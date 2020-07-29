Is it possible that no one will be held accountable for these flagrantly unconstitutional seizures? It’s quite likely, in fact. The barriers for recovering money or other compensation in such cases are surprisingly high. There are financial disincentives to pursuing cases like these, arcane laws shield federal officers — and it’s far from clear that Oregon has the authority to step in on the protesters’ behalf.

Start with some of the financial obstacles. When you sue a state official — an Oregon State Police officer, for example — for violating your rights, a federal statute says you can recover money to cover your attorney’s fees. But if you sue a federal officer, federal law stipulates that you can’t get that money. Right off that bat, that means that attorneys are less likely to take your case (unless you can cover the cost of a lengthy lawsuit yourself).

Another obstacle is damages. If your rights are violated but you haven’t been physically harmed, you probably won’t be able to recover much money. Damages awarded in civil cases are generally compensatory damages, and they’re limited by the financial value of your losses or injuries. Violations of your fundamental rights might be disturbing, but they aren’t worth much in terms of dollars and cents. You might try suing for punitive damages, but the Supreme Court has limited those in civil cases to 10 times the amount of compensatory damages — which might be tiny. (There may be exceptions in highly unusual cases, but the cap is often even lower.) The time and expense of a lawsuit might not be worth it if, in the end, the most you can recover is a few hundred dollars.

Then there’s the doctrine of “qualified immunity,” which has lately played a prominent role in debates over police violence. Under qualified immunity, a doctrine that the Supreme Court fully developed in the 1980s, officers — federal or local — can only be held liable for violating “clearly established law.” Under that standard, courts tend to look to see if something approximating the exact factual scenario has come up in a previous case. In the Portland situation, although the government’s actions would seem to be flatly unconstitutional, it is likely that no court anywhere has previously ruled on a case in which a citizen was forced into a van, questioned at a courthouse and then released within 20 minutes.

So the plaintiffs could be out of luck. A court that applied the concept of qualified immunity in that fashion might find that the officers are indeed insulated from civil suit. On the other hand, some courts have been more flexible, finding that the illegality of some acts has been “clearly established” even if the exact scenario hasn’t arisen before; courts have done this especially in cases involving First Amendment expression, which is at issue in Portland. But qualified immunity is generally a substantial barrier to recovery in civil rights cases.

If these citizens can’t get a meaningful remedy for constitutional violations by the federal government on their own, maybe Oregon can step in on their behalf? That’s what state officials tried to do when they filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order against the federal government, prohibiting seizing protesters without probable cause. But last week, Judge Michael Mosman rejected their request.

The problem, Mosman wrote, was that the state lacked “standing” to challenge the federal government’s seizures. Standing doctrine generally prohibits people from challenging an action unless they have suffered a concrete injury, particular to them, that a court can give a remedy for. The basic idea is to prevent third parties from suing over an injury that happened to someone else, because they may not be as interested or motivated as the injured party. But in some limited cases, states can sue on behalf of their citizens: Essentially, they can do so when the state has an interest in preserving its rights against the federal government or protecting its citizenry as a whole. Mosman determined that Oregon lacked such an interest in this case, because “despite the broad language in the complaint, Oregon has shown — at most — that this type of seizure has happened twice,” and the state could not prove that more citizens would be seized in the future. The court also suggested that individual citizens might be able to bring individual lawsuits to vindicate their rights, which brings us back to the obstacles to such suits.

In the end, the result could be that the protesters who were seized and interrogated without probable cause in Portland could wind up without a meaningful remedy — which ought to distress people who think federal officials should obey the Constitution. There are some reasons for hope for a different outcome, however. Oregon’s lawsuit is not over, as the judge has only rejected their motion for a temporary restraining order; he has not fully dismissed the case and still might change his mind. I suspect it’s unlikely, but he might yet be convinced that, where individuals have little chance of succeeding in court, courts should expand state standing to allow suits like Oregon’s. Even if it happens only a few times, it seems hard to deny that Oregon has a strong state interest in preventing federal officers from entering its territory and unlawfully seizing and interrogating its citizens.

Public interest organizations and protesters — including members of the “Wall of Moms”— also sued the Department of Homeland Security this week: They requested an injunction against the use of tear gas and other “less lethal” munitions against protesters. That lawsuit, which includes several injured protesters, may prevent further unlawful seizures if a court orders that DHS may not interact with protesters when its officers are not near federal properties. Still, courts are likely to find that the plaintiffs lack standing to get an injunction against unlawful seizures if they can’t prove that such seizures will continue — or that they specifically will be targeted by them.

