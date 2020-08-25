The most spectacular fall has been former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. This month he stepped aside temporarily for a wildly inappropriate social media posting. His attempt to preemptively avert a more damaging story failed to work, as Reuters’ Aram Roston broke wide open the story that had been rumored for quite some time: Falwell Jr. and his wife had carried on an affair with a former 20-year-old pool attendant. Unsurprisingly, news leaked that Falwell had resigned his Liberty University positions. Falwell denies this, however.

Falwell’s fall followed that of Steve Bannon, who was indicted Friday on a variety of charges related to his role in his We Build the Wall organization. According to my Post colleagues, he and his business partners lied about taking no compensation for the privately funded wall-building campaign: “[Bannon et al] routed payments from the crowdfunding campaign through the nonprofit and another shell company, disguising them with fake invoices to help keep their personal pay secret.”

Finally, there is the more graceful departure of Kellyanne Conway from the White House to spend more time with her family. Ordinarily such a rationale seems like a dodge, but in this case it seems pretty credible. My Post colleague Ashley Parker explains that it’s not just about Kellyanne, “Her husband, George T. Conway III, a conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of the president, is also stepping back from his role on the Lincoln Project. ... Conway’s high school daughter had drawn attention for tweets about her parents and politics. On Sunday, however, she also tweeted that social media was ‘becoming way too much,’ so she had decided to take ‘a mental health break.’ ”

So it would seem that Wilson’s dictum holds and as Trump’s political fortunes dwindle and the GOP continues its self-immolation, his minions face political and social death.

And yet.

I am old enough to remember previous iterations of Republicans who faced public calumny and lived to fight another day. The #NeverTrump movement, contains an awful lot of folks who were prominent in the George W. Bush administration. Heck, it now contains a bevy of ex-Trump staffers. If these folks have managed to rehabilitate themselves, even partially, can Bannon, Falwell and Conway do the same?

One would think that Wilson’s dictum would still hold for Falwell and Bannon. It’s one thing to back an unpopular president pushing a disastrous set of policies, but it is another thing entirely to do so while breaking ethical and legal codes.

The thing is, lots of rich and famous people have done things far more egregious than Falwell or Bannon and been feted by polite society. Wait a few years and Falwell’s sexual antics and Bannon’s self-dealing might be viewed as harmless hijinks. Conway, who is far savvier, was even able to generate some sympathy as she announced her departure.

In “The Ideas Industry” I argued that intellectuals who went pure partisan could always find a home. Dinesh D’Souza’s intellectual output has devolved over two decades and yet he has not been canceled in any way. Bannon and Falwell could probably continue on the conservative intellectual circuit, picking up Claremont fellowships and Hillsdale speaking fees without much of a problem.

I am suspicious, however, of whether any of these people will be able to achieve more mainstream comebacks without some serious rites of redemption. Conway, for example, will need to own her role in an administration that is responsible for double-digit unemployment, massive social unrest, human rights abuses and more than 175,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic.