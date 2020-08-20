One of our school district’s explicit reasons for deciding to go all-virtual is that the University of Michigan — my employer — is inviting students back to campus, and will be using a hybrid model to teach: Some courses will be in-person, but many more will be virtual. Not all students will return — there are enough online courses that students can stay home — but it’s likely that thousands will come nonetheless. Meanwhile, Michigan has reopened its restaurants and bars. Opening schools, in short, must compete with opening our local economy (we’re a company town, and the university is our company); right now the economy is taking precedence.

This is partly understandable: People’s livelihoods are at stake. But failure at the national level to prioritize public safety over profit has forced many communities to make the kinds of decisions that Ann Arbor confronts. After five months of a health crisis, local businesses and institutions ought to have better options than staying closed, thereby risking failure, or reopening while the virus remains only partly checked, perpetuating the situation that prevents children from attending school. It’s unfortunate that we have accepted these as the only possible outcomes. It’s also regrettable that supporting in-person K-12 education doesn’t seem to have been a factor in deciding whether universities and businesses should reopen. We’re focusing on keeping kids safe in an unsafe world, rather than making the world safer for kids.

Of course, the University of Michigan has plans to reduce viral transmission, which include physical distancing and masks, symptom screening, testing and contact tracing. But we know that, in general, people in their 20s and 30s play a large role in transmission of the virus within communities. Other universities with seemingly solid plans have seen disquieting outcomes: The University of North Carolina abruptly ended its in-person teaching this week after multiple clusters of covid-19 infections sprung up.

Even before other campuses began reversing course on in-person education, the risks were obvious. Many kids in Ann Arbor schools have parents who work for the university. Many college students work in our local businesses , or provide child and elderly care in our community. We share with them our grocery stores, parks, sidewalks and buses.

One justification for reopening campuses is a commitment to the university’s mission to maintain the highest educational standards, which requires some in-person instruction. (It’s hard to replicate a laboratory or studio course online.) This is a deliberate decision to accept some compromises to public health for the sake of preserving educational experiences. But in making these trade-offs — these implicit deals with the public — universities play a role in keeping younger kids at home, even though older students are clearly better suited to online learning than younger ones. It’s been tacitly decided that it’s more important for a college sophomore to take in-person chemistry lab than it is for my son to learn how to read with his teacher sitting next to him.

I don’t mean to demonize the university. Like elementary school and high school students, college students face serious challenges when their educations are disrupted, and these consequences will disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged students. The loss of educational opportunity, hands-on training, auditions, tryouts and interviews aren’t trivial. Higher education is also an opportunity for college students to make life better for their own children, now or in the future.

It’s also the case that thousands of jobs are stake — and preservation of these jobs is a reason cited for the university’s reopening, too. Kids thrive from going to school, but they also are more likely to thrive if their parents are financially secure. If keeping our country’s universities and colleges closed means more parents losing their jobs altogether (including losing their health insurance), the ramifications for children in college towns like Ann Arbor could be severe.

The economic challenges for colleges — lost revenue from dormitory fees and athletics, as well as anticipated loss of tuition revenue — are real. Publicly funded institutions now face huge cuts in funding, which compound years of declining investment by state and federal government. The short-term financial relief provided by the Cares Act funds wasn’t enough. Since financial pressures partly drive the push to bring students back, Congress’s actively relieving that pressure with federal backstops would help create the conditions needed for kids to attend school. And that ought to be a federal priority.

There’s ample precedent, from the New Deal to the auto industry bailout, of the federal government responding to a major economic crisis by flexing its financial muscle. Universities should be financially supported to prioritize virtual learning, keeping students off campus, while continuing to keep their thousands of employees on the payroll and investing in adaptation to the pandemic’s educational challenges.

Everyone is well aware that virtual classrooms are a poor way for younger kids to learn, and that the at-home tutoring they demand keeps parents from working. Still, K-12 schools remain at the back of the queue, behind businesses, and now universities, as we move toward reopening society. Schools are asked to plan for the new semester “given that the bars are open,” and “given that the university is opening.” But those were choices, not inescapable facts of life.