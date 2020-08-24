At this point, there are two disturbing, persistent aspects of Pompeo’s leadership at the State Department and as Trump’s chief diplomat. First, he regularly displays all of the flaws of a Trumpist political appointee. Second, because he so regularly displays these tendencies, he has numbed all foreign policy observers to his necrotic effect on the State Department and U.S. foreign policy.
During any given week, Pompeo inevitably reveals the following traits:
1) Compromised ethics. The essence of Tartuffery is believing one’s self to be so pious that one is above ordinary rules and regulations. Pompeo acts this way every time he wanders into an ethical gray zone. He did so after valid questions were raised about the use of State Department resources to assist his wife Susan. Now Politico’s Nahal Toosi found another unusual Pompeo request: permission to rent a house from the U.S. military.
According to Toosi: “Pompeo and his aides initially tried to arrange for the chief U.S. diplomat and his family to live close to the State Department in the Potomac Hill campus, where the Navy maintained some homes. But ultimately the Pompeos moved into U.S. Army housing at the Fort Myer base in Virginia. … The request set off legal and logistical alarms, raising questions about whether Pompeo is eligible for any sort of military housing.”
I look forward to Pompeo explaining that this should not be questioned because of his inherent moral virtue and/or the rapture is coming and therefore #YOLO.
2) Unprecedented partisanship. If politics is ostensibly supposed to stop at the water’s edge, then the secretary of state is supposed to embody that maxim by staying above the domestic political fray. Traditionally, secretaries of state do not weigh in on domestic politics. They do not barnstorm across the country to speak to key domestic constituencies. They do not speak at political conventions.
This is not how Pompeo has behaved as secretary of state. He visited Kansas so much that even his hometown paper asked him to cut it out. He has repeatedly visited key donors while on official trips. He has agreed to speak at the Republican National Convention while in Jerusalem, a move that the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser correctly observes is a “major departure from protocol and tradition.”
We should not be surprised at this point — Pompeo has made little secret of his partisanship while performing his duties as secretary of state. According to Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch, “The State Department has canceled briefings with congressional oversight staff on counterterrorism issues and the closure of a U.S. diplomatic outpost in China amid deteriorating relations between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.” Pompeo is apparently furious that the committee is investigating his dodgy firing of the State Department’s inspector general. Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) blasted Pompeo for his obduracy.
At the same time that Pompeo has stonewalled the Democratic-controlled House, he has been uxorious toward Senate Republicans. Politico reports that a senior Pompeo aide “ordered senior State Department officials to compile additional documents for two Republican senators investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe and Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.” Again, none of this is surprising at this point.
3) Meager diplomatic accomplishments. Pompeo has been obsessed with Iran, so let’s focus on that part of his portfolio. Two weeks ago, the United States suffered “an embarrassing diplomatic defeat” at the U.N. Security Council when Pompeo was rebuffed in attempting to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran.
In response, Pompeo has tried to trigger “snapback” sanctions on Iran under the auspices of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. This is quite the hypocritical feat, given that the Trump administration withdrew from that agreement almost two years ago. According to my Post colleagues Carol Morello and Karen DeYoung, the U.S. move “drew sharp condemnation from Russia and the three European countries that were partners in negotiating the agreement.” Unsurprisingly, there was minimal support for the snapback.
In other words, the picture on Iran remains unchanged: The United States keeps alienating allies as it tries to squeeze the theocratic regime in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran is closer to a nuclear program now than when Trump was inaugurated more than three years ago.
4) The slow-motion erosion of the State Department. This has been going on so long under the Trump administration that I already published a political science journal article on the topic. Pompeo has made the problem worse. The Economist recently evaluated the State of the State Department, and the results are dispiriting:
[Foreign Service officers] grumble that hardly any career officers are involved in his staff meetings. And they question whether he really has his diplomats’ back. True, he has not actively added to his boss’s attacks on his own envoys — yet, mindful of the art of survival in the Trump administration, neither has he actively defended them. In Senate testimony last month, he refused to say whether Ms. Yovanovitch was a talented ambassador. “Hey, look at you, smiling and laughing and calling it silly,” concluded Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat. “I don’t think it’s silly to Marie Yovanovitch or the people who work for you.” …Staff surveys suggest that confidence in the department’s leaders has plunged. Some of its lawyers resorted to a rarely used “dissent channel” to question an agreement to designate Guatemala as a “safe third country” for migrants. The numbers of people taking the foreign-service entrance exam has fallen by more than half over the past ten years. ... Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former head of the foreign service, recalls the case of an African-American woman who asked for three years’ leave to do a Harvard Law degree but had to apply one year at a time; her second year’s request was turned down and she left the department.“It’s really important to understand just how much more quickly the deterioration of the State Department has gone under this administration than under previous ones,” says Ms Jacobson. Seasoned diplomats (including a former secretary of state for a Republican president) think it may take a generation to repair the damage.
This should be enraging at this point. The Secretary of State is overseeing the enervation of American foreign policy and the destruction of the State Department.
The problem is that it has been a constant for the past two years. At some point, one becomes numb to the routinized abuse. If 2020 is defined by an “awful but unrelenting” vibe, then Pompeo epitomizes this year. He is killing U.S. foreign policy, and barely anyone can summon the effort to shrug their shoulders.