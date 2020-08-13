The ebbing of U.S. influence is clear beyond the polling numbers. The woeful U.S. performance in containing the coronavirus has appalled overseas observers and denuded the United States of any ability to lead during the crisis.

More specifically, the United States seems to be losing ground in areas where it has traditionally been preeminent. According to the Financial Times’s Michael Stott, “Beijing has moved swiftly in Latin America to donate medical equipment and supplies, offer technical help and express solidarity. Its ambassadors have flooded social media with messaging about Chinese co-operation and solidarity, eclipsing the US, the region’s traditional power.”

AD

AD

The Trump administration cannot even organize a Group of Seven meeting despite the fact that the G-7 consists of America’s closest allies. The United States is supposed to host this year’s summit — remember when President Trump wanted to hold it at one of his golf clubs? — but the pandemic has forced repeated delays. On Monday, Trump announced that the summit would not take place until after the November election.

This was not exactly his first choice. According to my Washington Post colleague Josh Rogin, “the leaders of France and Germany had already informed the White House that they would not attend in person because of the pandemic.”

So to summarize, opinions of U.S. leadership are at a low ebb, China is making inroads in America’s backyard and the Trump administration can’t even put together a routine summit among key allies. No wonder Gallup’s Julie Ray concluded at the end of her report: “The next leader — Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden — clearly has a lot of work to do to advance the U.S. image around the globe.”

AD

AD

So yeah, U.S. foreign policy is in a recession. Diminished confidence in the United States leads to diminished influence, which can lead to this White House lashing out, which diminishes confidence yet again. Fortunately, what was a vicious cycle could turn into a virtuous one.

When commentators talk about recovering from economic recessions, they often speculate whether the recovery will be shaped like a V, a U, or an L. It is worth wondering whether the same is true of foreign policy downturns. Could a Biden or a second Trump administration recover from the current nadir?

Let’s start with the 29 percent option of a second Trump term. Even in this scenario, U.S. foreign policy is likely to experience a dead-cat bounce. The rest of the world would have to acknowledge that Trump is in charge for another four years; a policy of indefinite delay would no longer work. It would also presumably be easier for Trump to do things like properly staff the State Department and the Pentagon. Surely there are enough ambitious Republicans better than the dregs Trump has recently nominated for positions.

AD

AD

Still, Trump is Trump — his views remain widely unpopular in the world. If Americans reelected him, even long-standing allies might look differently at the United States. A second Trump term would probably produce a reverse-J effect. There would be a small resurgence of U.S. influence but not much more than that.

What about the greater likelihood of a Biden administration? History points to at least the possibility of a V-shaped recovery. Foreign attitudes toward the United States rebounded robustly after Barack Obama replaced George W. Bush, for example.

Alas, the United States is demonstrably weaker in 2020 than it was four years ago, and a transition from Trump to Biden is likely to be rocky. As I warned last year, the mere fact that Trump won in 2016 will give pause to U.S. allies about the durability of any Biden commitments. So are there ways in which a Biden administration could engineer a rapid foreign policy recovery?

AD

AD

Yes. For one thing, China’s growing bellicosity will gently nudge many countries to renew their ties to the United States. For another thing, Biden would probably earn some immediate goodwill by reversing some of Trump’s more egregious own-goals, such as rejoining the Paris accords, eliminating the moronic steel and aluminum tariffs, reengaging with the World Trade Organization and extending the New START Treaty. Some early foreign policy speeches that stress U.S. commitments to human rights and the rule of law would help, too.

That will be a good start but still insufficient. Paradoxically, the strongest moves Biden can make internationally will be focused on domestic politics. The simplest and easiest move Biden can make is to appoint competent diplomats and State Department personnel. Call me crazy, but having a secretary of state who doesn’t flout the law or an ambassador to the United Kingdom who isn’t a bigot would be a good thing for U.S. foreign policy.

The more that Biden can work with Congress, however, the more other countries will be reassured that the United States is reverting to its historical foreign policy mean. Biden can accelerate that process by taking steps to weaken executive power in key places — say, reforming the Section 232 tariff process. This is an area where Trump abused presidential power so much that even Republicans didn’t like it. Working in a bipartisan fashion to restore presidential guardrails would go some way in convincing other countries that the United States is prepared to credibly commit again.