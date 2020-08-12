Second, the coronavirus is not going to just disappear between now and November no matter how many times Trump suggests it. The pandemic will necessitate an unprecedented amount of early votes and mail-in ballots. The good news is that most states have made provisions for casting such ballots. The bad news is that most states ave not done this before on this scale and could be unprepared for the processing of votes.

AD

AD

Third, the likelihood is high that there will be a “blue shift” in the voting numbers as Election Day turns into The Day After and The Week After That. Since 2004, the numbers have been clear that Democrats are more likely to cast votes that are counted later in the process. This is due to a variety of factors: More Democrats live in urban counties with a lot more ballots to count, more Democrats are likely to cast provisional ballots because they have moved recently or registered on the same day. The pandemic will exacerbate this trend. Trump’s rage-tweeting against mail-in ballots has led to a partisan split on the issue. This will no doubt affect the behavior of GOP voters.

Fourth, Trump cares only about winning and seems bound and determined to stymie voting in places that would hurt his chances. Perhaps this has been most nakedly transparent in his reversal on casting mail-in ballots in Florida. When pressed as to why he was cool with mail-in votes in Florida but not the rest of the country, he responded, “So Florida has got a great Republican governor, and it had a great Republican governor. Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, two great governors.” The implication is clear.

Trump has gone beyond rhetoric on this issue. Politico’s Anita Kumar reports that Trump and the Republican National Committee have gone to court in multiple states to contest changes in voting rules. Furthermore, “aides and outside advisers began scrambling to ponder possible executive actions he could take to curb mail-in voting.”

AD

AD

That seems bad, but the situation is even worse than Kumar suggests. FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. reports in even greater detail a wider array of measures that Trump and other GOP officials are taking to undermine the election process, ranging from anti-democratic rhetoric to sabotaging the Post Office’s ability to deliver and return mail-in ballots. Bacon is one of the most levelheaded political reporters out there. If he writes the sentence, “I think it’s totally appropriate for people to, well, freak out about the potential undermining of the electoral process by Trump and his allies,” then I, for one, am going to freak the heck out.

Rather than unproductively freaking out, however, maybe there is a constructive response to this kind of brewing electoral anxiety. The New York Times’s Ben Smith, for example, has written usefully on the need for media outlets to prepare Americans for the idea that we may not know the winner on election night because of the large number of mail-in votes.

Smith’s colleague Jamelle Bouie offers another useful suggestion to thwart any Trump effort to prematurely declare victory based on an election-night lead before the blue shift transpires: “The only way to prevent this scenario, or at least, rob it of the oxygen it needs to burn, is to deliver an election night lead to Biden. This means voting in person. No, not everyone will be able to do that. But if you plan to vote against Trump … it will be the best way to protect your vote from the president’s concerted attempt to undermine the election for his benefit.”

AD

AD

I mostly agree with Bouie but would add a friendly amendment. Polling suggests that not only Trump but his supporters will be suspicious of a blue shift tilting the vote toward Biden. Legally, the results on election night alone are inconsequential; they matter from a political perspective.

Preliminary research results on voting in person suggests that maybe the risks of catching the novel coronavirus might not be as great as feared in the spring. That said, voting in person will carry some risks. There are three ways that this can be minimized while still accomplishing the goal of thwarting Trump.

First, emphasize early voting. That has been a fixture of elections in this century and will be difficult for the Trump campaign to discredit. Every vote cast early will be tallied on election night, so that improves Biden’s chances of looking like the winner immediately after the polls close.

AD

AD

Second, Biden voters do not need to vote in person everywhere. Not even the most hardcore MAGA supporter thinks that Trump will win Massachusetts or New York, for example. Lower-than-expected election-night leads for Biden in those states will have a minimal effect on public perceptions. The same is true if Trump notches substantial wins in Alabama or Tennessee.

The bulk of the media’s attention will be focused on the swing states affecting the electoral college outcome. If Democrats and the Biden campaign were to employ Bouie’s strategy, they should concentrate on the swing states without much experience with mail-in voting: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida.