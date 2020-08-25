When there are “no adequate, approved, and available alternatives,” the FDA commissioner can issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow the use of unapproved diagnostics, drugs and vaccines. One recent example was the government’s EUA for hydroxychloroquine, which it later revoked. In the case of convalescent plasma, the FDA had already facilitated access to it in March through a Mayo Clinic program, which allowed for collection of data on patients receiving the treatment. An EUA means a lot less paperwork but precious little data.

In its rush to declare victory over the coronavirus, the Trump administration has unwittingly hit the brakes on the science that will tell us whether convalescent plasma works or not. Operation Warp Speed is now Operation Slowdown.

I’m an infectious-disease specialist and epidemiologist in New York City. Back in April and May, when we were the world’s covid-19 epicenter, I offered patients the option to enroll in a placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial of convalescent plasma. How did they and their families decide whether to join the study? Their decisions were emotional. Their enrollment in the trial reflected their desperation and willingness to try anything. It also reflected their level of trust in the health-care system and biomedical research. (Sadly, communities of color, with the highest rates of coronavirus transmission and infection in this country, have good reason to distrust both.) Among those enrolling in the clinical trial, some got convalescent plasma, and some got a placebo. Crucially, what they received was determined at random; that wasn’t an emotional decision. Some lived. Some died. I have anecdotal experience, but those clinical trials are ongoing. The jury’s still out.

The FDA’s EUA will keep the jury out. Imagine you or a loved one has the option: Enroll in a clinical trial, and take the chance of receiving either convalescent plasma or a placebo? Or just get the convalescent plasma under an EUA? What would you choose, and why? That decision-making process isn’t random, which means that data collected on patients receiving convalescent plasma under an EUA will inevitably be skewed.

Let’s say, hypothetically, convalescent plasma is an effective treatment for covid-19. The EUA will divert patients away from placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials, meaning it will take much longer to generate the scientific evidence necessary to take the treatment to scale. The only way to produce hundreds of millions of doses of convalescent plasma is to get huge numbers of people to come to blood banks and donate plasma. Who’s going to do that if they don’t trust the scientific evidence — when their donation may be in vain and make no difference? We would also need to convince the communities hit hardest by the virus to donate their time and blood on behalf of other Americans, many of whom have shown cold indifference to their suffering. We’d need a massive public campaign and incentives to elicit that scale of giving, and that would be costly. Absent hard data, does it make sense to divert funds away from interventions we know work, like testing and contact tracing, and which are massively underfunded?

Now let’s say, hypothetically, convalescent plasma is not an effective treatment for covid-19. The risks associated with convalescent plasma may include anaphylaxis, lung and kidney injury, blood clots, and dangerous drops in your red and white blood cells. Under the FDA’s EUA, covid-19 patients could very well be harmed by convalescent plasma with no benefit in return.

Convalescent plasma was first used in the late 1800s and early 1900s against infections such as diphtheria, measles, influenza and Streptococcal pneumonia — infections that, today, we vaccinate against, or that we treat with antimicrobials. What we learned from that experience is convalescent plasma worked best when used to treat patients very early in the course of illness, before they got really sick. Today we use hyperimmune globulin, a concentrated form of convalescent plasma, to treat patients who’ve been exposed to varicella-zoster virus (which causes chickenpox) or hepatitis B, aborting an infection.

Similarly, if convalescent plasma is effective against covid-19, it’s likely to be shortly after exposure or early in the course of disease. By the time patients infected with coronavirus need supplemental oxygen or a ventilator, many will have developed the dysfunctional, hyperinflammatory immune response that is the hallmark of the disease, and by then, treatment with convalescent plasma would likely be too late.

The Mayo Clinic study cited by the president looked only at convalescent plasma administered within three days of diagnosis versus later in hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening disease. Note that these patients could have been infected or sick much longer than three days (and likely were). Are we prepared, on the basis of low-quality data collected from a “Hail Mary” group, not the patient population most likely to benefit, to give convalescent plasma to seemingly healthy people after a major exposure — say in a nursing home or a meatpacking plant or a bar — when it carries real risk? Would we administer convalescent plasma to people who have few to no symptoms of covid-19 in hopes it might prevent them from getting sicker? Only with high-quality scientific evidence can we weigh those risks and benefits objectively.

Many of us in the scientific community fear that the FDA’s emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma foreshadows what’s to come: an effort to bulldoze through the scientific process that would show a vaccine to be safe and effective. In my work in this country and in Africa, I’ve seen patients suffer needlessly from vaccine-preventable diseases; I’m as pro-vaccine as they come. But the long-term damage caused by a rushed vaccine approval — a process lacking, for example, the third phase of placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials — and increased anti-vaccination sentiment could do more harm than good.

Yesterday, Azar praised the president’s “bold leadership that allowed us to deliver this very happy news.” He said, “The president wanted to ensure that we developed the data to support its use, and this FDA authorization is one result of that effort.” Yet we do not have the data to support the use of convalescent plasma, and indeed, the authorization may hamper our efforts to gather it. Just as we don’t face a choice between public health and the economy, but rather a path to reopening the economy through public health, we don’t face a choice between the science and saving lives. Science — the careful collection and analysis of evidence — will save lives.