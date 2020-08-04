Consider health care. In his July interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace, Trump promised: “We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health-care plan.” As my Washington Post colleague Karen Tumulty observed, it has been two weeks and there is no brand-spanking-new health-care plan. At Monday’s news conference, he promised something by the end of the month. Of course, he’s been promising something for the last three-plus years, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up.

Is this an exemplar of Trump’s slapdash approach to governance or an exception? Over the weekend, my Post colleague Hugh Hewitt tried to make the case that Trump’s record was a strong one. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts was all ready to vivisect some of Hewitt’s more outlandish claims, but New York’s Jonathan Chait beat me to it. As Chait notes, “by confining himself to the positive case for Trump while ignoring the negative, Hewitt runs out of things to say. And so even his brief 800-word summary is heavily padded.”

Three things struck me after reading Hewitt’s essay and Chait’s response. The first is just how much of Hewitt’s case for Trump’s record of accomplishment relies on foreign policy. Hewitt references the 2017 tax cut and appointment of judges. Almost every other “achievement,” from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to withdrawing from the Iran deal to confronting China, is in the foreign policy realm.

The second thing that struck me was how paltry these “accomplishments” actually were. On Iran, Hewitt brags that “Trump tore up the so-called Iran nuclear deal, which was a tower of absurd hopes built on a policy of appeasement.” This would be more compelling if Trump’s replacement policy had a better track record. Instead, despite renewed sanctions, Trump’s own national security adviser wrote last month, “Iran is now closer than ever to enriching enough uranium for a nuclear device.” If this constitutes a Trump accomplishment, let’s have more failures, please.

The last and most important thing, however, is that Trump has extinguished the “reasonable people can disagree” standard in foreign policy.

To elaborate: There are some foreign policies that generate a strong consensus — like, say, support for NATO. There are others where foreign policy observers might say that reasonable people can disagree, which acknowledges there are different ways of looking at a particular issue. Saying reasonable people can disagree on what to do about Iran or China is a polite way of saying that a valid debate can be had on these topics.

There are issues Trump has engaged on that, in a normal world, might have fallen under the reasonable-people standard. There really is a legitimate debate to be had about how to approach China, for example. Trump’s supporters are not insane to argue that maybe there is some merit to a more hawkish posture. I think they are wrong, but I am not so certain as to exclude the possibility that I might be wrong. Advocates of restraint raise valid questions on whether the United States needs large numbers of troops in Germany.

The problem is that, even in these areas, Trump’s impulsive, erratic execution is so awful that even sympathetic members of the foreign policy community throw up their hands in exasperation. On China, for example, Trump has gone back and forth between bashing the country and praising President Xi Jinping to the point that no one can sincerely define the administration’s position. Not even Trump’s former director of national intelligence can get behind his China policy.

Trump has threatened to ban the video streaming app TikTok from the United States. There may be valid reasons for concern here, but the way Trump has articulated his position has left no reasonable person in his corner. TechCrunch’s Alex Wilhelm is as exasperated as anyone else on this:

Today the president appeared to bless the budding Microsoft-TikTok deal, continuing his evolution on a possible transaction. After stating last Friday that he’d rather see TikTok banned than sold to a U.S.-based company, Trump changed his tune over the weekend. TikTok is owned by China-based company ByteDance, which owns a portfolio of apps and services … Then today the president, endorsing a deal between an American company and ByteDance over TikTok, also said that he expects a chunk of the sale price to wind up in the accounts of the American government. The American president has long struggled with basic economic concepts. For example, who pays tariffs. But to see Trump state that he expects to receive a chunk of a deal between two private companies that he is effectively forcing to the altar is surreal.

If that sounds harsh, here’s a verbatim excerpt of what Trump said on Monday:

I did say that if you buy it, whatever the price is, that goes to whoever owns it, because I guess it’s China, essentially, but more than anything else, I said a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States. Because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen. Right now they don’t have any rights, unless we give it to ’em. So if we’re going to give them the rights, then it has to come into, it has to come into this country.

The same dynamic played out last week when the Defense Department proposed a withdrawal of 11,000 U.S. troops from Germany. But whatever arguments exist in favor of this idea, the rushed execution of the policy sabotaged it. As my Post colleagues observed last week, a lot of those troops will be moved to Italy and Belgium, and, er, “According to a NATO analysis from last fall, both Italy and Belgium have lower per capita defense spending than Germany.”

Advocates for restraint like Daniel Larison point out that the Defense Department’s stated reason for withdrawing U.S. forces doesn’t make much sense. Larison also acknowledges that this move will not make it easier to advocate for further restraint down the road:

These bases are there to aid in U.S. power projection to other regions, and that is what the remaining forces in Europe will continue to do. Africom headquarters will reportedly be relocated, but it isn’t being shut down. Perhaps the biggest flaw in the Trump administration’s move is that it doesn’t scale back U.S. commitments in Europe one bit, but it does further strain relations with major allies. Long-lasting, major burden-sharing is not going to be made easier by haphazard, uncoordinated actions. This random withdrawal done out of spite will just make it more difficult to argue for deeper reductions in U.S. commitments in Europe down the road.

This is one of Trump’s bigger problems in the foreign policy realm. There are issues on which he might be able to attract allies sympathetic to particular policy aims. After three-plus years of haphazard, impulsive policies overseen by political appointees representing the bottom of the barrel, no member of the foreign policy community wants to be on Trump’s side in a debate.