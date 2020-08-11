To evaluate Barr’s remarks in relation to the administration he represents, and to understand his disdain for Jean-Jacques Rousseau, it helps to know a little about him. Leaving aside whether Democrats actually believe what Barr says they do, he misrepresents Rousseau. And he neglects to mention what makes this 18th-century Genevan philosopher most relevant today, which is what the Trump administration may fear most: a steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

Rousseau was a stunningly original autodidact, orphaned as a child and subjected to sadistic beatings when sent to apprentice for an oppressive engraver. As an adolescent, he fled Geneva to escape the beatings and embarked on a long journey of learning that led to his becoming the most famous intellect of his time, writing novels, plays, operas, cultural commentary and, ultimately, political treatises. While he suffered from occasional errors in judgment and moral failings, his influence on history — specifically intellectual history — has been profound.

He repeatedly argued for themes that would alarm the Trump administration, particularly the one he first articulated in his celebrated “Discourse on the Origins of Inequality.” In that work, he depicted his ideal state as one in which “no one . . . could assert that he was above the law. . . . [For] if there is a single man who is not subject to the law, all the others are necessarily at his discretion.” Similarly, in his “Discourse on Political Economy,” Rousseau insisted that a leader’s foremost responsibility was simply to follow the laws himself. “For his example is of such force, that even if the people were willing to permit him to release himself from the yoke of the law, he ought to be cautious in availing himself of so dangerous a prerogative, which others might soon claim to usurp in their turn, and often use to his prejudice. At bottom, as all social engagements are mutual in nature, it is impossible for any one to set himself above the law, without renouncing its advantages” And in his “Social Contract,” Rousseau warned that “the dominant will of the prince is not or should not be anything other than the general will or the law. . . . As soon as he wishes to derive from himself some absolute and independent act, the links of the whole begin to loosen.”

All of these passages amount to the principle that no republic can be sustained where chief executive officers act as if they are above the law. And now we can begin to appreciate why Rousseau’s words might trouble Barr. The president of the United States routinely behaves as if his actions are above the law. Barr’s own Justice Department, in the Mueller report it issued, identified numerous instances in which the president had clearly obstructed justice. And to make its sympathies to Rousseau perfectly clear, the report concluded by quoting United States v. Lee (1882): “[N]o [person] in this country is so high that he is above the law.” But Barr’s summary of the report did not highlight these elements of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s work; instead, it concluded that the president’s actions were unproblematic.

Another instance of the administration’s disregard for the rule of law involved Trump’s violation of the Impoundment Control Act, which limits the president’s ability to withhold congressionally allocated money without congressional approval. This occurred when the president blocked funds allocated to Ukraine to secure “a favor.” While this resulted in the president’s impeachment, all Republican senators, save for Mitt Romney, tacitly accepted a view of the law stemming from Barr’s claim that the “Constitution itself places no limit on the President’s authority to act on matters which concern him or his own conduct.”

But more recently, members of his own party have challenged Trump’s latest executive orders concerning pandemic relief, which included delaying collection of the payroll tax. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has characterized the orders as “constitutional slop,” as the measures violated the typical understanding of the taxing power to originate in Congress.

It’s not just Rousseau’s commitment to the rule of law, however, that is relevant today and to which Barr might take issue. Among other tenets that upset conservative orthodoxy, Rousseau sternly objected to extreme economic inequality, such as characterizes the United States economy today. In his “ Discourse on Inequality ,” Rousseau laments, “From great inequality of fortunes and conditions. . . would arise a multitude of prejudices equally contrary to reason, happiness and virtue. We should see the magistrates fomenting everything that might weaken men united in society, by promoting dissension among them; everything that might sow in it the seeds of actual division, while it gave society the air of harmony; everything that might inspire the different ranks of people with mutual hatred and distrust." On this basis, he insisted, “it is . . . one of the most important tasks of government to prevent extreme inequality of fortunes.”

This kind of thinking could surely find a home in segments of the Democratic Party of 2020, including supporters of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). And to the extent that these Democrats argue for a redistribution of society’s resources to achieve this equality, they participate in the Rousseauean tradition.

In a recent speech at the Gerald Ford Museum, Barr condemned China for its failure to value “free markets, free trade or the free exchange of ideas” — suggesting a different philosophical tradition, one he is more comfortable with: classical liberalism. One important figure in this tradition is Adam Smith, the founding figure of capitalism. Yet an acquaintance of Smith’s, Professor B. Faujas Saint Fond, remarked that Smith spoke of Rousseau “with a kind of religious respect.” Smith’s own writings are peppered with criticisms of excessive wealth and inequality. In his “Theory of Moral Sentiments,” he condemns the “natural selfishness and rapacity” of the rich. And in his “Wealth of Nations,” echoing Rousseau, he laments that “Civil government . . . is in reality instituted for the defense of the rich against the poor, or of those who have some property against those who have none at all.” As for the founder of the modern theory of the “free exchange of ideas,” John Stuart Mill similarly praised Rousseau’s doctrines for satisfying the “highest conceptions of justice and moral right,” and he would become equally troubled by the inequality that concerned Rousseau and Smith. For him, inequality “is an evil equal to almost any of those against which mankind have hitherto struggled.”