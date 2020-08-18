Many of these rules assume good faith and mutual respect among the important players. Under current conditions, however, they are being put to the test. In particular, President Trump’s inclination to take unilateral action and his willingness to manipulate the budget process threaten dire consequences in the lead-up to the election — not to mention immense long-term damage to the mechanisms that have protected the integrity of our public finances for decades. This is particularly critical as the president and his allies undermine the Postal Service to obstruct mail voting.

As Congress negotiates with the administration over the next coronavirus relief bill, it would do well to consider the likelihood that the president will obstruct the distribution of the money, even if he agrees to include it in that legislation. This isn’t just a matter of his typical lawlessness. To the contrary, here Congress has given him some legitimate powers and tools that bear particular attention.

AD

AD

Until the middle of the last century, federal agencies dissatisfied with the appropriations that Congress provided, such as the Navy, would deliberately spend at an unsustainable pace. Once they ran out of funds, they sought a supplemental appropriation, with the threat of a full shutdown of their agency hanging over Congress’s head. Lawmakers responded by creating the predecessor to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and enacting the Antideficiency Act. Under the law, a federal agency may not spend appropriated funds until the OMB “apportions” them to that agency. The apportionment requirement prevents spending at a pace that cannot be sustained over the fiscal year and is backed by criminal penalties.

These tools — created to fight overspending — could be hijacked to block spending that is necessary to hold a free and fair election open to all those willing to participate. The president could turn these tools, created in a bipartisan effort to strengthen our democracy, into weapons to undermine it.

Consider what might happen, for example, if the final relief legislation includes money to reverse recent Postal Service reductions and ensure that mailed ballots are distributed and collected effectively. The OMB is part of the Executive Office of the President and thus is under the president’s direct control. So Trump could simply instruct the OMB to wait a month to apportion the money. With negotiations moving slowly, a month after the date of enactment could easily take us within a month of the election. As the president’s own campaign has noted, mail voting will already have started for millions of people around the country by then.

AD

AD

To continue delaying the money, he could direct the OMB to place conditions on the release of the funds, such as burdensome data collection or time-consuming consultations with other agencies. The OMB used several apportionment letters, each further postponing the availability of funds, to hold up aid to Ukraine when Trump became dissatisfied with that country’s president. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office later ruled that this was unlawful, but the GAO lacks the means to enforce its judgments or impose penalties.

The president also could propose that the money for the Postal Service be rescinded. Under the Impoundment Control Act, enacted to force President Richard Nixon to release money for human services programs he opposed, presidents are not allowed to block spending of duly appropriated funds unilaterally. They can, however, request that Congress rescind the appropriation.

Congress obviously would not rescind money it had just appropriated, but that is not the point. The president’s submission of a request triggers an automatic 45-day freeze on those funds. Thus, if the OMB holds off until late September before distributing money, the president can immediately freeze the funding until after the election with a frivolous rescission request.

AD

AD

Trump also could seek to transfer an appropriation he dislikes to another agency that he prefers. He relied on massive transfers to start his border wall after Congress — and Mexico, of course — refused to fund it. Federal law grants the president far less transfer outside the national security realm, but by the time his actions’ legality was litigated, the election would have come and gone.

Congress already gambled on the president’s good faith and lost in the last coronavirus relief act. In exchange for giving the administration sweeping discretion to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars to businesses, congressional negotiators extracted strict accountability procedures. But the president preserved opacity by firing key inspectors general and leaving the oversight body without a chairman or a staff.

If Congress wants any concessions it secures to mean anything, the pending legislation must deny these tools to the president. It must impose a short deadline for making the funds available for obligation so that the OMB cannot stall and cannot impose delaying conditions. It must disallow automatic freezes after rescission requests, strengthening the Impoundment Control Act. And it must override all transfer authority in law to ensure that the funds go only to the Postal Service.