Jim Crow era into the 20th century. White audiences were shocked by the sheer brutality of police forces when they witnessed coverage of the 1960s Civil Rights demonstrations from places like Birmingham. Then-new television technology brought the water hoses, attack dogs and billy clubs of Eugene “Bull” Connor’s police force directly into living rooms all across America during the dinner hour, first in black and white, and then in full color.

The practices of “Bull’s Boys” made it clear that while a century had passed since the end of slavery, the ideologies of the slave patrol, right down to the hunting dogs, were alive and well.

And while the violence against peaceful protesters may have helped to pass civil rights legislation, it didn’t lead to serious reform in the structures of American policing. In fact, it had the opposite effect. The rise of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense , and a new generation’s calls for “Black Power,” which asked black people to arm themselves and defend their communities against police brutality, actually made white law enforcement even more deadly. As targets of intense FBI surveillance, many of the Panther leadership found themselves shot dead by law enforcement, imprisoned or on the run.

Left in cities devastated by the mass uprisings of the late 1960s, with poor schools and few job prospects, abandoned by their local governments, except for a large police presence, the black community was ravaged by the “War on Drugs” in the early 1980s. Drug use and drug addiction were criminalized instead of being handled as an illness or a public health crisis. That’s when money really began to pour into policing.

The numbers of officers in black communities and schools increased exponentially, and police departments began acquiring military-grade gear. Through it all, the ideas that animated the slave patrols — a fear of black people, and the desire to watch and control them — persisted. So, too, did the tactics of violence that began back in South Carolina in 1704.

History reveals that present-day calls to “defund the police” are really calls to dismantle the larger system of white supremacy in the United States. A system that sees black people as inherently dangerous and needing to be surveilled, controlled and killed. Because that’s the way it was designed.