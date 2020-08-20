I am of the persuasion that reading about apocalypses and catastrophes is a way to preserve one’s mood during a time of pandemic. Indeed, in preparing for my apocalypse syllabus I have been reading a lot about how systems collapse. My recommendations are tinged with that perspective:

Kyle Harper, “The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and the End of an Empire.” The last time most of you thought about the Roman Empire was in high school. The study of history has come a long way since then. Harper’s book examines how epidemiological, ecological and geopolitical forces combined to bring down the Roman Empire. It is an outstanding blend of classical scholarship that integrates new scientific methodologies of examining environmental and epidemiological forces. It will also make you appreciate the relative mildness of covid-19 compared with, say, the Plague of Cyprian.

Lawrence Wright, “The End of October.” A fictionalized account of a pandemic disease that threatens to tear the fabric of global society, written by one of this century’s best nonfiction authors? Yes please!

Elizabeth Kolbert, “The Sixth Extinction.” The obvious current angle to Kolbert’s book is the prospect of anthropocentric climate change leading to a mass-extinction event. Equally fascinating to me, however, is Kolbert’s history of science, in which the very idea of an extinct species is discovered, followed by the realization that such extinctions are often clustered. The social construction of the Anthropocene — a geological age defined by man rather than the environment — is also intriguing.

Anne Applebaum, “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.” I grew up a Reagan Republican. I worked on George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign. Then things changed. Over the past 20 years, I have seen folks do horrible things and then come to their senses. I have also seen individuals I thought to be honorable decide that their new lodestars were Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. How on God’s green earth did this happen? I don’t know, but I hope Applebaum, who was more plugged into these circles than I ever was, can offer some answers.

“Parks and Recreation” (available on Netflix). I have no doubt that many Americans are re-watching “The West Wing” as counterprogramming to the current unpleasantness. I like a good Aaron Sorkin monologue as much as the next guy who watches “A Few Good Men” when it comes on television. That said, I also just binge-watched “Parks and Rec” and find it to be the superior and more uplifting show on every level.

There are so many great things about “Parks and Recreation.” It’s attitude about democracy and governance is pitch-perfect, because it’s neither too cynical nor too idealistic. The show knows that most people who show up to town meeting are cranks, but that does not mean you stop holding them. The pilot story for the show, in which Leslie Knope pledges to turn a pit into a park — takes five seasons to complete, which sounds about right for local American government. It might be the best fictionalization of Max Weber’s dictum that “politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards.”

In 2020, Americans can use a little dose of Leslie Knope’s optimism and determination. Also, any show that has Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones and Retta singing Cyndi Lauper and Chris Pratt reenacting the climactic fight scene from “Road House” is my jam. So if you have not watched the show, start now. If you have watched it, re-watch it.