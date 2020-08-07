The very ill man was our nation’s first president, George Washington. Lots of early Americans thought with age came wisdom. Washington seemed to combine the best of an older man with the vigorous health of a younger man — a man who had survived smallpox, dysentery and most of the other lethal infectious diseases rampant in his world — until age began to catch up with him.

Today, our aging society has elevated elderly statesmen to all of our vital national offices. We have geriatric congressional leadership in both parties, with the exception of 55-year-old House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. There are memes about donating organs to 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to keep her alive. And age and mental fitness seem likely to be a major issue in the campaign.

President Trump is 74, and Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, is 77, an age gap Trump continually emphasizes to deflect questions about his own acuity. On Wednesday, an interview clip showed Biden bristling about whether he had taken a test measuring his mental aptitude. Biden retorted: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man.” Given the debate swirling about age today, the Founders’ attitudes about aging leaders are worth revisiting.

Though early Americans did not have our current understanding about how aging affects memory and the body, they, too, worried about aging leaders. As his presidency progressed, Washington was subject to increasingly public whispers and accusations that his memory loss from aging had accelerated into doddering senility. Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson fought it out through anonymous accusations in public newspapers that attacked Jefferson’s morals and Hamilton’s artful inveigling of a confused old man. In an era of rampant political polarization, an old president’s memory and mental acuity were an obvious target every newspaper reader understood.

In the political crisis over relations with France in 1793, Jefferson subtly undermined the presumption that Washington had good judgment by emphasizing how his poor health had accelerated his aging process: “Little lingering fevers have been hanging about him for a week or ten days, and have affected his looks most remarkably.” Devastatingly, Jefferson linked Washington’s age to his inability to shake off those “little lingering fevers,” and to the ways in which he looked ill and old. In his personal remembrances, Jefferson attacked the fitness of Washington’s aged mind.

Looking old was suggestive of being too old to do the job: “His memory was already sensibly impaired by age, the firm tone of mind for which he had been remarkable was beginning to relax.” Jefferson went on to blame Washington for laziness and a willingness to let “others act and even think for him.” Jefferson fed these accusations to a newspaper editor who happily spread them far and wide in his press. To add insult to injury, he sent Washington three free copies every day.

Washington hated the relentless criticism. When he did defend himself, he often asserted that he should not be questioned precisely because he had given so much of his life to his country. But this simply reinforced his advanced age. Americans wanted a leader who could lead. European monarchies were used to the problem of watching leaders decline in full view of the public. Americans wanted none of it.

The Constitution barred young people from serving in high office, with minimum age requirements for the presidency and Congress. Despite this wariness about aging leaders, it says nothing about a maximum age for public office.

Yet seven of the original 13 state governments instituted maximum age requirements for judges. In New York it was 60 years old, and in several other states it was 70 years old. (To be fair, 70 was greater than the life expectancy for adults at the time.) New York first undertook such restrictions in the middle of the War for Independence, prompted by the difficulties of getting a clearly senile judge to leave the bench. Other states concluded that maximum age limits were practical and appropriate restrictions to guard against the mental losses and physical limitations often faced by older people. State governments, and the taxpayers who supported state salaries, also worried that judicial appointments in particular attracted old men who treated a steady government salary as a de facto pension.

They were right to be suspicious. John Tyler of Virginia, the father of the 10th president, sought Jefferson’s aid in securing a judicial position when he was 63. He argued that he simply needed “some little public employment” for the rest of his life. He termed getting a public salary for a job he thought took little time or effort as slipping into “a bed of roses.” Tyler achieved the position and drew a federal salary until he died two years later.

Age restrictions on judges passed states with popular support — but over the objections of some elite white men, who fought back with charges of ageism. These men were happy, even eager, to manipulate public perceptions of aged leaders for political gain, but unhappy at the idea of blanket age requirements. Although legal maximum age limits were popular with ordinary people, they didn’t extend to elected officials, because, as elites argued, voters could simply remove faltering leaders at the ballot.

The electors tried to find the sweet spot age wise when selecting presidents — old enough to bring wisdom and experience, even gravitas, to the role, but still young enough to have vigor, health and undiminished mental ability. Further, there was no direct election of presidents at the time, so the choice of presidents was in the hands of an already older group of elite men — the electoral college.

The first eight presidents were almost uniformly in their mid-50s when they ascended to the office. John Adams was the oldest at 61. He served just one term before losing to the 57-year-old Jefferson. The pattern of elevating men in late middle age continued until the ninth president, William Henry Harrison, took office at 68. He then proceeded to take sick with a cold that progressed to pneumonia and died after just 32 days in office. Having learned their lesson, early Americans went back to elevating men in late middle age or very early 60s again.

While the Founders passed no formal age restrictions, they continued the de facto practice of elevating men in their late 50s to the presidency — and vociferously and even viciously scrutinizing them for any sign of mental slippage. Our Founders cared about how old our leadership was, and saw it as a fair and even crucial question.