What became of this centrist strand of American evangelicalism? One common view holds that as the Democratic Party grew increasingly hostile to “traditional” values, evangelical voters had little choice but to abandon their moderate coreligionists in favor of staunchly conservative politicians who could be counted on to defend their interests in Washington. They learned to elect “street fighters” instead of “nice guys,” as Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University who resigned this week in the wake of scandals involving his personal conduct, put it in 2018.

AD

AD

But this account badly misreads the history of the evangelical movement. In reality, it was not a grass-roots reaction against the growing secularism of the political left that drove moderate and liberal evangelicals out of politics. It was, rather, a brief and coordinated campaign of primary challenges from the right.

The story begins in the early 1970s, when a small band of political operatives began plotting a hostile takeover of the Republican Party. Dubbed the “New Right” by the news media, Paul Weyrich, Richard Viguerie and their allies believed that a monolithically conservative GOP would be well positioned to win the votes of working-class Whites who were dissatisfied with the Democratic Party’s liberal stances on civil rights and other social issues. But for this plan to work, it would first be necessary to purge the Republican Party of its sizable moderate wing.

That many moderate Republicans were outspoken evangelicals posed a particularly thorny problem for the New Right. Indeed, the very existence of politically moderate evangelicals undercut claims that “liberals” were by definition contemptuous of Christianity (a favorite theme of Viguerie’s direct-mail materials). Moreover, lawmakers such as Hatfield and Anderson, who relied on biblical principles to advocate for gender and racial equality, complicated the New Right’s message that civil rights laws were a threat to the traditional family. Hence, Weyrich and Viguerie began planning to oust moderate evangelicals from office. And wherever possible, they relied on conservative evangelicals to spread the word that centrist lawmakers were not to be trusted.

AD

AD

Weyrich first took action in 1977 by sponsoring a long-shot primary challenge against Anderson. The challenger, a 46-year-old televangelist and political novice named Don Lyon, was an unlikely candidate for higher office. But Weyrich connected him with a campaign manager, put him through a “candidate school” for aspiring members of Congress, and — with the help of Viguerie’s direct-mail apparatus — helped him out fundraise his better-known opponent. Even more important, Weyrich provided Lyon with a campaign strategy: He would paint Anderson, the most prominent evangelical in the House, as an enemy of the faith.

In support of this unlikely claim, the New Right groups highlighted Anderson’s 1976 vote against a “poison pill” amendment that would have prohibited federal entities from providing legal aid to LGBT people. Anderson defended the vote, calling the amendment “a cheap shot — the kind of thing a politician offers and then charges off to the mimeograph machine to tell the world what a hero he is for saving public morals.” Cheap shot or not, the vote became a staple of Viguerie’s mailings, as did Anderson’s past votes in support of the ERA — a measure that, as Lyon put it, was not designed to secure “equal rights for women,” but rather to “help the lesbian, the homosexual.”

When polls of Anderson’s northwest Illinois district showed the two candidates running neck and neck, the incumbent reached out to registered Democrats, hoping that a large crossover vote would save him from disaster. The ploy worked. Despite receiving 42 percent of the vote — and probably a majority of the Republican vote — Lyon came up short, and Anderson returned to Washington. But 1978 would be his last race for Congress. In 1980, when his name again appeared atop the New Right’s target list, he left the House to pursue a quixotic bid for the presidency, first in the Republican primary and then as an independent, a campaign he hoped would draw attention to the New Right’s efforts to purge political moderates from Congress. (Anderson would finish a distant third in 1980, receiving about 6 percent of the popular vote.)

AD

AD

Other center-left evangelicals, including Buchanan, did not survive even their initial confrontations with the New Right. Like Anderson, Buchanan was a former Goldwater Republican who had moved left over time. By the early 1970s, he had integrated his congressional staff, led a congressional investigation of the Ku Klux Klan and begun focusing attention on human rights abuses in South Africa. Perhaps surprisingly, voters in his Birmingham-based district typically reelected him by wide margins.

But this changed in 1980, when Weyrich placed the former Southern Baptist minister’s name on his target list. Once again, the challenger, an insurance agent and former John Birch Society member named Albert Lee Smith, was unimpressive on paper. But he, too, went to Weyrich’s candidate school and benefited from Viguerie’s direct-mail fundraising machine. Even more important, he would enjoy the backing of the major religious right groups.

The newly launched Moral Majority, which had a large presence in northern Alabama, was particularly helpful. Led by the televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr. (with help from Weyrich and Viguerie), it organized 2,500 volunteers to canvass neighborhoods, rented buses to transport voters to the polls and organized a rally at which Falwell urged audience members to send Buchanan packing. Borrowing a page from the Lyon campaign, Falwell questioned the incumbent’s religious bona fides, falsely alleging that he had endorsed the Supreme Court’s rulings against school prayer. When asked to provide specifics about Buchanan’s voting record, the executive director of the Alabama Moral Majority chapter demurred. The congressman “may have voted for [school prayer] somewhere,” he admitted, “but basically he [is] against it.”

AD

AD

In the end, Smith trounced Buchanan by 10 points.

The primary challenges to Anderson and Buchanan proved that, with the right messaging, evangelicals could be convinced to turn on their own. But the message in question — that moderate and liberal evangelicals were not authentically Christian — did not spring organically from the men and women in the pews, nor was it endorsed by the Republican Party establishment (which naturally opposed efforts to primary venerable incumbents). Rather, it was crafted by the renegade political operatives of the New Right.

With the benefit of hindsight, these campaigns signaled a broader inversion of values, whereby political ideology, rather than personal conduct or theological orthodoxy, became the primary measure of a candidate’s fitness for office. Indeed, the operatives who orchestrated the challenges to Anderson and Buchanan were at the same time working feverishly to salvage the career of disgraced Rep. Robert Bauman (R-Md.), a longtime ally of the New Right who was charged with soliciting an underage male sex worker. And they consistently awarded conservative icon Barry Goldwater, whose commitment to the antiabortion cause was far from ironclad, perfect “A” grades in the voter guides they distributed to religious audiences.

AD

AD