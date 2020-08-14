Neville’s experience mirrors those of many African Americans, including George Floyd and Eric Garner — both of whom uttered the phrase “I can’t breathe” before their deaths.

In recent years, the phrase has become associated with police violence and it is now a rallying cry among Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists. Across the nation, activists are carrying signs and chanting “I can’t breathe” in an effort to bring greater attention to police violence and brutality and the persistence of white supremacy. While the phrase “I can’t breathe” evokes anti-Black racism in the contemporary context, it is also reflective of a longer history of Black asphyxiation, dating from the period of the transatlantic slave trade.

The slave ship itself was nothing but a floating suffocation chamber. It choked men and women, old and young, strong and feeble. It sucked the air from the lungs of various African ethnicities, Akan, Kongo and Ibo included. The ship was not designed to kill. Rather, it was intended to restrain the enslaved, mainly with chains and shackles. But many died en route for lack of air, among other complications.

It is hard to exaggerate the plight of those who were transported. The traffic moved some 12.5 million Africans over a period of approximately 350 years. Only a few descriptions of the Middle Passage have survived. Yet they generally point to the claustrophobic experience of the enslaved, even when written by free passengers. “The ship I went aboard of,” said Denis de Carli, a Capuchin friar on the way back from a mission in Kongo in 1667, “was loaded with elephants’ teeth and slaves, to the number of six hundred and eighty men, women and children.” The latter, in particular, were “pressed together like herrings in a barrel, which caused an intolerable heat and stench.”

Such a voyage was generally performed in 30 or 35 days. However, because the ship sailed through the doldrums, calm waters around the equator, the voyage took much longer — about 45 days. In one instance, the ship on which Carli was a passenger ran out of provisions, including water. It eventually made it to Bahia, where local merchants quickly approached it, assuming most of the enslaved people had died. They were surprised to learn that many of the enslaved Africans had survived.

Slave trading nations did little to ameliorate the oppression onboard and, when they did, it often came too late. In 1684, about 200 years after it started trafficking, Portugal passed a law limiting the number of enslaved people transported on each ship. The Crown attempted to discourage captains from carrying enslaved people “so tight and close together that they not only lack the space necessary to sustain life […], but, because of the way they are transported, they also hurt each other, with many dying on the way, while those who survive arrive in a very pitiful state.”

Not until 1788, with the Dolben's Act, did Great Britain pass similar legislation. The act came in the wake of the 1783 trials related to the Zong massacre, where the crew of that ship threw some 130 captives overboard so the owners could claim insurance over their “lost property.” The crew committed the massacre in the Caribbean, after realizing that they had missed their intended port of disembarkation and were running out of provisions. The act effectively reduced the number of captives each ship could carry. Yet, five years after its passage, deaths at sea barely declined, from an average of 11 to 9.6 percent.

Another way of addressing the heat and asphyxiation onboard was by changing the ship design. The most popular modification was the introduction of large hatches on the main deck and small ones on the ship’s side. All of these openings were barred with grates. In the late 1760s, Danish slave traders equipped some of their ships with an elaborate ventilation system.

However, none of these modifications was particularly effective. Moreover, as the traffic became increasingly illegal in the 19th century, captains saw no reason to avoid carrying as many captives as they wished. In that period, conditions onboard further deteriorated as traffickers became more concerned about outrunning naval ships than preserving the integrity of their human “commodity.”

At its core, Black asphyxiation was about subjugation and domination. Even as the Middle Passage faded away, such ideas continued to be a central part of how slavery and white supremacy functioned. In the United States, the slave quarters on plantations were one example. They were rarely large enough to accommodate all the enslaved on any given plantation. Following the Civil War, the noose replaced the ship as the infamous symbol of Black suffocation.